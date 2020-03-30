Today's Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Monday, March 30, 2020

Mars enters Aquarius tonight.

Today's horoscopes are here with daily astrology forecasts for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, March 30, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries. The Moon spends the day in Gemini.

What do today's horoscopes have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Mars enters Aquarius today. Mars in Aquarius brings drive and determination to humanitarian efforts.

Mars in Aquarius is a rule-breaker. It drives progress. It seeks to help others and when there's injustice, Mars strives to make wrongs right.

The Gemini Moon transits the ninth house today, and it brings purpose to humanitarian efforts.

The alert Moon in Gemini is a brilliant thinker. The Gemini Moon communicates harshly with Neptune in Pisces, and all zodiac signs are dreamy and creative.

There's a disconnect between the way you think and the way you work. Some zodiac signs will feel at odds within themselves and the work that they have to do today.

The Sun is spontaneous in Aries but it's off-beat with the Gemini Moon today, so it's important to be cautious when taking actions that are not fresh and new and slightly experimental.

As Mars moves into Aquarius, it's a great day for studying science, exploring astronomy, and studying astrology.

If you've never had a consultation with an astrologer, today is excellent for putting a call to one.

If you have always wondered what your natal chart looks like, take some time to pull your natal birth chart for free under the blessing of today's astrological energy.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, with your ruling planet leaving Capricorn and entering Mars, your attention turns from work toward building relationships with others.

This month is a great time to expand your business networks and start building business prospects.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, when Mars enters Aquarius today, things start to stir in your career sector.

You may start to desire more freedom and flexibility in your work.

You might start to look at alternative job options and search for a new career, perhaps one that is online.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, today's Mars entering Aquarius opens the door to your learning and growth.

You might find travel interesting and start thinking of a foreign place you'd like to go to someday.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, when Mars enters Aquarius it opens your desire for sharing new experiences with others.

You might find inspiration and motivation you felt was lost when you think about doing something for the people you love.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, when Mars enters Aquarius, your hope for love and passion in relationships, work, and partnerships are reignited.

You may search for new ways to build bridges in relationships that have become distant or severed due to misunderstandings.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you may find a renewed interest in your health.

This can be a tough time for you to stick to a schedule when it comes to working out or creating a routine, but with Mars in Aquarius, new ideas or hacks can help you figure what works out.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, with Mars in Aquarius, you'll feel internally inspired or happy for no particular reason at all.

Feeling good about life, in general, can inspire you to be kinder and encouraging to others who are going through a dark time.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Mars in Aquarius can encourage you to find a mentor at this time.

You may find a person who helps you organize or structure an idea.

If you have a desire to create a company or online brand, this is a great time to search for a leader who helps individuals get their ideas launched.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today is perfect for writing down ideas, scheduling webinars, making a video calendar or outlining a story.

If you have any desire to get some writing or editing done, the next month is a peak time for you to complete writing intense projects.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's perfect for investing in businesses, looking for an angel investor, or finding out how to make better use of money either in the marketplace or by spending it wisely.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today's perfect for making personal goals that take into consideration the next five, ten, and even twenty years.

With Saturn in your sign for the next year, you're able to see things in a whole new light.

With Mars entering your sign, you can find extra energy to get additional projects for work done.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today's perfect for dreaming up a plan that involves your past and making it useful for the future.

If you have a powerful life story to share or want to write a blog about what you've learned through experiences, it's a great day to start considering how to structure that message for large audiences.

