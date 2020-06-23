Horoscope For Today, June 23, 2020

An intense day is up ahead, star signs.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for you and each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The Sun remains at a critical degree while transiting the zodiac of Cancer today. The Moon will be in the zodiac of Cancer until 8:31 a.m. EST.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

An intense day is up ahead. We have several planets at critical degrees as they prepare to change zodiac signs today.

The Moon will start the day located in the zodiac of Cancer where it is ruler.

The Moon in Cancer is modest, peace-loving, private, and more concerned with matters related to the home.

It loves to think about starting things and it also desires to create joy for others.

The Moon entering Leo in the morning changes this energy and ramps things up.

This can jar our subconscious as we venture to be more explorative.

Leo's 'look at me' personality demands attention, so for the first few hours of the day, it commands all zodiac signs to look their best and to be a bit more flashy.

The purpose is to find the limelight and to steal it.

Saturn will also be at a critical degree straddling between Capricorn and Aquarius right on the cusp.

Saturn is home in Capricorn, but it has spent a good portion of the year in Aquarius, the sign of its detriment.

Returning back to Capricorn can have all zodiac signs working harder, and perhaps going backward from what had at first appeared to be progress made in a better direction.

Mars is also at a critical degree for the next few days. Mars in Pisces is irritable and steamy.

When Mars prepares to enter Aries it can feel like anger is easily erupted and instead, it turns to tears, perhaps drawn more inwardly than you may like.

The conjunction that lasted for a little over two weeks between Mars and Neptune is now broken, and we are able to see things as they are.

Neptune retrograde helps to sharpen our ability to see the truth, which is a theme of Cancer season this year.

Today, it's best to go out and network.

If you're looking to make a great big first impression don't cut corners. Instead, dress up and be prepared to stand out from the crowd.

Tap into the courageous nature of the Moon in Leo all day and see what happens for your life during these powerful transitional moments in astrology.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Neptune retrograde can magnify illusions you’ve formed as it relates to people who are not in favor of your prosperity.

Currently, Chiron is an Aries, so this is a powerful time for you to work on your self-esteem.

Anticipate that many of these falsehoods can show up in with individuals you perceive as having an unfair amount of authority over your life.

Start questioning what you feel strongly about. Perhaps what you perceive to be an obstacle will soon change.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, during Cancer season, emotions you're uncomfortable talking about may be harder to push down even if you do so to maintain peace with others.

While Neptune retrograde activates your eleventh astrology house of friendship, be slow to speak when heated topics come up.

You may find yourself digging your heels in and standing your ground but be certain that you are not being stubborn foolishly.

This week may teach you to start talking things out, especially if you see a noticeable pattern in all of your friendships.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you’ll find various themes related to how you handle or mismanage personal possessions.

During Neptune retrograde, you may feel that there are things you’re doing that seem to make sense at the beginning but don’t work out the way you want them to in the end.

This can be an emotional time for you as you have to go back and revise the work that you’ve done.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, this is a beautiful time for personal development. You can find that there’s plenty of room for you to cultivate your strengths.

Dust off those self-help books that you’ve bought but never read.

Cancer season makes this a good time to pick up reading again to doing things that help you to become a better person.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Cancer season involves the past for you and how you make choices that impact your life.

You may find that during Neptune retrograde people, places, and things that you had presumed would be there for you when needed are not.

This can be a powerful lesson and self-reliance. Try not to buy your way into good graces with individuals you hope to impress.

Instead, use the money that you would spend people-pleasing and wisely invested it in yourself.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you get to see how good of a friend you are with others and how your network of friendships fit in with your big picture in life.

You are more in tune with your partnership and romantic partner and a happy, loving relationship with your significant other is possible.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, apply yourself now more than ever before. If you have been carrying anxiety or worry in your heart about your future, these concerns may magnify during Neptune retrograde.

It's best to trust that things will work themselves out while and doing your best must be enough.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the early part of this year's Cancer season can be an emotional time for you.

You may find that the more you work on yourself the greater joy you feel in your heart.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this is a powerful time for you to care for others in your life in a way that you had not before.

You have the fortitude to remain focused and to follow through on commitments you made earlier this year.

During a crisis moment this month, establish a plan in writing so that members of your family are all on the same page.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, attention comes back to how others perceive you, so reestablish yourself as a leader in all your relationships.

During Neptune rx in Pisces, create a vision board, so you can refine your personal goals.

If you have not defined your life purpose, write it down on paper and put it somewhere that you can see it every day.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Cancer season is the perfect time for you to work on your emotional and mental health.

Find ways to reduce stress and to take time for yourself.

Give yourself time each day to work on your overall well-being so that you feel a strong sense of wholeness and balance in your overall life.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, while Neptune is retrograde, make a promise to yourself that you'll keep.

Be open to realizing the truth when you see it. Don't avoid areas of your life that you had not seen before when situations become difficult to manage.

Decide that you’re ready to confront anything and to be brave no matter what.

