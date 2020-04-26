Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, April 26, 2020

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The Moon spends the day in Gemini.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 7 — The Seeker.

Life Path Number 7 is called the seeker but this personality type requires a lot of downtime.

With today's astrological energy paired with the number 7, it's a perfect day to stay inside reading, focusing on projects that require your utmost attention and social distancing (believe it or not).

Life Path 7s are great writers.

And, sometimes, these individuals can come off across as a bit quirky. People who love sci-fi, playing trivia board games or enjoy video gameplay online with their internet friends will thrive under this quiet energy.

If your state is just opening up and you decide you want to return to your spiritual practices, this may be a time that you decide to go back into your faith-based community, perhaps sticking to a small circle of friends meeting in the home.

One really exciting thing to note is that while Pluto is retrograde since yesterday, the north and south node is switching into Gemini and Sagittarius.

We are in a huge state of flux, star signs.

With the north node entering Gemini, the internet, short travel, online business dealings may be something to consider for the next year or so.

With the south node entering Sagittarius, how you used to do things become relevant once again, but not forever... just long enough for you to diversify, the way Gemini zodiac signs tend to do.

Let's all note that Venus is in Gemini and will turn retrograde soon.

This is a time for money to be something creative.

You may not have to go back to college to learn a new skill to make money from home, but you will want to consider the new way of doing sales, such as e-commerce, online ads, and perhaps blogging, too.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Aries, you shine bright in your relationship.

It's amazing how some love or even just a smile can brighten up your partner's day.

You need to do what you can to make them smile but work hard to not be fake about it.

It's important to mean how you feel, especially in a relationship that relies on mutual happiness.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Taurus, relationships can be difficult to have under normal circumstances.

It's very hard to make sure that you are putting in the proper amount of time into your relationship.

You just have to remember that your love is more important than anything else in your life.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Gemini, every day you find out more and more information about your partner.

It's amazing how much you can learn when you spend time together.

You have to keep the lines of communication open between you so that you can keep the love growing between you.

Always remember that talking will help you thrive more as a couple than ever before.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Cancer, for you it's important for you to feel comfortable to talk to your partner during difficult times so that you can keep the information flowing.

It's most important because you need to know how each other feels.

Everyone goes through tough times, you just have to rely on your partner when you are down.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Leo, it's most important to love with all you have.

You have to work hard to make sure that you both are feeling loved and comfortable when you are together.

Everyone needs a moment to just be with their partner in love.

So, make sure that you both feel loved.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Virgo, it's always a good idea to make sure your partner is doing OK.

Taking a moment to check in and make sure you both are on the same page emotionally.

If you are not OK, be comfortable about talking with your partner about it because it will help you feel so much better as a whole.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Libra, you have to make some time for love.

Being cooped up can make it difficult because you can start chomping at each other.

So, take some time and really give yourself time to focus on your love.

Everyone needs to feel like they are the center of each other's lives.

Therefore, you need to make sure you both feel comfortable with each other.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Scorpio, with all the time on your plate, it can be difficult for you to feel comfortable as a whole, especially in your love life.

So, when you are uncomfortable, you don't want your nervous energy to come between you as a couple.

You need to try and stay strong as a couple, so find ways to work through anxieties together.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Sagittarius, find time to take care of yourself and work with your partner to make sure you both are feeling good together.

You both need to remember that you have each other to lean on when you are down.

You have to work with them to make waves in life.

So, through your dark times, you have someone to stand by you to help each other to feel better.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Capricorn, it's important for you and your partner to feel like you are loved.

You have to put aside petty differences to make sure each other feels loved.

You should never feel alone in a relationship because you are together.

So, really take some time to make changes in your relationship to make sure love is the basis of your care.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Aquarius, in certain situations love will conquer all.

When you are together, you can do anything.

You just have to move past every obstacle together as a whole because your love will help you through everything.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Pisces, take a moment and really care of your partner.

But you need to make sure to really breathe life into your relationship.

Your open communication will make you feel more comfortable than anything you have ever experienced before.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.