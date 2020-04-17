Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Saturday, April 18, 2020

Taurus season begins tomorrow.

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Aries until April 19. The Moon will spend the day in the sign of Pisces.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

On Sunday, the Sun's planetary ingress begins. This weekend's Aries season closes with Mercury in the first solar house.

These are tense times for everyone involved. Uncertainty can bring out the negativity in us all.

As Mercury peaks mid-way through Aries, we feel the tension rise to the surface. Arguments between lovers can ensue.

Mercury transits the first astrology house, and so a me vs them thinking can taint talks about the future.

Tomorrow, Mercury will sextile warrior Mars in Aquarius.

Some may find that this brings the same level of intensity to friendships and partnerships.

There's potential for an edginess to come across in your interactions with those that you want to build a future with.

However, you may see who likes to kick you when you're feeling down at this time.

In fact, you may start to see the true character of others, and how they deal with a crisis, enlightening.

As Mercury in Aries harmonizes with inquisitive Venus in Gemini, we are all in a position to grow and adapt to change.

It will be tempting to use technology to avoid stress, especially when the Pisces Moon squares Venus later today.

The Moon in Pisces will harmonize with chaotic Uranus, and you can use this opportunity to change your interaction choices.

Chiron conjuncts with Mercury today and tomorrow.

Use your past heart wounds to show you what you need to change so that any past mistakes that you made based on false perceptions of love are left unrepeated.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, tomorrow, with the Moon shifting into Pisces, be mindful of areas where what you want appears to be what you need.

Keep a realistic eye open while letting love lead the way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, tomorrow, keep your friendship circles open but also let others speak their truth.

With Mercury in Aries, you could be inclined to stick to a narrative that fits with a perceived ideal. It's good to keep an open mind and heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, tomorrow, thinking about work?

Tomorrow others will see your strongest character strengths.

You have an opportunity to position yourself in a positive light to persuade a matter if needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, tomorrow, vent and chat with others that you find intriguing.

You are open to learning new things and gaining knowledge from foreign cultures and worlds.

Even if you can't travel right now, due to the coronavirus crisis, you can learn about the planet and all the things that being in a different country can teach you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, tomorrow, you may discover that a gift received by your partner benefits you as well.

Try to find a fun way to share in this wonderful experience. Think of something that will bring you some happiness and positive memories.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, tomorrow, you have an opportunity to make a difference in the life of someone else.

You can partner with an organization dear to your heart.

You may find that connecting with a neighbor to see how you can help is a great way to share love, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, tomorrow, it can be hard to see the positives but not impossible.

Focus on the goodness in your life, even if it's strange and foreign to your idea of perfect.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, tomorrow, things that used to bring you happiness may change.

You may find that you're less stressed when you focus on the negative.

It's important to go out and see the world in its natural beauty.

It's time to reinvent the wheel of life and realize things that bring you down will pass. Great things will come your way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, tomorrow, will be a great time to make an extra effort to reach out to people in your life who are elderly or vulnerable during this time period.

You may not realize the impact that you will have on their health by being an unexpected light of love in their world.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, tomorrow, speak your peace. Use the backspace button less and be open and transparent.

Let your voice be heard and don't be afraid of what others think about your opinions. Your personal opinions matter.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, tomorrow, money matters may be on your mind and it can be an area of tension between you and your mate.

You may need to set up a family budget or discuss ideas on how to make a new business.

As a couple, you may have some ideas for blogging, building a website or even selling old electronics you no longer use at home online.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, tomorrow, you may have some time to reflect and get some small projects done around the house.

Take a moment for gratitude. You'll appreciate the freedom to be creative.

Give things that added touch that makes them special, for you and others who live with you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.