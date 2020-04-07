Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Dig into your own mind, star signs!

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries until April 19. The waning gibbous Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Libra and enters Scorpio at 4:18 p.m. EST.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

When the Moon enters Scorpio, after leaving the balanced energy of Libra, it begins in the second house of possessions.

The Moon starts to dim down its light, which means that the letting go process has set. We will have fourteen days to pave the way for new changes to begin, and when the Moon squares Mars in Aquarius, the battle for freedom begins within ourselves.

The Moon in Scorpio will teach us to search out our secrets, and maybe this involves material possessions.

Maybe you are holding on to things you think that you need that's keeping you from experiencing the love that you truly want.

Perhaps you have been holding back on loving someone else because the person didn't measure up to what you deem as successful.

When the Moon and Jupiter in Capricorn communicate, it can bring up where you're worried about your lifestyle not being realized because of money, so you choose singleness instead of partnering up.

The Moon in Scorpio is deeply intuitive, and it will square Pluto, the planet of transformation... only now we have the psychic energy to be a guide.

This is a great time for soul-searching, digging into your mentally buried past to discover your barriers to trust in relationships, too.

When the Moon enters Scorpio it opposes Uranus in Taurus, you will be capable of discovering what you think you need to feel comfortable in your personal life and to dissect the lies.

Scorpio is complimentary energy to the second house because the second house relates to its partner zodiac sign — Taurus. So, this is a time to remove these mental roadblocks to true love.

Afterward, you don't have to fill them, but instead let the Universe take its course, as indicated by the Moon who will also square Saturn, the planet of structure and restriction.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, tomorrow, it's a great day for you to take what you've learned about being a balanced and whole person and apply it to a new area of your life.

You may discover something about a habit or a personality trait that you inherited from your family of origin that is inhibiting you from greater love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, tomorrow, you have an opportunity to explore love and all its expressions.

It will be a good day for you to take into consideration any past criticisms you have heard about your relationship.

Decide if it's worthy of your attention or release it from your mind and move on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, tomorrow, do something that helps you to return to a state of harmony in your life and heart.

If you're harboring any resentment towards others, let it go because the person you hurt the most with anger is yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, tomorrow, focus on your happiness and wholeness. If you have been hiding a need or want, your partner may discover this on their own.

It will be a good day for honesty and for taking risks when it comes to your relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, tomorrow, making plans to be more loving works out well for you.

If you've been dating and wondering how to share your feelings, tomorrow may be the right time to say, "I love you" for the first time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, tomorrow, you have an ability to see beyond the big picture in your relationships. You may find it necessary to speak up about a problem that you have identified.

Communication is sharp and intuitive for you tomorrow, and you may want to have ideas put to paper so that you have a record of what you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, tomorrow, if you're inclined to jealousy, you may see a spark of this come up in your life.

You may also find that it's a great time for you to make room in your home for a partner to move in.

You can also start going through your own things if your relationship goal is for you to move out of your home and start a new life somewhere else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, tomorrow, you have an opportunity to see your needs and wants plainly.

You may find that you're able to understand your disappointments better and can begin the process of deep healing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, tomorrow, you are able to deal with a loss from the past.

If you have a friendship or some other relationship where there have been promises left unkept, you could come to a place where you let it rest and put a guard up to protect yourself in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, tomorrow, you are able to work harder at your relationship and bridge a gap that has presented itself.

You may have a person who has not been giving you respect that you feel is earned, and this may become heightened tomorrow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, tomorrow, you can learn something new about your perspective on life.

You may find that you're able to make a change in opinion where before you were concrete and set on a certain way of being.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, tomorrow, you have an opportunity to do something that you had not thought you could.

A door could open in your relationship and it can help you to see where you need to focus your attention.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.