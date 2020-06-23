Horoscope For Today, June 24, 2020

Communication is king, star signs.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The void of course Moon spends the day in the sign of Leo. Venus turns direct today while in the zodiac of Gemini.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Sun in Cancer is intuitive, thoughtful, and driven. The Moon in Leo is bold and reserved, all at the same time.

The Moon symbolizes our collective thoughts and desires, and while in the zodiac sign of Leo we are drawn toward creativity, playfulness, and being boldly explorative.

The Sun in Cancer challenges us to express this energy in the home with people who are close to us.

Venus will turn direct today while in the zodiac of Gemini.

Venus retrograde gave us time to reflect on our deepest wants and what we find to be beautiful.

Now, that Venus is direct, it's time to take the lessons learned over the last month.

Our Mercury retrograde is taking place in the zodiac of Cancer today.

Mercury rules communication and it conjuncts the Sun which can heighten your spiritual awareness.

Collectively, we are more apt to long for privacy. Even conversations and forms of writing that are personalized and sensitive to the recipient's needs are appreciated.

Mercury retrograde in Cancer fosters reflection of your inner wants and desires, and while sextile Uranus in Taurus, our attachments to the physical world can conflict with our spiritual pursuits.

Mercury trines Neptune in Pisces, so there's transcendent energy to the day.

It's a good day to talk about what you're thinking with friends or close family members, before taking action tomorrow once the Moon enters the zodiac of Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your ruling planet Mars makes many challenging aspects today.

You may find that decisions are best handled when you pay attention to the details.

Mars will square Saturn, while both are at intense degrees. This can bring up strong emotions for you, that may involve the past and a friendship.

Before you jump to conclusions or decide to cut someone off before thinking things through, consider all your options.

Friendships go through trials and tribulations. A difficult time can be a point of growth for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, stepping out in front of the crowd may feel like you're not in your comfort zone today.

It may feel awkward for you to capture the limelight when what you'd rather do is show your support for someone who you perceive as more flashy or worthy than you are.

You may find this is a great talking point for a conversation with friends who enjoy being the center of attention. Ask for pointers on how to embrace this aspect of their public selves and adopt a few tips for your self.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, conversations related to what you own and how you manage it may come up for you today.

If you have territorial relatives who sometimes lay claim to spaces that you share at home, this can be a time where you'll need to make compromise your middle name.

With free time you have, plan ahead for the winter by checking out what items may need to be replaced in your closet and search for deals online.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, it's a great day to splurge on an item that you want to use for a hobby. You might decide to get a new camera or to update your phone for an improved user experience.

If you have been thinking about exchanging an outdated video game console or downloading the latest game available, you could find that this afternoon is perfect for enjoying your recreational activities and giving yourself a gift that involves hours of play and fun.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon in your sign today will bring out the best in your personality. You might become significantly more committed to enjoying life on your own terms.

This can be a real awakening time for you where you realize your part in the overall experience.

You may decide to stop muting parts of your personality in order to not outshine a friend, and be more of like your outgoing self.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, reality can be hard for others to take, even though you provide information in doses.

You may be more aware of the changes that are taking place around your environment.

And your intuitive nature may be too much to share at this time.

Things can be chaotic beyond your understanding of the world around you.

However, what you can do is to provide helpful information when asked to people that you care about and who trust your opinion.

Besides what Virgo likes to share information that won't be used wisely?

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, withholding information from others may seem unkind to do, however, until you have gathered all your thoughts and ideas into an organized fashion it may be hard for you to explain yourself.

Right now is a good time for you to participate in writing, or to meet with a friend to just clarify her thoughts.

If you have someone that you know that often functions as a sounding board for you, this can be a great time for you to take advantage of that relationship and use it to help clarify your thoughts.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you need to grow but on your own terms.

You may find that areas of your life that you often are more inhibited, become less so for you.

However, friends that know you best, may resist these changes that you were trying to make in your life.

You may find that others are protective about your sensitive nature and only are wanting to look out for you.

This can be a difficult time for you because as you're trying to train yourself to be more outgoing, you also will need to encourage others to let you spread your wings and fly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, anger can prove to be an ally and a powerful motivating force for you today.

Something about an area of your life may cause you to feel discomfort but in the end, it compels your desire to change.

You may find that being upset about a particular matter that at first didn't bother you is going to be a catalyst for growth.

As difficult as this time will be, it's important for you to embrace the challenge and to rise above it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you may be ready to take a great big leap of faith, but right now may not be the right time.

This can be a time where you need to be more study and resolve than ever before as you wait for an opportunity to open.

As Saturn works harmoniously with both Venus and Mars, you will notice that you are more concerned with the details than ever before.

This is a great time for you to take a moment and plan what you want to do next in order to avoid any

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today's the perfect time for you to challenge what you consider to be carnal comforts.

Do something that takes you out of your comfort zone.

In order to stimulate your mind, try something that you've never done before. You will benefit from challenging yourself, and you may even gain a unique perspective.

Introduce a new item into your diet. Today's perfect for a meatless meal or to spend time with a pet.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, passion can finally meet purpose, and if you focus, today you may be able to accomplish a goal that is long awaited to finish.

Complete small projects that require minimal time and give you lots of satisfaction.

Today's a great day to tackle the thing that is driven by passion, with a short term benefit.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.