25 'Missing You' Quotes To Send Close Family & Friends When You Miss Them

These sweet quotes are the perfect way to remind your loved ones how much you care.

It can be quite difficult when the most important people in your life you are miles and miles away.

But at the very least, realizing how much you miss your family offers you an opportunity to reflect on the memories you share.

And sometimes, the best way to show those relatiives (and friends who are so close they may as well be related to you by blood how much you miss them is by sending them sweet "thinking of you" or "missing you" quotes.

The right sayings can be perfect gifts, letting friends and family members know just how much you care about them, no matter how far apart you are or how long it will be until you can see them again.

These thoughtful quotes about how much you love and miss their company will be something that you will both enjoy.

After all, your closest family and friends share something beautiful in common — they love and support you through the most difficult and lonely of times.

And yet, no matter how lucky and grateful we know we are to have them in our lives, sometimes it can be hard for us to express just how much we appreciate them and how much they mean to us.

These 25 missing you quotes for when you miss your family are the perfect way to get your message across, no matter how far apart you are.

1. Let them know how happy they make you.

"It's always nice to have someone in your life who can make you smile even when they're not around."

2. Goodbyes are the worst when you love someone.

"How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." — Winnie the Pooh

3. When you miss them everyday.

"Missing you comes in waves, tonight I'm drowning."

4. Keep it sweet and simple.

"Hey ... I miss you."

5. Missing dad can be the hardest.

"Dad, remembering you is easy, I do it everyday. Missing you is the heartache that never goes away."

6. Distance makes the heart grow fonder.

"Distance gives us a reason to love harder."

7. When you can never spend too much time together.

"Even if I spent the whole day with you. I will miss you the second you leave."

8. It's not goodbye, it's see you later.

"Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end; it simply means I'll miss you until we meet again."

9. Let them know how much you are thinking of them.

"You may be out of my sight ... but never out of my mind ... I miss you ... "

10. Express how their love for you keeps you going.

"The thought of being with you tomorrow, is what gives me the strength to go on today."

11. When you only want the best for each other.

"No matter how bad things got between us I still miss you and wish nothing but the best for you."

12. A metaphor for love.

"I miss you like the mountains miss the sky."

13. Give virtual hugs to your loved ones.

"I just hugged you in my thoughts ... Hope you felt the squeeze!"

14. When words aren't enough.

"I miss you more than words can say."

15. To the loved one who makes your day.

"Talking to you makes my day."

16. When you just get each other.

"There's no substitute for someone who gets you."

17. When missing your sister.

"You will always be ... the sister of my soul, the friend of my heart."

18. Remind them that they will be always in your heart.

"Close together or far apart, you're forever in my heart."

19. It's all out of love.

"I don't hate you. I never will. I just act like I do. Because it's easier than admitting that I miss you."

20. I miss all of you.

"I miss you, not the 'I haven't seen you in a while' kind of miss you, but the 'I wish you were here at this very moment' kind of miss you."

21. When missing them bleeds into music.

"When I miss you, it seems every song I listen to is about you."

22. Tell your friends how special they are.

"Good friends are like stars. You don't always see them, but they're always there."

23. Some brotherly heart to heart feels.

"Brother. You may not know that you are the best gift I ever got, I will always be there with you in every up and down of life."

24. When you feel worlds apart.

"I love you past the moon and miss you beyond the stars." —​ JmStorm

25. When your friends become part of your family.

"True friends are never apart. Maybe in distance but never in heart."

Jonathan Mui is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.