Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Saturday, April 11, 2020

It's a great day to have an adventure, star signs!

Today's astrology horoscopes and love tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of passionate Aries until April 19. The waning gibbous Moon is in the zodiac sign of adventure-seeking Sagittarius.

What do today's horoscopes and love tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number comes with the numerology of a Life Path Number 1 — The Leader.

Today also has the energy of a Master Number 11. All zodiac signs get a double-dose of intuitive energy when applying their own leadership skills.

You may find it necessary to stand strong against someone you love, but with Mercury now in Aries, be mindful to hold back a temper when frustrated.

Mercury remains at a critical degree today as its planetary ingress into a new sign continues to unfold.

Mercury in Aries is bold and eager to express itself. With its communication with an honest and forthright Sagittarius Moon, you may say more than necessary without thinking.

Due to today's numerological energy, you may find that working out any stress doing yard work, house cleaning or simply organizing can bring insights you need.

The Sun is completing its final week in the first solar house.

With the Sun in Aries nearing the end of Aries season, you may be feeling like you want to get things accomplished.

You could have personal and relationship goals that you want to achieve and they feel attainable right now.

With the Moon in Sagittarius, you could be feeling more optimistic and positive than usual.

You will most likely look on the bright side of things at the moment.

You may also feel inspired to embark on a new journey and step into the unknown.

It is possible that you can see the bigger picture instead of focusing on the small details right now.

It is likely you feel confident and are ready to make bold moves towards your goals.

If you are single, you see the possibilities right now and are ready to enter into something new and exciting.

If you are in a committed relationship, you may see what lies ahead for you and your partner and are ready to go on a beautiful journey together.

Either way, you may feel like you are ready to take those necessary next steps in your love life to make it the best it can possibly be.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & love tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Aries, your dreams may start to come true today in regards to a special someone.

However, it is important that you put in the work and do some real manifesting in order to make it come into fruition.

You must show the universe that you are interested in and ready to commit and you will be rewarded for your efforts.

This person may very well be the love of your life, but you must be ready for this next step.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love tarot card: Four of Wands

Taurus, you could have a lot of fun and excitement when it comes to your love life.

Love isn’t solely about passion and romance, it is also about sharing common interests and being able to have a good laugh together.

You might discover that you get along with your sweetie on a very deep level and can embrace the silly side of life as well.

Today should bring you a lot of joy and put a smile on your face.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love tarot card: The Empress

Gemini, you may have been hesitant in expressing yourself to your partner.

It is possible that your fears from your past relationships are holding you back.

However, you may be able to break free from your baggage and be able to show your more honest and vulnerable side to your love interest today.

Expressing yourself will do wonders for your relationship and your lover is bound to appreciate your openness.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love tarot card: The Tower

Cancer, you may be going on a first date today with someone that has caught your eye.

Although it can be nerve-wracking to get to know someone new, the conversation will flow and you will feel comfortable with them rather quickly.

You are bound to have a fun time with this person and it is likely that a second date is in the cards for both of you.

So, try to not let your nerves get the best of you right now.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love tarot card: Ace of Wands

Leo, you could find yourself getting out of your comfort zone and embracing who you really are today.

You may feel more ready to share your inner self and show your sweetheart what makes you unique.

It will feel liberating to show your partner who you really are and let them in.

You might want to have a romantic dinner date and set the tone for a good conversation.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Virgo, you may not have the most passionate day when it comes to your love life.

However, you are bound to have a lot of fun and experience a joyous time with your love interest.

Even if you are just getting to know this special someone, you will find that you connect to each other effortlessly and have a lot in common.

If you have been with this person for a long time, it might feel fresh as you get to learn even more about them.

Either way, your connection will get stronger.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love tarot card: The Hanged Man

Libra, if you are looking to have a meaningful relationship with someone right now, it is important that you invest in it.

At times you can be very practical but you must know that love isn’t always the most practical thing.

Try to connect to your more passionate side and make sure that you connect with the feelings under the surface.

You must give love to get more out of the relationship.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love tarot card: Knight of Swords

Scorpio, you could be wanting to throw a party or host a social gathering with the special people in your life.

You might be feeling social today and feel the need to bring people together.

You could even hit it off with someone that you have had your eyes on for some time now.

Be the social butterfly that you are and let people gravitate towards you and enjoy your presence.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love tarot card: Ten of Cups

Sagittarius, you may have recently gone through a rough patch with your love interest.

However, today you will have the chance to start fresh and move on from your troubles.

There is a certain happiness and joyful feeling in the air, so embrace it and let the past stay in the past.

Use the situation you have gone through to realize how strong your relationship has become because of it.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Capricorn, you might have a date that you have been looking forward to for a while now.

You are feeling especially inspired and ready to talk about what you are passionate about.

Use this date as an opportunity to teach your date about a topic that you find riveting.

You might discover that they are also inspired by the things that you are passionate about and the conversation will flow.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love tarot card: The Tower

Aquarius, you could have been going through a hard time and have been feeling a little blue.

However, you may be able to see the humor and bright side of situations today.

Your lover could even be there to pick you up and joke around with you today, so get silly and appreciate their efforts.

It is possible that your partner will help you move on from whatever has been bothering you.

Today's horoscope & love tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love tarot card: Eight of Swords

Pisces, you may have your eye on a special someone and have been daydreaming about them.

However, you can make those dreams a reality by letting them know you are interested in.

Be bold and make a courageous move. It is likely they have been daydreaming about you as well, so tell them how you feel.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.