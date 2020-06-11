Weekend Love Horoscope For Friday, June 12 - Sunday, June 14, 2020

Welcome to the weekend.

Your weekend love horoscope is here with a free tarot card reading starting on Friday, June 12 through Sunday, June 14, 2020, for all zodiac signs in astrology.

This weekend, there will be a Gemini Sun and a Pisces Moon entering Aries on Sunday, and your free tarot card reading can help to guide all zodiac signs in love and relationships.

What does astrology have in store for all zodiac signs' love horoscopes this weekend?

With the Sun in Gemini, you may notice that you are more curious than usual.

During your weekend horoscope, you may have a lot of questions and be eager to seek the answers.

Your communication skills will also be heightened with the energy from the Sun.

According to astrology, we are still at a tense middle ground between two powerful eclipses taking place this month. So, you might realize that you are excellent at connecting to others during this time.

With the Moon in Pisces on Friday and Saturday, you are bound to be in a more dreamlike and fantastical state.

Depending on what zodiac sign you are, your tarot card reading may reveal to stick with what is familiar.

Your zodiac sign might not want to focus on the boring and mundane things. Instead, you are looking to escape to a fantasyland instead of living in the present.

It is a good time to really try to figure out where your subconscious is leading you and figure out what goals you want to achieve.

You also may want to manifest what you want to achieve because while three planets are retrograde effecting Capricorn and Aquarius energy, nothing seems too out of grasp for your zodiac sign during this weekend's horoscope predictions.

You will also be more in tune with your gut feelings and intuition, so trust what they are trying to tell you.

Your love life should also go your way during this time as you are feeling extra romantic and lovey-dovey.

On Sunday with the Moon is in Aries, you may notice that you are quick to accomplish your goals.

You will work towards your aspirations with gusto and confidence. However, you may barrel towards them and not be able to see where you are heading or where you will land.

Try not to let your impulsivity get the best of you. Although, this is a wonderful day to start a new project because you will feel energetic and motivated to get going.

So, use this day to propel yourself into next week.

To find out more about your weekend astrology, here are love horoscopes and tarot card readings for all zodiac signs from June 12-14, 2020.

Weekend love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries free tarot card reading: Five of Wands

Aries, you may be having a hard time trusting your partner this weekend impacting your love horoscope. Perhaps you are growing suspicious of them and believe they are up to something.

However, it could just be in your head so try to avoid making snap judgments. If they are acting off, give them a chance to tell you what is going on.

It could be nothing so try not to worry unless you have an actual reason to. This state of worry is bound to pass and you should just remain calm until then.

Weekend love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus free tarot card reading: Death

Taurus, you could have to put some extra effort into your relationship at the moment.

You might think that if a relationship is good then everything should be perfect but that isn’t always the case.

Remember that your love interest isn’t a mind-reader so you have to speak up if something is bothering you.

Try to invest in your partnership and show your sweetheart how much you care about them.

Weekend love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini free tarot card reading: Seven of Wands

Gemini, your thoughts and feelings could be a little bit scrambled this weekend.

Perhaps it is just hard for your zodiac sign to stay in the present and focus on what is in front of you.

Instead of getting worked up, you may want to focus on yourself and try to find some peace and calm.

Be sure to tell your partner how you are feeling so that they don’t take it personally and can give you the distance you need.

Weekend love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer free tarot card reading: King of Swords

Cancer, you and your sweetheart might be having a difficult time communicating with one another at the moment.

Your discussions, according to your tarot card reading, could stem from miscommunication and misunderstandings, so try to get to the root of the problem instead of adding any unnecessary tension.

Practice really listening to what you both have to say and communicate honestly and openly.

Once you speak kindly to each other, it will be easier for your zodiac sign to move past whatever is bothering you.

Weekend love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo free tarot card reading: Four of Cups

Leo, you may interact with someone who piques your interest.

Perhaps this special person is very different and unique from you.

Although you might not understand them right off the bat, try to give them a chance by getting to know them.

The more you connect, you might realize you have a lot more in common than you initially thought that you did.

So, be open to them instead of closing the door to getting to know them.

Weekend love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo free tarot card reading: Ace of Swords

Virgo, you might want to make more of a commitment with your sweetheart.

They might be on the same page as you but it is important that you discuss your relationship goals so you can make sure the relationship is headed in the right direction.

Sometimes it is important to do a quick check-in with your partner and make sure that you are both getting what you need before moving forward.

Chances are, they might be ready to move forward with you but will feel more confident about it once you discuss it openly.

Weekend love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October)

Libra free tarot card reading: : Six of Swords

Libra, you may be more assertive and bold this weekend. However, your boldness might not come off in the best way to your partner.

It could seem like you are just trying to pick a fight, so try to communicate calmly.

Try your best to be mindful of how you phrase your thoughts or you could hurt your partner's feelings.

You might not be saying argumentative things on purpose but it may come off the wrong way.

Simply try to keep your cool and know that this state will pass.

Weekend love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November)

Scorpio free tarot card reading: Ace of Pentacles

Scorpio, you could be really feeling the love this weekend! You may be feeling romantic and flirty, so spread your love with your partner.

Don’t be afraid to be mushy and speak from your heart. Chances are, your significant other will be in the mood to express their love to you right back.

So, have fun and watch your connection grow. Don’t hold back and trust that your partner will give you loads of love and care.

Weekend love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius free tarot card reading: Knight of Swords

Sagittarius, you may have been working incredibly hard recently and have not been putting a lot of attention into your relationships.

You might want to take a break from accomplishing your goals and projects so you can spend more time with your loved ones.

You might even discover that one of your friends is going through a difficult time, so try to cheer them and show them how supportive you are.

Either way, check on the people you care about because they might be missing you more than you know.

Weekend love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn free tarot card reading: Page of Swords

Capricorn, you may have had some distinct plans and ideas for how this weekend is going to go. Although, your plans with your sweetheart may get derailed.

However, try to go with the flow because it might be going in a very fun direction.

For example, you could have been looking forward to a quiet weekend of getting work done but then you and your sweetie decide to build a fort or learn a dance party.

Even though it is not what you intended, you may have more fun than you expected.

Weekend love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius free tarot card reading: Four of Wands

Aquarius, you might have to make an important decision in regards to your love life this weekend.

Perhaps you have been avoiding making this important choice because you are torn between what your heart and head are telling you.

However, you can’t keep avoiding it or it will become even more confusing and complicated.

So, try to listen to your intuition and what your gut is telling you to do.

You might even want to rely on what your heart is saying.

Either way, only you know what to do and it is likely you have known deep down all along so just do it.

Weekend love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces free tarot card reading: The Tower

Pisces, you tend to enjoy having your head up in the clouds.

Although, your weekend horoscope reveals that you may be brought back to earth and have to deal with the more realistic side of your relationship.

However, relationships can’t always be fantastical and you might end up enjoying the more practical side, per the Tarot card.

Even if something appears boring, remember that nothing is ever boring with you!

You can make the most mundane activities exciting, so bring your sparkle back to the real world.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.