50 Best Friend Quotes To Share With Your BFF & Show How Much You Love Her

Friendship quotes to help you tell your best friend how much they mean to you.

When you have a best friend in your life, you have someone that is always there to talk, reassure you, tell you straight, and have fun with. Best friends make life more interesting and exciting. There is never a dull moment.

Even with your closest friendships, you might find it hard to find the right words to tell your best friend just how much you love and appreciate her. It can be hard to find the best friend quote to suit your unique relationship.

I don’t know what my life would have looked like if I didn’t have my best friend in my life for almost the past eight years. We do everything together. We call each other first when we need to talk about something or when we do something crazy and have to share it with someone just so that we can have someone to laugh with.

When we are together, we have some of the best times. We have gone on vacations, shopping, and did I say shopping? We share some of the same interests, such as reading, movies, and just laughing.

We are so similar that we understand what is going on in each other’s lives and know what to say to help each other. When one of us is down or upset, the other always knows the best thing to say to make you look at the bright side or to calm you down.

The past four years we have attended different colleges, two hours apart. We don’t see each other very often since our day to day lives are so different, but you would never know that we had been apart for months when we are together. That’s what best friends do.

And let me just say, we can talk on the phones for hours about completely anything or nothing. We are always sharing with each other what happens. When something happens we cannot wait to talk to each other to talk about it. We can not talk to or text each other for days and can just pick up right where we left off.

That’s what best friends are. You never really argue and if you do, you let it go and you don’t let it get between you. What you have with your best friend is something special. They are in your life for the long haul. You will always have someone in your corner unconditionally.

When you have a best friend in your life, you will find that your life is much richer and exciting. So here are 50 BFF quotes that show how important best friends are and how much you love and mean to each other.

Remember, let your best friend know how much she/he means to you.

1. Friends make the world a better place.

“There are certain people who make the world a better place just by being in it. You are one of those people. I love you my friend.” —Healing Hugs

2. A best friend is your other half.

“You are my best friend, my human diary and my other half. You mean the world to me and I love you.” —Unknown

3. Chocolate makes everything much better.

“There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.” —Linda Grayson

4. Not many things can beat having a best friend.

“Nothing but heaven itself is better than a friend who is really a friend.” —Plautus

5. When you have a best friend, it’s impossible to break your connection.

“A relationship with a best friend is like a sugarcane … You can crush it, shred it, grind it, squeeze it and it’s still sweet.” —Unknown

6. Life wouldn’t be the same without your best friend.

“You have been my friend through thick and thin. I cannot imagine my life without you. I love you my friend.” —Unknown

7. A best friend is a reflection of ourselves.

“There is one friend in the life of each of us who seems not a separate person, however dear and beloved, but an expansion, an interpretation, of one’s self, the very meaning of one’s soul.” —Edith Wharton

8. When you can talk with your best friend for hours.

“Throughout life you will meet one person who is like no other. You could talk to this person for hours and never get bored, you could tell this person things and they will never judge you. The person is your soulmate … your best friend … never let them go …” —Unknown

9. A friend doesn’t judge.

“A friend is one who knows you and loves you just the same.” —Elbert Hubbard

10. A best friend can be straight with you.

“A friend can tell you things you don’t want to tell yourself.” —Frances Ward Weller

11. Best friends hold a special place in your heart.

“Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

12. You can be yourself with your best friend.

“I laugh harder with you. I feel more myself with you. I trust you with me - the real me. When something goes wrong, or right, or I hear a funny joke, or I see something bizarre, you’re the first person I want to talk to about it.” —Samantha Young

13. It’s a great feeling knowing that there is someone always in your corner.

“Friends are like walls, sometimes you lean on them and sometimes it’s good just knowing they’re there.” —Unknown

14. Best friends will never let you go. They are stuck to you.

“Friends come and go, like the waves of the ocean, but the true ones stay like an octopus on your face.” —Unknown

15. Miles can separate you but you are still so close.

“A strong friendship doesn’t need daily conversation or being together. As long as the relationship lives in the heart, true friends are never apart.” —Unknown

16. They let you be yourself and will stick beside you through tough times.

“Friends can help each other. A true friend is someone who lets you have total freedom to be yourself - and especially to feel. Or, not feel. Whatever you happen to be feeling at the moment is fine with them. That’s what real love amounts to - letting a person be what he really is.” —Jim Morrison

17. You are important to someone.

“To the world you may be one person; but to one person you may be the world.” —Dr. Seuss

18. Friends are so important in your world.

“The ornament of a house is the friends who frequent it.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

