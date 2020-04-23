Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Friday, April 24, 2020

TGIF, star signs!

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Friday, April 24, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The waxing crescent Moon also spends the day in the sign of Taurus.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The Sun and Moon in the sign of Taurus mean that our minds and our actions are ready to do things that provide comfort to ourselves and our families.

The Sun and Moon will be coming off of a square to Saturn, the planet of restriction.

It can feel like a heavy load has been lifted when the right structures are put back into place.

We are all at odds with what that means.

The Moon in Taurus concerned with creature comforts will square Mars, the planet of war, which is currently in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

This brings out some tension in our relationships.

For some zodiac signs, frustration about feeling restricted can heighten and come out in voice and tone with others, even with people at home who love one another.

The planet of love and beauty, Venus in Gemini, also will trine Mars in Aquarius.

Behind all this pent up anxiety is a strong desire to be free and to explore the world uninhibited.

For some zodiac signs who still must remain under quarantine, the Venus square Neptune can make being online feel like a poor second option tomorrow.

However, you can still make good use of your internet and learn a new skill.

Tomorrow, if you have free time on your hands, dabble with video editing or photography to make small family videos of your best photos to gift during the holidays.

Friday can also be a great day to host a video call with friends so that it feels like you're in the room with another person and not alone.

Venus will be at odds with Saturn tomorrow, so structure your activities in a way that is still responsible.

Being more Saturnian with a bit of love can help to alleviate the tension that Mars triggers during its square with the Moon in Taurus.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, April 24, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, do something kind for yourself tomorrow.

Take a little more time noticing the details in your day-to-day activities and honor your efforts.

Show yourself appreciation for the energy and vitality you bring.

You may not always see how much you accomplish, so slow down. Observe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, rediscover your purpose.

You may be so caught up in what you do that you forget who you are.

You have an opportunity to catch a glimpse of what makes you unique.

In a moment of tension, pause.

Reflect before you speak and ask yourself if what you intend to do matches who you intend to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, time invested wisely is never lost.

If you're feeling out of sorts wondering how to spend more of your free time at home, think of where you can invest in areas of your life that you felt stolen from before.

Read books, play an instrument, even stretching can be part of a new lifestyle built on loving ways where you invest the gift of time into your spirit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, be the friend you need for yourself.

Cultivating your relationship with yourself is not as easy as it may seem.

There are times when you want to go out because you are looking for distractions.

However, tomorrow, take time for self-discovery and embrace each moment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, rebuild your reputation and your brand. You may find that there are areas of your online life that you'd like to do over again.

Take a few hours to clean up your social media presence and then post in a way that's more strategic and reflective of who you are now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, grasping new concepts is not easy.

However, if you really do want to know more about global matters sign up for notices.

You can include newsletters on the environment and healthcare, research articles, medical journals and subscribe to podcasts and YouTube channels to your media list.

Select channels with feature stories that feed your curiosity.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, tomorrow, put together a list of things that you need to discuss with your partner.

If you haven't already created an emergency plan or supply list for any future crises, do it this weekend so that you can rest your mind on what the future can bring.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, to be more in tune with your partner and people that you care about, do things differently than they have always been done.

Reach out more. Pick up the phone to call instead of text. Send an email to say hi, and try to be more present in people's lives.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, do something you enjoy that's also a form of self-care that you can make a routine.

Try a morning walk and sip coffee while watching the sun wake up.

Schedule a meditation with your soulmate or plan a movie night where you can relax and enjoy the evening without putting too much pressure of time on yourself and others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, love is something that is measured in small deeds and acts and not only big moments.

Be a builder of love and choose to do the little things that add up to huge gains in the heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, it's hard to separate from your history. You may be carrying around a message that you feel was important as a child that's no longer helpful in your adult life.

What negative things have you been led to believe that you see aren't true now? Work through them this week and focus on your emotional healing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, get creative. Let your heart explore new ideas. When was the last time you doodled or painted?

If you feel like your creative juices aren't flowing, change things up and do what you haven't done in a while that uses a different part of your brain altogether.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.