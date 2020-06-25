Daily Love Horoscope For Today, June 25, 2020

Have a great Thursday, star signs!

Your astrology forecast is here with a daily love horoscope for you and all zodiac signs on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac of Cancer until July 22. The Moon will be in Leo, then enter Virgo at 1:02 p.m. EST.

How will your daily love horoscope and astrology forecasts affect you and each of the zodiac signs?

Venus turns direct today after being retrograde in Gemini since May 13, 2020.

Venus stations direct at 5 degrees in Gemini today, and she will not enter Cancer until August 7, 2020.

This reminisced of the last time Venus turned retrograde which was nearly two years ago, but at that time she did so in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, back into Libra, and then through Scorpio once again.

Venus in Gemini is buoyant and playful. She's expressive and chatty. She might be prone to love gossip and sensationalism. Her idea of beauty broadens and is difficult to define.

While Venus stations direct in the zodiac of Gemini, our collective ideology becomes challenged.

Venus direct will affect each zodiac sign's horoscope differently because her desire to explore comes at a most unusual time in astrology.

We have the peak of our 2020 retrograde season still in process. Saturn is at a critical degree while retrograde. Saturn is currently in the analytical air sign, Aquarius right at the Capricorn cusp.

Saturn's judgemental nature will soon be expressed fully in Capricorn once it reenters the tenth solar house.

This can bring a bit of heaviness to our free-love expressions.

There can be a strong sense of conservativeness that inhibits the expression of love that many will want to release.

During today, the Moon will leave lively Leo to enter virtuous Virgo making today perfect for problem solving and getting things in order when you can't have some fun.

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, if you love someone, let them know today as Venus stations direction your house of communication.

Today is perfect for expressing your deep love and care for a special person by writing love notes or sending an unexpected text message.

You may find that talking with your partner a little longer and asking for the details can bring you closer too.

While the Sun and Mercury retrograde are in your fourth house, be mindful of oversharing details about your love life at work or with parents.

Being more personal about your romantic life is a better way to go while the Moon in Leo is void of course in your house of romance all day.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Venus stations direct in your second house which makes it a great day for gifting your loved one with a thoughtful surprise.

Bake some cookies or cook your favorite meal.

If you enjoy chatting about the past or reminiscing about what you used to do on a vacation and would enjoy again in the future, tonight can be the perfect time to explore those ideas again.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, it's a great day to do something that enhances your inner and outer beauty. You will naturally come across as more attractive while Venus turns direct in your first house of self.

If you and your loved one enjoy pampering each other with little back rubs or foot massages. You don't have to spend a lot of money to have fun with one another.

As the Sun and Mercury retrograde are active in your second solar house of possessions, for couples who have decided to split up, but are doing so amicably, today it can be easier to discuss who will get what and work out the details on splitting the financial responsibilities once things are finalized.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, while Venus turns direct in your twelfth house of hidden enemies, it's an ideal time for you to revisit conversations that are left unfinished and try to resolve them.

You may have an ability to be reflective and more intuitive about conversations today, too.

Today's a good time to talk about how to handle items at home that you no longer want to keep.

Today can also be a good time to manage personal and shared finances with your partner and to discuss what things are hindering your growth as a couple.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this week you have an opportunity to socialize with friends if you have a special relationship with another couple and want to schedule a double date today could be a good time to put those plans in motion.

Today is also a good day to let the past set to rest, especially if you are harboring a garage that your partner is unaware of.

Any unmet expectations could potentially be explored today on a personal level, and perhaps resolved, so that you're able to move forward without feeling resentment.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, if your relationship is on the rocks, today can be a good day to work things out with your partner.

If there has been a breach of trust, on your part or on your significant other's part, you may find that it's easier to communicate how to rebuild trust.

Today is also a good day for hanging out with a friend when your loved one is not available.

It can be a good time for you to schedule a date night with your mate, and to possibly find a compromise related to a problem that's been resurfacing for some time.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, If you and your partner come from different backgrounds, today is a great time for you to explore what that means as a couple.

Today is a good day for you to work out your differences and to study how others who have made love last created a strong bond that worked.

I can be easy for work to get in the way of spending time with one another today you may find that if you focus on the friendship aspect of your relationship that the loss of quality time together can we pick back up again tomorrow.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, it's never too late to try to plan for the future.

Today's a good day for you to work on putting together a plan in the event that there's an emergency between you and your partner.

Today may present an opportune time to talk about how you want to learn and grow as a couple.

You may decide to take a class together, or if therapy has been discussed, make an appointment with a counselor in order to work out some of your communication problems.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, today is perfect for you to spend time with someone you love. If you're just dating and the chemistry is right, your relationship could possibly go to the next level and become a committed relationship.

If you are single and still looking, you may find it easier to meet others.

Today is also a good day for couples to discuss what you'd like to share with regards to responsibility related to your household.

If you are dating, and talking about moving in together, it's a good time to discuss those details and perhaps start searching out apartments online.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's a good time for you to work on becoming a healthier person and perhaps to get your partner to join you and a fitness plan.

If you like to work out and your partner has been reluctant to participate you may be able to encourage them to try a fitness routine out with you today is also an ideal time to talk about your relationship status.

If you are discussing getting married, you will find the day works well with discussing the legalities of martial matters.

If you are in a relationship that's breaking up, how to separate property and start building separate lives could come up.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today's a perfect time to be direct about what it is that you want from your romance life.

If you have felt your partner is being negligent or you're not doing enough as a couple, you may decide to bring this up in conversation.

Come up with ideas that you would enjoy. Today is not a good day to hold your emotions inside.

If you suffer from anxiety, you may find that these emotions surface.

Do your best to be more openly expressive and allow yourself to show your transparent and authentic self.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today's a good day for spending time at home and in familiar surroundings.

If you enjoy being with your parents or spending time caring for someone else, it's a good time for you to show your loving and generous side.

It may be hard for you to connect with your partner if they have been struggling with problems related to work.

Try not to take matters that have nothing to do with you to heart, and perhaps address your feelings about it with them tomorrow.

