Daily Love Horoscope For Sunday, June 21, 2020

Welcome to Cancer season, star signs!

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for you and all zodiac signs for tomorrow on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Summer is officially here and the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The Moon will leave Gemini and enter the zodiac of Cancer at 2:02 a.m.

How will your daily love horoscope and astrology forecast affect you and all zodiac signs?

The New Moon phase will begin in the zodiac of Cancer at 2:42 a.m. EST.

The Sun is now officially in the zodiac of Cancer and the start of summer is here. Cancer season is about healing and emotional closure.

It's essential that all zodiac signs look where their heart is still wide open and repair the remaining wounds.

Inner security rooted in your emotions, intuition and your core spiritual beliefs is all part of this year's Cancer season which will last until July 22, 2020.

The Sun will conjunct with the Moon today. The Moon rules the sign of Cancer.

The zodiac traits associated with the Moon include moodiness and inconsistency.

Today's New Moon is also called a dark Moon. The New Moon in Cancer will be part of an annular eclipse.

The New Moon in Cancer is a time to ponder and take personal inventories.

Some people use this time to start a small garden and as the seed goes through its growth cycle, you do too.

Others take a piece of paper and write down some intentions for love or healing.

Then fold it reciting a release chant. The paper is buried in the back yard or burned and the ashes are thrown into an ocean or river.

These types of disposals are respectful ways to honor the pain, but to say they are no longer attached to the pain or negative emotions related to an event.

It's a good day to quietly review your current relationships, the role that you play, and how this time period may be an impetus to change.

These powerful celestial events on the first day of 2020's Cancer season is a Universal signal to absorb what it means to be a spiritual person.

To understand what this means, you may have to face your dark side so you explore how it impacts your choices and makes you inconsistent or moody.

As Mark Twain once said, “Everyone is a moon, and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody,” we don't have to talk or share this process with others.

While both the Moon and Sun conjunct during the annular eclipse while in the sign of Cancer, it's a good day to stay home or to keep activities simple and sweet.

The Moon will communicate with Saturn, but not clearly, so you may sense things deeply but not be ready yet to take action on what you perceive.

The Moon is in a square with Mars, insinuating that it's best to war and study our hearts.

Cancer season takes place during the peak of retrograde season — five planets are rx.

It's time to use our instincts and to let them guide. Rather than look for external sources of comfort or to search for permission from outsiders, we are invited to look within our own hearts.

The big release and transition to a more outer world point of view won't come until the Full Moon in Capricorn which will take place in two weeks on July 5, 2020.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You can’t take back what you said, but you can help to alleviate negative emotions a unkind word may have caused.

Something you spoke out of a mean spirit may have caused a change to happen in your relationship, but it's not too late to bring things back around again.

Everyone has moments when in a flash of anger they say something they didn’t mean, and today you may find yourself reflecting on those moments.

If evidence of a strain is demonstrated in your relationship, you have an opportunity to reverse the negative impact that happened.

By listening to your heart, and thinking of how you would want someone to be towards you in the same situation, you are able to make the change that you need to make.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today, you may find yourself struggling to put people before things.

Perhaps you are focusing more on a material possession because of the fact that you’re dissatisfied with an area of your professional or personal life.

Ask yourself what the object of your affection symbolizes for you.

And then seek to establish those types of connections in your intimate relationship with someone else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

An object or person that had a hold on you may start to feel less powerful over your life, and you may start to feel a little bit more like yourself.

If after a long period of silence between you and someone else, the relationship may start to return back to what it was.

Today is also a good day for you to consider what areas of your life you would like to transform from a position of inner strength.

You can start with the power of your words and the value that you give them when you speak out about what you’re disenchanted with at the time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Everyone has moments that are embarrassing to them, especially related to relationships that went in a direction we wish they hadn’t.

Perhaps you will start to see a pattern where you had misjudge a person and still got involved with them.

