How To Deal With A Death In The Family Due To Coronavirus, According To Astrology

There's no right way to grieve.

Death is one of those things we can never avoid. There is no one way to feel about a death in the family, or in a group of friends, other than lost, broken and hurt.

When you're mourning the loss of someone close to you, or even someone you didn't know that well, your heart and emotions know no limits to the amount of pain you feel. There's no guide on how to deal with death or grieve properly, after all.

In recent months, the novel coronavirus has taken ahold of the lives of everyone around the world, becoming a global pandemic. COVID-19 is a severe respiratory illness with symptoms like those of the flu, but much more intense. It has killed tens of thousands of people globally, and the striking numbers continue to grow.

With the number of positive cases surging, the biggest worry s keeping our elders and health-compromised individuals safe. This is why social distancing has been implemented around the world, forcing millions of people to stay at home for days and weeks on end.

If you're concerned about someone you know being at risk for contracting coronavirus, your zodiac sign and astrology can provide a guide for how you will be affected during these troubling times.

Each zodiac sign has a unique way of working through a death in the family, and this will provide insight into their unique preparation and grieving process.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries is very confident in their walk throughout life. No matter what they encounter, they will always put a brave face on to battle through it.

When dealing with family or friend's death, they may use their emotions to express anger, but it's because they are actually very sad. They will shed a tear or two, but they will never run away from the situation.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is extremely strong-willed, and they may not be the ones you'd think are the most composed, especially during times like this. Taurus will be the one to help others when everyone is mourning, and they will do whatever it takes to comfort their loved ones.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are the ones who offer the memories that bring laughs and smiles, instead of sadness and tears. They will be sure to stay positive through these times, even though they are saddened by the loss of their loved ones.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are highly sensitive people, so when they are going through a death in the family, there will be a lot of moments when they seem okay but begin to cry at any given time. They require a lot of human interaction, so check up on your Cancer friend whenever you can, without forcing them to talk.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are one of the more emotional signs, so they will have no issue expressing their grief. However, they might not know how to cope with losing someone they were close to.

Even though they might not cry or seem sad, they are just trying to navigate their way through their feelings.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo will need constant reassurance during these troubling moments in life. Even though death is inevitable, Virgos feel like the world around them is crumbling.

They become weak if no one is there to tell them that although this is a hard time to go through, the world will not stop spinning.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras is one of those zodiac signs that may be in tune emotionally, but once they go through a death in the family, it'll be hard for them to express their emotions. They know death is an imperative part of life, so they will not stop their world from turning.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

When Scorpio is dealing with death, they take it very seriously. Especially if it's someone close they have lost, they will grieve in multiple ways, such as sharing favorite memories and going to their friends and family for consoling.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 19)

Sagittarius may not seem like the most emotional sign during the grieving process, but this doesn't mean they are processing death in a negative way.

They are great people to go to when you're both mourning the loss of someone you both knew. They will remain positive and cheerful to help you out.

Capricorn (December 20 - January 19)

Capricorns are very mature in nature, even when handling the news of a recent death in their life. They might disassociate themselves from their friends and family to cope with heartbreaking news.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A lot of people may consider Aquarius to be unemotional any time of the season. However, during a time of death, they know that closing people off won't help their heart heal properly. They will do whatever it takes to be a helpful hand to their friends and family.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When dealing with death, Pisces tend to close themselves off from the world and deal with the loss of a loved one on their own. Once they feel better, they will talk to their friends and family to help ease the pain.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers music, astrology, self-care, and spirituality.