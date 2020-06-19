Daily Love Horoscopes For Tomorrow, Saturday, June 20, 2020

The Summer solstice is here, star signs!

Your astrology forecast is here with daily love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow during the Summer Solstice on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Gemini entering Cancer. The waning crescent Moon is in the zodiac of Gemini

How will tomorrow's daily love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

The Sun will ingress into the zodiac of Cancer for the Summer solstice at 5:36 p.m. EST.

The Sun in an air sign has proven to be intense!

The Sun in the zodiac of Gemini has opened the door to various important, spiritual lessons.

Taking place during the coronavirus pandemic and when the BLM Movement erupted, all zodiac signs have learned to view love in new ways.

Gemini, as a zodiac sign is dynamic and didactic, so the last 30-days has been a firm teacher.

We have learned how important it is to adopt change and to strive for imbalances in order for the process of growth to begin.

Now, that a new solar season begins and dives into water, we all can heal what may have been hard to embrace at first due to fear, resentment or even anger.

The zodiac sign of Cancer is associated with the foundation of the family including parents, childhood authority figures and your sense of core security.

When the Sun is in the sign of Cancer tomorrow for the first full-day, turn your attention away from mental exercises and start to practice more spiritual ones such as meditation to help you hear your inner voice that sometimes starts with a sense in your gut.

All zodiac signs learn to trust themselves better during Cancer season, and that when you are partners with the Universe, you see how your spirit is love and part of the bigger collective picture.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's daily love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the shift in the Universe can leave you feeling like it's time to let go and trust the process. Tomorrow's Venus trine Saturn helps you to accept how ready you are to let go of what you no longer need.

Tomorrow's relationship between Venus rx in Gemini and Mars in Pisces gives you ample opportunity to be creative with someone that you love. If you decide that there are certain things that you used to want but no longer need, give them to someone else or donate them out.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, get comfortable with your surroundings. Invest in your surroundings and home comforts, such as a room where you can build memories with those you love.

Think of fluffy pillows or a giant blanket for two. With winter coming, plan for more closeness in forms of snuggles with the one you love.

Tomorrow is a great day for you to play a word game with your mate, where you get to ask each other questions and discover more about each other's interests or even learn about their past.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it's retrograde season, and while your ruling planet, Mercury is retrograde and along with Venus rx too, the way you think and how it produces tangible results is observable.

You need to be careful, as you could perceive something is real that is not if you get blinded by your feelings.

Think that you have a crush or feelings for someone you just met but that person doesn't reach out the same as you do? This romance could be a fleeting thing. Think about what you really see to be certain that your love isn't based in fantasy.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, if you have been feeling bored with your regular, everyday life, decide to try something new with your sweetie.

Mars in Pisces can be a time to blow off some steam with romance that involves a form of fitness.

Why not try dancing in your living room to your favorite songs with the one that you love? Be romantic!

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, do something fun and adventurous as a team.

Friendship can be romantic, too.

Let a good friend help you to forget that you're single and looking by hanging out or laughing about silly adventures or memories that you'll never forget.

If you're married, a good friend can help you forget about your cares and listen to the complications marriage can bring.

A friend can help you to see that you're exactly where you need to be.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, team up with someone to make something you truly want to happen. Life is too short to argue over little things with your partner, choose love over ego instead.

Encourage your love to work together with you on your relationship, so that you can be a united front unbreakable to meddling family members or lifetime friends who perceive your love won't last.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, while Venus is rx in Gemini, it calls you to play and romantic adventure. Explore your personal philosophies or change your mind about an archaic way things have been done and that you would like to change.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, tomorrow, you learn the power of love and understanding. You are less inclined to be jealous about knick knacks or things you own.

You might find that you no longer resent certain things your partner has kept from another that made you doubt their loyalty to you.

You can start to realize that your love is rooted today, and that your partner has options.

If they cut from a past relationship and you wish that they would completely sever ties with their memories of it, too, it may be easier for you to realize that may not improve.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, be optimistic and see what love has to offer for you at this time. Drop a hint to your friends to let them know that you're open for a friendship date. You may also consider a friend setting you up with another friend, that might be perfect for you to meet.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, if you've been struggling not to call someone who has not bothered to return a left message, ask yourself if it's worth the pain and suffering?

You may be pushing an issue that's not there or refusing to see that your value isn't measured by the amount of time someone else gives to you. Your value comes from the amount of time you spend on yourself, adding value back into your life.

You may still be tempted to reach out one last time due to Gemini's chatty nature. Give yourself 24 hours before making that decision to see if you still feel the same way tomorrow.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, it's the spontaneous things that make love fun. Do something sentimental. Be cheesy! Leave little love letters around the house for them to find over the next few weeks saying I love you.

Tomorrow's daily love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are your own person. If you have a habit of opening up too much to your parents and telling them every little detail about your personal life, tomorrow you may decide to scale back.

You are learning to keep things to yourself more often, and to avoid confrontation is an act of love for people who are vulnerable emotionally and have a hard time changing with the times.

