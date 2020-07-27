75 Dr. Seuss Quotes Full Of Inspirational, Funny Words Of Wisdom

You're never too old to be inspired by Dr. Seuss!

The fantastical library of books written by Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, have been a childhood staple since his first, "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," was published in 1937.

Nearly a century later, Dr. Seuss quotes are well known go-tos for anyone looking for the best inspirational and funny words of wisdom they can find.

The legendary author of children’s books like "Green Eggs and Ham," "The Cat in The Hat," and "Hop On Pop" was responsible for helping many kids around the globe not only learn to read, but learn to absolutely love reading. In fact, if you're here looking for Dr. Seuss quotes now, I'm guessing it's because we share similar memories of happily reading along with the rhythmic, whimsical and wise words he wrote over and over again.

Though Geisel died in 1997 at the age of 87, March 2nd of every year has been designated as Dr. Seuss Day in celebration of the inspiring impact he had on the lives of so many.

On the surface, his children’s books may seem pretty elementary and childish. But while the words and poetic meter were meant to be catchy and to keep a child’s attention span long enough to finish the book, much of his work was filled with meaningful messages and important life lessons.

In addition to the quotes from his published works, Dr. Seuss also offered many thought-provoking words of wisdom on topics such as life, happiness, love, and success.

He was wise both within the worlds he created and in reality. We cannot thank him enough for creating the marvelous world of Dr. Seuss for us all to enjoy.

75 Dr. Seuss Quotes, Inspirational Life Lessons and Funny Words of Wisdom:

1. “Today you are you! That is truer than true! There is no one alive who is you-er than you!” — Dr. Seuss, Happy Birthday to You!

2. “You're off to Great Places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, So get on your way!” — Dr. Seuss, Oh, the Places You'll Go!

3. “If you keep your eyes open enough, oh, the stuff you will learn. Oh, the most wonderful stuff.” — Dr. Seuss, I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!

4. "Today I shall behave, as if this is the day I will be remembered." — Dr. Seuss

5. "Why fit in when you were born to stand out?" — Dr. Seuss

6. "Sometimes the questions are complicated and the answers are simple." — Dr. Seuss

7. "Only you can control your future." — Dr. Seuss

8. “You can think any think that you wish.” — Dr. Seuss, Oh, the Thinks You Can Think!

9. "You’re in pretty good shape for the shape you are in." — Dr. Seuss

10. “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind.” — Dr. Seuss

11. “If you’d never been born, then you might be an Isn’t! An Isn’t has no fun at all. No, he didn’t!” — Dr. Seuss

12. "If things start happening, don't worry, don't stew, just go right along and you'll start happening too." — Dr. Seuss

13. "If you never did, you should. These things are fun and fun is good." — Dr. Seuss

14. "Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not." — Dr. Seuss, The Lorax

15. "You're on your own and you know what you know. And you are the one who will decide where to go." — Dr. Seuss, Oh, the Places You'll Go!

16. “A person’s a person, no matter how small.” — Dr. Seuss, Horton Hears a Who!

17. “And the fools that I saw were none other than you, who seem to have nothing else better to do than sit here and argue who’s better than who!” — Dr. Seuss, Yertle the Turtle

18. “It is fun to have fun. But you have to know how.” — Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat

19. “I said, ‘I do not fear those pants with nobody inside them.’ I said, and said, and said those words. I said them but I lied them.” — Dr. Seuss, The Sneetches

20. “In the places I go there are things that I see that I never could spell if I stopped with the Z.” — Dr. Seuss

21. “Fantasy is a necessary ingredient in living. It’s a way of looking at life through the wrong end of a telescope. Which is what I do. And that enables you to laugh at life’s realities.” — Dr. Seuss

22. “So be sure when you step, step with care and great tact. And remember that life is a great balancing act.” — Dr. Seuss, Oh, The Places You’ll Go!

23. "You'll miss the best things if you keep your eyes shut." — Dr. Seuss, I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!

24. "You never know the value of the moment until it becomes a memory." — Dr. Seuss

25. "I have heard there are troubles of more than one kind. Some come from ahead and some come from behind. But I’ve bought a big bat. I’m all ready you see. Now my troubles are going to have troubles with me!" — Dr. Seuss

26. "Oh the things you can find if you don't stay behind!" — Dr. Seuss

27. “And the turtles, of course…all the turtles are free, as turtles and, maybe, all creatures should be.” — Dr. Seuss, Yertle the Turtle

28. “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go.” ― Dr. Seuss, I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!

29. "How did it get so late so soon?" — Dr. Seuss

30. “Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened.” — Dr. Seuss

31. “There's no limit to how much you'll know, depending how far beyond zebra you go.” — Dr. Seuss

32. “I know it is wet and the sun is not sunny, but we can have lots of good fun that is funny.” — Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat

33. “I speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues.” — Dr. Seuss, The Lorax

34. “You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You're on your own. And you know what you know. And YOU are the one who'll decide where to go...” — Dr. Seuss, Oh, the Places You'll Go!

