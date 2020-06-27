Daily Love Horoscope For Today, June 27, 2020

Mars in Aries changes everything, star signs.

Today's astrology forecast is here with a daily love horoscope for you and all zodiac signs during Mars entering Aries on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. Today’s waxing crescent Moon can be found located in the sign of Virgo until 4:15 p.m. EST. Then the Moon will enter balanced and fair Libra. Mars enters Aries today.

How will your daily love horoscope and astrology forecast affect you and all zodiac signs?

The Moon will harmonize with Pluto and spend the first part of the day in the zodiac of Virgo. The Moon will be in Virgo until 4:15 p.m., EST.

The Moon in Virgo is meticulous, detail-oriented, and when it comes to love, practical.

The time to be mindful the most, however, starts at 4:00 p.m. EST when the Moon goes void of course, be careful.

During this transitional period between the Moon in Virgo entering Libra until 4:15 p.m. EST, you may find clarity of thought is less present.

Communication can glitch if you're trying to share an idea or get someone's attention.

Even purchases made during this time period, however well-intentioned can be poorly planned.

So, if you're planning a dinner date or have a text you simply must get out, a little wait won't hurt.

While the Moon is in Virgo, lovers can do a couple of things that are frugal and timely.

It's a great time to get chores done as a team or to talk about the future so you can plan.

When Mars leaves Pisces to enter Aries, it will be later in the evening, so we are still at an emotionally-volatile point in the day's astrology.

Being overly nitpicky can stimulate feelings of anger and resentment. It's best to be sensitive to the needs of others during this time.

The Moon in Virgo through Libra will be opposed to Mars as it leaves Pisces into Aries. Mars in Aries changes our dynamic in love and passion completely.

This astrological energy can bring some tension when you are trying to do something for yourself.

It can be easy to perceive that others are opposed to your dreams and wants.

It can feel as though you are at odds with your partner, but this period of anxiety will only last for a short while.

The Moon in Libra will trine with Saturn, too, which can bring more fair and balanced energy to the intensity of the day's energy.

Since Saturn is the taskmaster who also says, 'less is more' what you have to argue about that can wait, let it.

Focus on the good parts of your relationships instead.

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you may feel passionately focused and driven today, while the Moon and Pluto work harmoniously during the working hours.

This can leave little room for love.

So, try your best to switch gears for romance in the evening by doing something you love to help put you into the mood for fun and adventure with your mate.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, while the Moon and Pluto work harmoniously, your romantic and playful nature will come out strongly today you may find that it's easy for you to see your future with the one you love.

If you have been desiring to travel or take your beloved on a vacation, you can spend the day looking up future rentals.

Write down your ideas so you can plan ahead until the right opportunity presents itself.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you may come across stronger today and as someone that is willing to go above and beyond whatever it takes for the one that you love.

Today, while the Moon and Pluto work harmoniously, you ca share your sincere desire to be a loving partner and a companion with the one that you are.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today's energy fosters a strong desire to connect with your significant other or someone you love through words.

While the Moon and Pluto work harmoniously, you'll value the intensity of love's expressions and long to hear how your partner feels about you.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you may find that you are seeking to be a strong provider and caretaker with the one that you care about the most.

You may be more open and receptive to the exchange of gifts or sentimental expressions while the Moon and Pluto work harmoniously.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your practical nature comes out today.

You may be taking things personally when it comes to romantic matters will be hard for you to do while the Moon in your zodiac sign and Pluto work harmoniously with one another.

You may be focused on fixing things and trying to get things done which can make it hard for you to focus on the softer side of love.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, letting go of what was said may be a necessity for you to move forward in your current love life.

It's important to let any negativity that was stated to you from someone in the past.

You can embrace what you have now while the Moon and Pluto work harmoniously throughout the day.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, an intense time with a friend can come up today.

You may find it necessary to resolve tensions.

You may find that your conversations are productive, even if they are difficult to have, while the Moon and Pluto work harmoniously.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's a great day for you to work with your partner to accomplish a goal.

If you've been working on a project for financial benefit, today's Moon and Pluto can help you to work strongly together and get more done than you had anticipated.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, it's a great time for you to do things that allow you some personal time for reflection.

You have a strong need to think and to evaluate matters and the thoughts or ideas of someone else before this has happened may feel intrusive to you.

Set up a little bit of me-time so that you're able to focus on your relationship once the Moon has entered Libra in the late evening.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, it's a good time to bring up subjects that may not be easy to talk about.

From wills to requests of what to do during a time of crisis, these talks can help you to feel prepared in the event of an emergency.

You will grow closer together as a couple when you're able to know how to honor one another's wishes.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you will want to deepen your bond as a couple in the area of friendship.

You may find that you're able to learn and explore the sincere needs of your partner if you give them the time to speak.

You may find that you really enjoy being with someone who is more than a partner, but a best friend as well.

