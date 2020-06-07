Weekly Love Horoscopes & Theme Songs For All Zodiac Signs From June 8 - June 14, 2020

Each star sign's astrology forecast for this Monday through Sunday revealed.

Your weekly astrology forecast is here with horoscopes, tarot card readings and the best love songs capturing all zodiac signs' themes over the week of June 8 - June 14, 2020.

How does this week's astrology affect love horoscopes for all zodiac signs?

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Gemini. The week starts off with the Moon in Capricorn and ends with the Moon in Aries on Sunday.

The Moon will transit from Capricorn to Aquarius to Pisces and close out the week in the zodiac sign of Aries.

How does this week's Sun in Gemini affect your horoscope, according to astrology?

With the Sun in Gemini, things will go pretty smoothly in your love life this week because your communication skills are heightened.

The Sun in Gemini will make you feel more inclined to have deep and meaningful conversations.

You may notice that you are more of a social butterfly who wants to connect with those around you.

You might even be more curious than you normally are so if you are getting to know someone then you might skip over small talk and really try to figure out who they are as a person.

How does this week's Moon affect your horoscope, according to astrology?

On Monday, the Moon is in Capricorn. You may notice that you are more inclined to plan ahead and zero in on your goals and aspirations.

Not only will you be motivated to figure out what you want to work towards but also how you will get there. You will be especially productive and motivated with the Moon in Capricorn so try to use it to your advantage and start the week off right.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the Moon is in Aquarius. This is an excellent time to lean into your more creative side.

You may feel more inspired to work on a new project or begin heading in a new direction.

Working with others also will prove to be beneficial because you will enjoy learning from those around you.

If you have a task that you need help with, ask a friend because teamwork makes the dream work!

From Thursday to Saturday the Moon is in Pisces. You might notice that you are feeling extra sensitive and emotional during this time.

However, this is a great time to daydream and really manifest what you want. You may come up with some wonderful and fantastical ideas right now.

Your intuition will also be very strong so follow your gut feelings.

On Sunday the Moon is in Aries. With the Moon in Aries, you may feel very passionate and fiery. You will also be inclined to make big moves and take action.

However, you may not be looking where you leap so be aware of that.

For more, check out these love horoscopes, tarot card readings and best theme songs for each of the zodiac signs this week from Monday, June 8 to Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Weekly love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Justice

Aries, this week you are bound to see things very clearly and with a level head. Although, those around you might be a tad more emotional than usual and could be erupting.

So, deal with those you encounter delicately and with understanding. You might even want to avoid interacting with a lot of people to prevent them from throwing you off.

Instead, just focus on yourself and try to keep calm.

Theme song: "Free Porn, Cheap Drugs" by G-Eazy

Weekly love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Taurus, a lot of wonderful career opportunities may present themselves to you this week.

Try to accept what is being offered to you because it might get you on the right path towards your future.

Although, some of these opportunities may take you by surprise because it might not be exactly what you envisioned for yourself.

Instead of closing the door, be open and trust the process.

Theme song: "Bloody Valentine" by Machine Gun Kelly

Weekly love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Gemini, you might want to reach out to your friends this week and check in with them. Perhaps you have been working very hard and have not been giving your friends the attention you normally do.

So, remind them that you care and schedule some quality time. You might even find that you reaching out will mean a lot to them and they will appreciate it very much.

Theme song: "Sugar Daddy" by Qveen Herby

Weekly love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Cups

Cancer, this week you may want to pay attention to your health.

Perhaps you have not been getting enough rest, eating foods that have made you feel sluggish, and not working out.

Try your best to treat your body with kindness this week and take what you need. Maybe you should do some light yoga and be sure to go to bed early.

Once you start doing what is good for you, you will start feeling a lot better and have more energy.

Theme song: "Together" by Sia

Weekly love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Magician

Leo, you may find yourself wanting to get involved in new hobbies or events this week.

Perhaps you are becoming intrigued in a new topic so follow your curiosity and see what you learn.

You may discover that you have some hidden talents that you were unaware of but they will prove to come in handy now. So, get creative and explore what fascinates you.

Theme song: "Power" by Ellie Goulding

Weekly love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Four of Wands

Virgo, you tend to value having an organized and safe home.

So, this week try to focus on doing some at home chores that make you feel like you are creating a good environment.

Perhaps you have been feeling a little unmotivated to get work or to-do lists accomplished, but if you feel more organized it will be easier for you to work towards your career goals.

So, rearrange some furniture or do some DIY home projects and it is bound to set you on the right path.

Theme song: "Yours" by Jesse McCartney

Weekly love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

Libra, get ready for some good news this week when it comes to your career. Perhaps you have been going above and beyond with your work and you are finally going to get the recognition you deserve.

You may get a raise, promotion, or a wonderful opportunity. However, keep going above and beyond because it doesn’t stop there. You are bound to feel very motivated and inspired so work towards your goals right now.

Theme song: "Selfish" by Madison Beer

Weekly love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Scorpio, this is a great week to put some plans in motion. You may have wanted to get started on a creative project and now is the time to take those first steps.

If you have been thinking about goals you want to accomplish, it may be beneficial for you to come up with an action plan. Either way, do something and get started.

Theme song: "TKN" by ROSALIA & Travis Scott

Weekly love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: The Sun

Sagittarius, you may notice that you are feeling very optimistic and positive during this time. So, try to spread your positivity and be kind to those around you.

You might want to do a good deed for a friend or get involved in a charity. Either way, doing nice things for others will boost your optimism even more.

So, try to put a smile on someone's face and spread love.

Theme song: "Senorita" by Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

Weekly love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Capricorn, pay attention to your dreams and fantasies right now. If you have any questions they may be revealed to you in your dreams.

Either way, trust your intuition because your subconscious may be trying to tell you something.

Especially if you are thinking of making any big decisions, try to get clarity from your dreams before you rush to making a strong choice.

Theme song: "Rain On Me" by Lady Gaga, Ariane Grande

Weekly love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Two of Cups

Aquarius, you may want to get involved with a group or be social right now. Try to bring your friends together by creating a book club or group text.

Surrounding yourself with others will bring you a lot of happiness, so show off your social butterfly side.

Your energy is very magnetic right now and will attract those around you, so it shouldn’t be too hard to get involved in social situations.

Theme song: "Oh No" by Marina and the Diamonds

Weekly love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: King of Wands

Pisces, you could notice that you are gravitating and seeking attention right now.

You may want to take center stage and things will go your way when you are taking control this week.

So, use your platform to spread kindness, inspiration, and love to those looking at you.

You might even discover that you will be inspiring others to do the same, so lead with grace.

Theme song: "Fancy" by Iggy Azalea ft. Charli XCX

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.