35. “It’s not about what it is, it’s about what it can become.” — Dr. Seuss, The Lorax

36. “It is better to know how to learn than to know.” — Dr. Seuss

37. “If you want to catch beasts you don't see every day, You have to go places quite out of the way. You have to go places no others can get to. You have to get cold and you have too get wet, too.” — Dr. Seuss

38. “Things may happen and often do to people as brainy and footsy as you” ― Dr. Seuss, Oh, the Places You'll Go!

39. “Thank goodness for all the things you are not, thank goodness you're not something someone forgot, and left all alone in some punkerish place, like a rusty tin coat hanger hanging in space.” — Dr. Seuss

40. “You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss

41. “From there to here, and here to there, funny things are everywhere.” — Dr. Seuss, One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish

42. “You have to be odd to be number one.” — Dr. Seuss

43. “My trouble was I had a mind but I couldn't make it up!” — Dr Seuss, Hunches in Bunches

44. “This is not good. This is not right. My feet stick out of bed all night. And when I pull them in, oh dear! My head sticks out of bed out here!”

45. “I like nonsense, it wakes up the brain cells.” — Dr. Seuss

46. “Nothing is going to change, unless someone does something soon.” — Dr. Seuss, The Lorax

47. “You do not like them. So you say. Try them! Try them! And you may!” — Dr. Seuss, Green Eggs and Ham

48. “Teeth are always in style.” — Dr. Seuss

49. “We are all a little weird and life's a little weird, and when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it love.”

50. “Simple it’s not, I am afraid you will find, for a mind-maker-upper to make up his mind.” — Dr. Seuss

51. “You can find magic wherever you look. Sit back and relax, all you need is a book.” — Dr. Seuss

52. “Just tell yourself, Duckie, you’re really quite lucky!” — Dr. Seuss, Did I Ever Tell You How Lucky You Are?

53. “If we do not choose, we will end up with none.” — Dr. Seuss

54. “A Wasn’t just isn't. He just isn't present. But you… You ARE YOU! And, now isn't that pleasant!” ― Dr. Seuss, Happy Birthday to You!

55. “I know, up on top you are seeing great sights, but down here on the bottom, we, too, should have rights.” — Dr. Seuss, Yertle the Turtle

56. "Today is gone. Today was fun. Tomorrow is another one." — Dr. Seuss

57. "Why are they sad and glad and bad? I do not know, go ask your dad.” — Dr. Seuss

58. “Oh, what a day. I will make it a holiday.” — Dr. Seuss

59. “When something bad happens you have three choices. You can either let it define you, let is destroy you, or you can let it strengthen you.” — Dr. Seuss

60. “So, open your mouth, lad! For every voice counts!" — Dr. Seuss, Horton Hears a Who!

61. “I’m afraid sometimes you’ll play lonely games too, games you can’t win because you’ll play against you.” — Dr. Seuss

62. “I’m glad we had the times together just to laugh and sing a song, seems like we just got started and then before you know it, the times we had together were gone.” ― Dr. Seuss

63. “Life is too short to wake up in the morning with regrets.” — Dr. Seuss

64. “I don’t care how you go. Just get.” — Dr. Seuss

65. “In my world, everyone’s a pony and they all eat rainbows and poop butterflies!” — Dr. Seuss

66. “For a host, above all, must be kind to his guests.” ― Dr. Seuss

67. “Did you ever fly a kite in bed? Did you ever walk with ten cats on your head? Did you ever milk this kind of cow? Well, we can do it. We know how. If you never did, you should. These things are fun and fun is good.” — Dr. Seuss, One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish

68. “Oh the places you'll go! There is fun to be done! There are points to be scored. There are games to be won. And the magical things you can do with that ball will make you the winning-est winner of all.” — Dr. Seuss, Oh, the Places You'll Go!

69. “The storm starts, when the drops start dropping. When the drops stop dropping then the storm starts stopping.” ― Dr. Seuss

70. “Remember me and smile, for it’s better to forget than to remember me and cry.” — Dr. Seuss

71. “It’s opener there in the wide open air.” — Dr. Seuss

72. “I'm sorry to say so but, sadly, it's true that Bang-ups and Hang-ups can happen to you.” — Dr. Seuss, Oh, the Places You'll Go

73. "You ought to be thankful, a whole heaping lot, for the places and people you’re lucky you’re not.” — Dr. Seuss, Did I Ever Tell You How Lucky You Are?

74. “What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas…perhaps…means a little bit more!” — Dr. Seuss, How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

75. “If I were invited to a dinner party with my characters, I wouldn't show up.” — Dr. Seuss

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Amy Le is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.