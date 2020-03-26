Today's Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, March 26, 2020

Dedicate your hearts to love, star signs!

Your daily astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes for you and all zodiac signs for today on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Aries until April 19. The Moon will be in Aries then enters Taurus at 9:27 a.m., EST.

How will today's love horoscopes and astrology forecasts affect each of the zodiac signs in relationships?

When the Moon enters Taurus this morning tension erupts and it could create problems involving money.

The Moon represents a person's emotional energy and their past, which can get in the way of your relationships when financial matters are unresolved.

The Moon is also the symbol of nurture and your mother. While in Taurus, all zodiac signs will want to brings a sense of stability to their relationships.

While the Moon is gentle, happy, peaceful and at rest, it encourages us all to search for comfort and emotional stability in our relationships. It's not looking for dynamic change, and in a sense, neither are we.

Today's Moon in Taurus paired with an Aries Sun may bring tension about change and a desire to avoid it.

For some zodiac signs whose mates love to spend or enjoy the finer things, their frivolty may seem fun at first, but you'll also see their choices as poorly timed.

Venus in Taurus harmonizes with Jupiter in Capricorn, today, so the idea will be to invest in your comforts at home with the hopes that your partner will do the same. But, if they don't, their choices will feel risky.

Venus works in harmony with Pluto today. Venus is the planet of love, and Pluto is a powerful change.

Together, there's tension and it could lend itself to arguments or a struggle for power in relationships that are unstable.

Individuals, no matter what zodiac sign they are, may turn away from romance and turn towards their personal interests instead.

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, stay level-headed. Lots of couples quarrel over money, and it can be frightening.

Today, you may find that you're not on the same page with your partner when it comes to how to handle financial affairs.

While you may feel that your relationship needs a complete overall in this area, listen and learn about their opinion instead of trying to control it instead.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, life is beautiful in every way and today, you'll enjoy focusing on the finer things in life. You may not always take time to explore nature or savor the simple pleasures.

However, if you can let your worries rest for a moment and be still enough to observe the wonder of nature, you'll feel more confident that the Universe has your back.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, things in life may feel uncharacteristically different.

You may start to see the start of something beautiful unfolding in your life but this will require you to let go of what you thought you'd always need.

You are about to enter a phase of life where you start to wake up from dreams.

Some of these visions you thought were more real than they really were, and it can be a truly freeing experience, once you overcome the bittersweet sadness of a long-overdue goodbye.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, there are times for all things, and in friendship, you get to explore what those are.

Recently, or in the near future, you may find a friend who truly can appreciate the natural order of life and all its manifestations.

With the Moon and Venus in your solar house of friendship, you can feel seen down to your soul, and it's comforting.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your limits may be tested and patience can be a limited resource if someone pushes you too far.

You may have a limit to how hard you're willing to work when it comes to love.

Today, you may find that if you sense your partner is taking advantage of your sweetness.

If that happens, then the walls go up and they won't come down unless there's a compelling reason to do so.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your ability to see beyond the big picture expands and for the sake of love.

You may be more open and determined to do what you thought you'd never do because of the right person in your life.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your desire to make a home a haven for yourself and others could have you taking home projects more seriously than usual.

You may have felt that things could be done a little bit at a time, but now a sense of urgency can take over.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your need for a partner who is also a best friend comes on strongly. You may have mixed emotions when loyalty is doubted.

Your possessive nature makes you want to be a top priority in your mate's life. If left unresolved today, insecurity may fester.

Try to not let insecurity rule your emotions, especially if you feel as though the relationship is in danger.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, nurture your relationships today. With Venus entering your sixth solar house, you may start to see the areas where your relationship needs care and affection.

A well-cared-for partnership can bring you to a place of inner peace as you begin to feel like you're a part of something greater than just yourself.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, romance, love and all the good things that relationships can bring make you want to have them in your life.

You could send mixed signals without realizing it.

Be sure to pull back any pride or tension that you have been giving off once you realize the ways you hold your romance life back.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, take time to listen. Today, make room for all the feels. Self-help books, a therapy session or talking with a trusted friend can put all things into perspective for you.

You may notice that you're able to understand your relationship dynamics more today which can allow you to appreciate your partner's past because you studied your own.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today is a great day for doing little things around the house. You may find solace in investing your time, energy and resources into your home.

Today is a great day for staying close to home and chatting with your loved ones about sightseeing and plans for a future family trip.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.