19. When a best friend can adapt to what you need no matter what.

“A friend is someone who helps you up when you’re down, and if they can’t, they lay down beside you and listen.” —Winnie The Pooh

20. Always be true to your friend.

“Be true to your work, your world, and your friend.” —Henry David Thoreau

21. Best friends are the people who will stand next to you when you go walk into a battle.

“I’m here. When everything feels so wrong, and you don’t know what to do. When you feel do down, and you don’t know whom to run to. Please know that I’m always here, a true friend you can count on will be there beside you, ‘til all your worries are gone.” —Kyleee

22. Friends understand each other more than anyone.

“One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood.” —Lucius Annaeus Seneca

23. A best friend's love trumps everything.

“Nothing feels as good as being loved by my best friend.” —Karen Kostyla

24. Friends are those who will prove to you that they will be there for you.

“Friendship is not about who you’ve known the longest. It’s about who walked into your life, said ‘I’m here for you’ and proved it.” —Unknown

25. Best friends don’t want anything from you.

“True friends are always there for you. Fake friends only appear when they want something from you.” —Unknown

26. Best friends are always there for you.

“She’s always there for me when I need her; She’s my best friend; she’s just my everything.” —Ashley Olsen

27. Friends remind you of who you are when you forget.

“A friend knows the song in my heart and sings it to me when my memory fails.” —Donna Roberts

28. Friends can make you smile even when you feel all is lost.

“A best friend is someone who makes you laugh even when you think you’ll never smile again.” —Unknown

29. Friends revitalize you.

“The great thing about new friends is that they bring new energy to your soul.” —Shanna Rodriguez

30. Friends are there to pick up the pieces.

“Anyone can show up when you’re happy. But the ones who stay by your side when your heart falls apart. They are your true friends.” —Brigitte Nicole

31. Friends provide stability in your hectic life.

“The best thing about having forever is you. We are timeless. Together, we will always have stability, friendship, laughter and joy. I love you.” —Unknown

32. Friends embody so much in your life.

“A good friend is a connection to life - a tie to the past, a road to the future, the key to sanity in a totally insane world.” —Lois Wyse

33. Best friends have no limits to their relationship.

“Good friends care for each other … Close friends understand each other … But true friends stay forever beyond words, beyond distance, beyond time.” —Unknown

34. Sisters make the best friends.

“You’re not my best friend. You’re my sister, and that’s more.” —Jenny Han

35. When you have had a friend your whole life, you are so lucky.

“Everyone has a friend during each stage of life. But only lucky ones have the same friend in all stages of life.” —@smile_annal

36. Friends are always sharing.

“Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing.” —Elie Wiesel

37. A friend’s love is there for you no matter what.

“Thank goodness for best friends. For true friends, the ones who love you no matter what.” —Lauren Clark

38. When you know you have a friend.

“You’ve got a friend in me.” —Toy Story

39. When you never have enough time with your best friend.

“You are my blue crayon, the one I never have enough of, the one I use to colour my Sky.” —A.R. Asher

40. “Ooh you’re my best friend.”

“Ooh you’re the best friend that I ever had/I’ve been with you such a long time/You’re my sunshine and I want you to know/That my feelings are true/I really love you/Ooh you’re my best friend.” —Queen

41. A best friend will always be your person.

“You will always be my person, no matter what through thick and thin I know you will always be there for me and I will always be here for you whenever you need me. You are my person and my best friend.” —Unknown

42. Best friends share everything, the good, the bad, the funny.

“One million memories, ten thousand inside jokes, one hundred shared secrets, one reason: best friends.” —Unknown

43. Best friends are there at the right time.

“There are rare people who will show up at the right time, help you through the hard times and stay into your best times … Those are the keepers.” —Nausicaa Twila

44. Friendship lives on through memories.

“Life moves on, but memories don’t. You may have gone away but our friendship is right here … in my heart. I miss you.” —Unknown

45. Friends love you any way they can have you.

“You, my friend I will defend. And if you change … Well, I love you anyway.” —No Excuses, Alice In Chains

46. A true friend knows everything about you.

“A true friend knows your weaknesses but shows you your strengths; feels your fears but fortifies your faith; sees your anxieties but frees your spirit; recognizes your disabilities but emphasizes your possibilities.” —William Arthur Ward

47. A best friend is a part of all your great memories.

“A good friend knows all your best stories, but a best friend has lived them with you.” —Unknown

48. A best friend sticks with you through thick and thin.

“Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” —Oprah Winfrey

49. When you are best friends, your stories are always intertwined.

“Growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled. I’m glad for that.” —Any Condle

50. Best friends are the jewels of your life.

“It’s not that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but it’s your best friends who are your diamonds.” —Gina Barreca