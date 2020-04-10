Easter Weekend Astrology Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs From Good Friday, April 10 - Sunday, April 12, 2020

Happy Easter weekend to everyone!

YourTango's free Easter weekend astrology forecast is here with love horoscopes and tarot card reading to guide all zodiac signs over the weekend of Good Friday, April 10 through Sunday, April 12, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries. The waning gibbous Moon spends the weekend in Sagittarius.

What does astrology have in store for all zodiac signs' love horoscopes this Easter weekend?

This Easter is going to be so much more different than what we are used to.

If you usually go to church on Easter Sunday, then you will be switching to broadcasted mass, if it's offered.

This Easter celebration is much different because it's not the same when we are not together in a packed church, but this weekend is a great time to make the most of being at home.

Even if all you do is spend time with your family or on your own you can still enjoy the beauty of Easter. Lots of us are spending this holiday alone or with a few select close family members that live with us. (But this is what we have to do to limit the spread of this virus.)

It's just hard because we all want to be together but we cannot. All we can do is wait and see. Then when all this is over, we can come together and celebrate all the missed holidays together.

We just have to keep ourselves safe by staying at home so we can all go back to our normal business sooner rather than later.

So, while we are all spending Easter weekend so differently, we should try and make the best of it. Make a nice dinner and think about all that you have to be grateful for.

And don't forget to keep God in everything you do this weekend because this holiday is the ultimate celebration of His life.

To find out more about your weekend astrology, here are love horoscopes and tarot card readings for all zodiac signs from April 10-12, 2020.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

Aries, remember all the good things in life and how special you are to have the love of God around you.

You have so much to celebrate this weekend. It's just maybe a bit more solemn than usual.

More than anything, take some time to reflect on all the best times you have had because it will remind you that there are good times soon to come.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Taurus, unfortunate times lead to unfortunate circumstances.

We are all facing difficult times during the holidays but we will make it through this because we have the love of God shining down on us.

There is a bright side to every situation. So when you find it, grab ahold of all the positivity and constantly remind yourself of the goodness of the people around you.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Empress

Gemini, take a moment and be thankful for all the sacrifices that have been made for you to be where you are.

Jesus sacrificed his life for you out of love, and you love others with all your heart. So we have to remember that with His doing, it will all be OK soon.

You have also made a whole bunch of sacrifices recently. Don't lose steam and motivation because you are going to realize that the sacrifices you are making right now will be worth it to have a healthy future.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The Tower

Cancer, our lives are founded on the grounds God created for us.

It's out of love that we get to thrive and live merrily.

During this pandemic, we cannot see some of our family and friends that we love greatly, but we will always be with each other in spirit.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

Leo, no matter what, His love will get us through anything.

Jesus gave up His life as an ultimate sacrifice in love, leading him to rise this Easter Sunday.

So, above all else, this weekend should be centered around Him instead of just us.

Also, reach out to those who are in need and spread kindness. Even if it's just watering your elderly neighbor's plants every day. It's the thought that counts.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: King of Swords

Virgo, reflect on your past and come to terms with it.

Even if you go to confession usually, but cannot, you can still be on the same page with God.

It's just the effort you take to make a connection with Him that will bring you the same peace and love you need to feel this weekend.

But also, if you are non-religious, you can still reflect on your life's doings and accept yourself. When you are at peace with all your actions and choices, then you will feel like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October)

Tarot Card: The Tower

Libra, you also are standing on the foundations that God has built us.

There are so many things you have to be grateful for, it can be hard to compile a list.

But, for you this weekend, be thankful for what you have and pray for those who are fighting off a disease this weekend.

Reflect on all you have and celebrate the health and wellness of those who are around you.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Scorpio, Jesus rose on the third day, this Easter Sunday, to show us love and compassion.

This is what we need to show others as well.

Everyone in this situation is suffering so we all need to be a bit more understanding and help for those who are in need.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

Sagittarius, thank God for every minute you have with those you love.

This pandemic is showing you that people easily can be taken from you.

You just need to remember that God has decided it's this person's time to join Him, and understand there is a reason this is happening.

Even if you are non-religious, you can still take the time to be grateful for the people you have in your life.

Call those that are special to you and just tell them that you love them.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Seven of Cups

Capricorn, in this circumstance, we need to love those that we care for more than ever.

The biggest thing Easter Sunday brings to us is a reminder that we are loved more than we realize.

And God has a plan for us all so open your mind and spirit to listen for His word.

All you need to do is be open to making changes in your life and to let your higher power guide you.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Page of Swords

Aquarius, unfortunate situations can sometimes lead to a recognition that who you once were is no longer a positive force in society.

You have to also change with the times and make the best of what you have.

Your spiritual leader wants you to see the changes that need to be made in yourself and for you to then start working on making what you want for yourself a reality.

Weekend love horoscope + tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

Pisces, do what you need to do in life to be happy. When Jesus sacrificed Himself for us, He did so with the best intentions.

So, follow in his footsteps and work to do things with a purpose.

You can make such a positive difference in someone else's life without even knowing it.

Therefore, you must share your excitement and happiness with those around you, especially this Easter weekend.

