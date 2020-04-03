Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs Tomorrow On Saturday, April 4, 2020

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries. The Leo Moon will change signs and enter the zodiac of Virgo at 5:12 p.m. EST.

How will tomorrow's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

A weekend with the Moon in Virgo is one of the most productive placements for it to be.

The Moon in Virgo is practical, organized, methodic and detail-oriented. She's a wonderful motivator for a good house cleaning and getting rid of things that you're attached to but shouldn't be.

Because she's associated with the sixth solar house, she's also a wonderful ally when it comes to healing your body.

Virgo energy encourages you to do things that help you to feel rested and to look more lovely. If a person has this rising or Moon sign, their face may look ultra younger, too.

This weekend while the Moon transits Virgo it's time to do home facial masks, to clear the closet and get rid of the clutter.

It's a great weekend for sharing chores, for families and couples who live together, and to wipe down what you know needs a deep cleaning while slow cooking a stew or making a light soup.

The Moon in Virgo will trine Saturn in Aquarius this weekend, so don't be surprised that doing detailed chores also makes you think about love, your financial matters, and perhaps even about science, research, and solutions.

You may find yourself checking out things online and doing queries but don't worry if you can't commit to anything right now, financially.

Tomorrow's Moon in Virgo squares the recent entry of Virgo in playful Gemini. Think and do, pragmatically, in love and home are the motto for this weekend's energy.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, while a leisurely walk often clears your mind, you may decide to try something more home-based.

Tomorrow, start a fitness routine at home with your partner.

If you can't be together in person, you can Facetime while coworking out while apart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, romance is an essential part of your life, but it's more than just hugs and sweet words.

There's a romance to making fresh bread or to baking a cake or even to sewing or a craft.

Make things from scratch and allow yourself to be expressive by doing the small stuff.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this weekend, me-time is more about living life the way you want it to be.

You may be stepping out on a limb emotionally with someone, too.

Express how you feel and leave the rest to fate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, fated meetings in the past can reveal their hidden purpose to you now.

You may have questioned the destiny of a relationship, but a little insight will help to make it crystal clear.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this weekend, material possessions, how to manage and invest them may be on your mind.

Perhaps you'd like to have a nest egg for you and your loved one to depend on one day.

You may envision an online business project for selling goods this weekend.

It's a great time for you to search around and see how to put something together in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, it's time to roll up your sleeves and get things done. You may have something that's in disarray in your home.

Perhaps your photos are in boxes or on your phone that need to be printed and organized.

You can focus on managing and adding more structure to the areas of life that feel out of sorts.

Your loved ones may not understand why you're so focused, but they will when they see your work completed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, tomorrow, your reflective nature helps you to understand the hidden patterns in life that are less than helpful.

You may have the power of detachment to move away from negative people.

Be smart, even if it's just a safe space you create in your mind if you can't leave a relationship right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, tomorrow, friends are there for you if you call.

You may miss seeing your friends or long for a time in a group where you can socialize and let yourself relax and have fun.

Make future plans for a get-together.

Perhaps consider a murder mystery theme or costume party to plan with the time you have now to spare.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, although you may not often put stock on what others think of you, tomorrow, you'll care more than usual.

You may hope that your partner, or someone you like, holds you in high esteem.

You may feel inclined to try and impress others or to work harder to get affection or attention.

Be careful not to try too hard or let your ego be limited by someone's perceptions of you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, tomorrow, take care of yourself.

There are times where you don't need to take on the world, but to rest and recenter your mind, body, and spirit instead.

Your best loving manifests when you turn your attention on you.

Nurture yourself and consider what makes you feel your best, and set your mind to do it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, focus on what lasts.

You may have a blind spot that prevents you from recognizing what's temporary vs what is everlasting at this time.

Give yourself this weekend for a mini-review of your values and what's hidden in your heart, so that you can see what matters most to you in the area of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, give and take becomes a theme with tomorrow's Moon in Virgo energy.

You may find yourself delighted, yet also uncomfortable with the need for so much structure in your life.

However, it's a good day for following someone else's lead and allowing yourself to lean in on a partner or friend's strengths during times of self-doubt.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.