This is a great time for you to consider carefully who you would like to date, and maybe even create a list of their characteristic traits and stick to it.

If you’re in a marital relationship, you may find yourself recognizing what areas you and your partner need to work on emotionally.

Even though you may feel that the best thing for you to do is to confront it had on, it’s best to start quietly working on your own stuff.

So that you can manifest a change in your own life, to help alleviate a blame game from starting before you had a chance to make progress.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The good thing about having friends, is that you come from different backgrounds and are able to help one another learn something new about life.

You may find that you are in a position, to make an influence in a friend's life and to show them a new side of beauty that they had never seen before.

You may find that it’s hard for you to sometimes accept someone else’s version of beautiful as well.

Be patient and accepting as much as you can. It will help to understand that at the core of all good friendship is a spirit of honesty and truth with tolerance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can’t turn the hands of time however you can memorialize it.

If you have objects from an ex that you’ve not been able to put away but realize that you need to, the New Moon in Cancer is a perfect time for you to consider that option.

Maybe you can create a new scrapbook with all your old memories give yourself some time to cry. Mourn over the loss of what was.

Giving yourself closure and honoring the past can help to clear your mind and heal your heart.

You'll be free to open up and to love someone new more deeply. You'll have the freedom to start all over again in your current relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The path of love starts with yourself, and you may find that by keeping things the same you have lost a little spark.

You need to feel alive in your own life in order to have that feeling of excitement in your relationships.

Maybe it’s time for you to try something completely different than you’ve ever done before.

Why not do something that scares you. Maybe you should plan a long-distance road trip in the future, or pick up the phone and start calling friends instead of chatting on the phone.

Reinvent the wheel in your personal life, and see how it changes your whole journey in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Deep down inside you are a generous person, but sometimes your frugality gets the best of you.

There are times when you may hinder someone you love from expressing their dreams because you want to make sure that things don’t spiral out of control.

This can cause a problem for both of you as a couple.

Today have a little dream sesh with your partner or if you have a friend who oftentimes forgets to keep both feet on the ground, give them permission to imagine what the future would be.

This might be good practice for you as well, as you start to learn how to envision a future that is out of your safe zone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

There’s nothing like the first time you get to be with your partner.

However, you may have already felt like you’ve accomplished all of your firsts.

Rediscover the world and do something that the two of you can charge together as a couple.

If you are single, and you are wondering when you’ll be able to enjoy a first with someone new, don’t despair.

There are lots of opportunities for you, but why not date yourself while you’re single?

It may sound too simple, but you can enjoy your own company and spoil yourself.

Take yourself on a shopping spree or treat yourself to a night of your favorite shows without someone beside you who would complain. Enjoy it!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Give yourself some time to catch up from a long week.

You may have been focusing so much on your work and your family, that a little bit of time was lost for yourself.

Give yourself a little bit of extra TLC in the morning.

Maybe put on some of your favorite clothes and your best perfume.

Today take a moment to just slow your body down practice some gratitude.

Treat yourself to something nice, you deserve it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You might feel more in touch with your romantic side today, and wish for your partner to do the same.

If you have gotten so caught up with work, your partner may not want to push the issue out of respect for you.

Chances are they’ve been wanting to do something fun with you too.

Why don’t you be the one to introduce the topic, and surprise them with an idea?

Maybe the two of you can brainstorm on how to make this weekend a little extra special.

If you’re single, don’t spend a week at home alone.

Try to team up with a friend and have a great time this weekend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When all is said and done, there’s no place like home.

Do you something that reminds you about the best parts of your childhood.

You may find that returning to your roots, allows an opportunity to reconnect with the deepest parts of your spirit.

You may want to get back in touch with your family, with your mother or your or your grandparents. Hear their stories about when they were young.

Catch up on the romantic stories of your deep history. Remind yourself that even though love may seem so temporary, it's not always that way.

You come from a long line of lovers, and you can make something special last, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.