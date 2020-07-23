What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Do Now That It's Leo Season, According To Astrology

Leos, it is your time to shine!

From July 23 – August 22 it's Leo season, which means all the Leos of the zodiac come together to celebrate their season — and all non-Leos are invited to join in on the celebration.

When the Sun is in Leo and officially in the lion's lair, it's the perfect time to live your best life and be your most authentic Leo-self.

The Sun represents the ego, what you do for a living, and how you are ready to shine making August your transformation month. Summer ends and it's going to be a spectacular one.

Each year, Mercury retrogrades into and out of the sign of Leo during the first half of this solar season. You can pick up where you left off a month ago or start over again with a fresh new start in love, your fitness program, or doing something you really want to make into a career.

The weight of the universe is lifted and no longer pushing on your shoulders by the end of Leo season, so it's all good at this time!

Embrace all your quirks and make the best out of every situation. People will begin to see your true colors – both the good and the bad.

This is the season of not fitting in, but rather giving the Earth your all and not apologizing to those who don't accept you. Leo season teaches you to be unapologetically yourself and admire your inner wild side.

This is the season to push boundaries and stop letting fear dictate your future. If there is something you have always wanted to do, this is the time to do it. Each zodiac sign will embrace Leo season in different ways. It will push some signs more than others and allow us all to find the inner peace we need to be comfortable within our own skin.

Here are the best things to do during Leo season for each zodiac sign. (Leos, you already know it is your time to shine).

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Aries, this new cycle in life wants you to start living your best life – literally. Stop creating the life you think others expect of you, and instead starting doing the things that excite you.

Pull on your creative side and do something a little wild.

Leo season is the best time for you to jump out of your comfort zone and plan a spontaneous trip. Go somewhere you have never been and explore all of life's wonders.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus, this is the season to celebrate all of your successes. You made it through the year with such strength; now is the time to get your party on.

The best thing you can do this month is gather all of your closest friends and family together for one night.

Dance till you can't anymore and spread the love to all of your partners in crime.

Before the season ends, Taurus, make sure you thrive in your accomplishments and celebrate everything you have worked so hard for.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Leo season is the best time for you to take on new career opportunities.

Maybe there has been a dream job application sitting on your desk, waiting to be sent in.

Now is the time to spread your communication skills across your social networks and make connections with new people.

This is the time for you to flourish in your career. Welcome new promotions with open arms and let Leo season be the push you need to grow in your field.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer, the best thing you can do during Leo season is melt into your prized possessions. Stop being ashamed of loving your materials and show them off for the world to see.

If there is a designer handbag you have always wanted or maybe a new car that has caught your eye, use that money saved up to purchase your dream item.

This is the season for cultivating all that you love and cherish in the world – family, friends, pets, and designer clothes included.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

Leo, you already know this is your season –the time when you come most alive and flourish on this Earth.

It is your birthday month and you already know it is time to celebrate.

Everything good will come your way, so the best thing to do is just embrace all the positivity.

Don't question how all of these amazing things are happening to you so quickly, just accept them with open arms.

You have always been a go-getter Leo, and now it is your season to go all out and play the field. Do what makes you happy and never look back.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo, the best thing for you to do this Leo season is to forgive those who have wronged you. This is the perfect time to apologize to those whom you may have also hurt, as they will be willing to accept your apology.

Your soul will begin to heal from all of the past heartbreaks.

The ultimate, best part about Leo season for you is that all of your friends have come out of hiding and are waiting to be let back in. This is your season of new beginnings and replenishing broken friendships.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22)

Libra, Leo season is the perfect time for you to just have some good old fun – you need it! The best thing for you to do during this season is let loose and make time for some social interactions.

Go to the bars and get drinks with your friends. Plan a family picnic or go for a beach trip by yourself. Whatever you choose to do, you will be surprised by just how many doors your new, bubbly self will open.

Let Leo season be the time for you to let out your inner wild child. Exchange those sweatpants for a mini skirt and hit the town, Libra.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio, the best thing you can do this Leo season is speak out about your struggles and accomplishments.

The world needs to know about all you have worked for and all you have pushed through.

This is the season for you to be recognized for your good graces. This is the best time for you to be both physically and mentally liberated.

You deserve the recognition for being a strong and proud water sign. Let the people around you know that this is the season you stop being too timid to enjoy your success.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius, Leo season is the time for you to look from within and speak with your heart. The best thing you can do during this season is start to expand your worldview.

Look at the Earth and all it has to offer you; never let your fear of speaking your truth get in the way of the life you want to live.

The best thing for you to do right now is to continue to grow – what future plans are making you ultra excited? Hone in on those and reflect on how you are going to get there.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the best thing you can do during Leo season is to help out the community in which you helped develop. You have grown so much over the past few months, and now is the time to gift others what you have gifted yourself.

Look to some local charities or shelters that may be in need of your service. Keep the good gifts coming and spread your happiness to those who may need an extra smile this Leo season.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius, the best thing you can do during Leo season is to find your love language. You have gone through so much heartbreak over the past year and need a good cheering up.

Whether that happiness comes from a man or your girlfriends, it is important to discover what love language speaks to you. This is the season for you to find yourself before you can invest in another person romantically. Heal your broken heart during this season and watch a lot of romantic comedies.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces, this is the season for you to put your body first. You have become extremely strong within your mental capacity. The best thing for you to do this Leo season is to build a stronger, physical frame.

You have always wanted to start living a healthier lifestyle, as the stress from completing all of your recent work accomplishments made you feel sluggish and out of touch.

Whether it is going for a run in the park or joining a new gym with a friend, working on your body and becoming more confident in your skin is just what the Leo ordered.

