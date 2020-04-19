Saturn In Aquarius Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs, 2020-2023

Love is a rollercoaster.

Your astrology forecast and love horoscope for Saturn in Aquarius is here for all zodiac signs.

Saturn will be in the zodiac of Aquarius for a total of three years: March 21, 2020, to July 1, 2020, and December 17, 2020, through March 7, 2023.

What will Saturn in Aquarius mean for your zodiac sign's love life, according to astrology?

You may think that love requires passion and wild emotion, but a little bit of structure is what makes your relationship last.

Depending on where Saturn falls in your natal chart and which planets are impacted the most, Saturn can help you to end a sad relationship or focus on a career in one that is steady and stable.

Saturn is the ruler of Capricorn, but while in the zodiac sign of Aquarius it takes on some of the attributes of this freedom-loving zodiac sign.

Aquarius has been known to be represented by the water bearer, which is a mystical healer who bestows water, or life, upon the land.

Aquarius is actually seen as the most humanitarian astrological sign. People who are Aquarians should know that they are revolutionary thinkers, with a “power to the people,” mentality.

Not only are you aspiring to change the world through radical social progress, but you also want to bless others with your knowledge by teaching them all that you know.

Saturn in Aquarius can help you to bring knowledge and spiritual energy to your relationship. You will also want to establish healthy boundaries for yourself.

Aquarius is the zodiac sign of friendship. When Saturn is in Aquarius be true and kind to people no matter what.

This is a time when all zodiac signs are a bit more eccentric.

Relationships will become non-traditional, too, while Saturn is in Aquarius.

Aquarius is a highly intelligent zodiac sign, and as we have already seen thanks to COVID-19, sometimes you have to be creative when you love someone.

During this time of social distancing, if you've had to FaceTime or video chat your partner while living apart, that is a form of Saturn in Aquarius impacting your love life.

Here's how Saturn impacts each zodiac sign while in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, per astrology:

Saturn in Aquarius love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Saturn in Aquarius will affect your eleventh astrology house of friendships. Fall in love with your best friend.

Some may say that you come across as unapproachable. You also happen to have an empathetic, sweet soul, that sometimes makes the impression of being a know-it-all.

You will reveal your weaknesses to your loved one sooner or later.

Saturn in Aquarius love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

While Saturn is in Aquarius it activates your tenth solar house of career and social standing.

Be prepared to work for what you want, but also remember that you need to pick a partner who you truly find physically attractive.

If you're already in a committed relationship, try to work out together to strengthen your immune system and to build your relationship in the area of fitness.

Saturn in Aquarius for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Saturn in Aquarius impacts your ninth house of personal philosophy.

You'll be thinking about the world in a new light, especially with the recent COVID-19 crisis. This can actually make you pickier than you've ever been before when it comes to choosing a partner.

The best chance of your love life prospering is if it's with a partner who will respect and admire your unique mindset, a mindset that is very practical and positive.

Don't settle for less than you deserve!

Saturn in Aquarius for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Saturn in Aquarius brings shared resources into your life through a romantic love interest.

If you've ever dreamed of being pampered and cared for by the one you love, you will soon!

Although some people don't realize your rough around the edges, you can be a little street-smart.

Also, you always look for the best in people, and finally, someone will return this same favor to you.

Saturn in Aquarius for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Saturn in Aquarius activates your love life and marital astrology house.

This is a great time to tie the knot, move in with a long term partner or to explore what you need in your love life and take it seriously.

You have the ability to find a redeeming quality in almost anyone, so you should consider this and how it affects your outlook in love.

You are blessed with a vision of your potential through the lens of Saturn in Aquarius, and this is a great time to build a strong foundation with your future spouse or a current one.

Saturn in Aquarius for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your romance life may not have been the easiest and it can still feel like it's challenging, but things will start to clear up soon.

While Saturn is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, prepare to lose any dead weight that's overburdening your relationships.

You may feel that it's essential for you to make a clean break from a toxic relationship pattern, which can really be painful for you.

However, this opens the door to what you want in your life which includes sweet sentiments from someone who truly values you.

Saturn in Aquarius for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, this time around, anticipate loving your family and friends like never before.

Of course, you love everyone, but those who have always been there for you will be on your mind during Saturn in Aquarius season.

Saturn in Aquarius for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you aren't always one to overly express what you're feeling and thinking, but given the right opportunity, you'll be expressing those deep thoughts you have inside of you.

You may find this to be a powerful time of emotional exchanges for you with a sweetheart.

If pillow talk is your thing, prepare to be wearing your heart on your sleeve late into the night in the arms of the one you love.

Saturn in Aquarius for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Saturn in Aquarius can feel like it's cramping your style because it can make you feel less open to express your ideas the way you'd like to do.

You don't really enjoy being restricted from your freedom of expression, but perhaps this lesson in discipline will be good for you.

If you ever heard that you don't always know what you've got until you've gone, then you understand how this season of distance from the things you treasure most can reignite your appreciation for them.

Saturn in Aquarius for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, while your ruling planet is in your second house, you can focus on what you love to do. You don't feel good about being in a relationship unless you are financially secure.

Right now, focus on structuring your time so that you have a strong balance between work and love. But, try not to sacrifice one for the other.

Saturn in Aquarius for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When you are in love, Saturn in Aquarius will reveal your need for balance.

Saturn’s structure and the existential desire to travel may need to pause right now.

It's time to avoid distractions that keep you from recognizing true love when it's in front of your eyes.

Saturn in Aquarius for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You may not enjoy being alone, but you can handle it more than you realize.

You need personal space and time, regardless of your intimate relationships.

In conclusion, your love life will flourish and you will find fulfillment in meditation, as well as reflection, while also passing along your knowledge onto others.

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.