50 Friendship Quotes To Share With Your Best Friend, Human Diary And Other Half

True friendship is when you walk into their house and your WiFi connects automatically.

Defining the importance of friendship is difficult at times, but there's no denying that the bond of two people who consider themselves best friends is powerful.

And there's no better way to appreciate this bond, than to let your best friend know how much you love them by sharing some of the best cute friendship quotes you can find.

Friendships teach us many things in life — to see loss, how to find peace with the people closes to us. Having someone as a best friend is a beautiful experience to cherish.

Psychologically, friends are important because they tend to see you in a way you don’t see yourself. They can always see through you, which means they know how and to remind you of your greatest strengths and wildest dreams.

It’s also important to have someone that puts your strengths and flaws in a proper perspective. Your best friends tell you when you're walking down the wrong path and call you out when you're being selfish.

And knowing who has your back at all times is especially comforting during the toughest moments in your life and when you need some help coping with loneliness.

And of course, having a best friend is just really, really fun. Enjoying life surrounded by the friends who feel as close as family is what life is really all about.

Friends remind us chill out and let loose even when it all feels like too much. Everything is temporary, and even the worst circumstances will pass.

So as you read through these quotes about friendship, reminisce about the best people in your life, and then share them with your very best friends.

Look to these 50 cute friendship quotes for comfort and remember to cherish the days ahead with your best friends by your side.

1. Best friends empower each other.

"The best kind of friendships are fierce lady friendships where you aggressively believe in each other, defend each other, and think the other deserves the world."

2. For the besties with anger issues.

"You and I are more than friends. We're like a really small gang."

3. The first lesson I was taught in college was to find your tribe and stick with them.

"Find your tribe. Love them hard."

4. A real friend is forgiving and compassionate.

"That's when I realized what a true friend was. Someone who would always love you-the imperfect you, the confused you, the wrong you-because that is that people are supposed to do."

5. Sparks aren't just for lovers.

"Some souls just understand each other upon meeting."

6. Friends should be there during the hard times too.

"When you can't look on the bright side, I will sit with you in the dark."

7. Everyone has that friend who is a walking party.

"No one will ever be as entertained by us as us."

8. For long-distance besties.

"True friendship isn't about being inseparable, it's being separated and nothing changes."

9. Hard times real your true friends.

"It is during the worst times of your life that you will get to see the true colors of the people who say they care for you."

10. People who help clean up messes are important.

"Life is kind of like a party. You invite a lot of people ... a few who stay to help you clean up the mess ... they are the only ones who matter."

11. Friends encourage positive behavior.

"A true friend accepts who you are, but also helps you become who you should be."

12. Fake friends leave when times get tough.

"True friends aren't the ones who make your problems disappear. They are the ones who won't disappear when you're facing problems."

13. For the blood of the covenant.

"There are friends, there is family, and then there are friends that become family."

14. Our ability to love ourselves doesn't determine how much friends love us.

"A best friend is someone who loves you when you forget to love yourself."

15. Good-hearted friends provide the best example.

"No beauty shines brighter than that of a good heart."

16. I once had a friend who drew me a penguin like the ones below.

"I like you a lottle. It's like a little, except a lot."

17. Being somewhat of a snob is healthy.

"The older I get the more selective I am of who is in my tribe. I would rather have four quarters than a hundred pennies."

18. I've got a winter heart and summer friends.

"You are summer to my winter heart."

19. I really feel like saying this to a lot of people.

"You're pretty much my most favorite of all time in the history of ever."

20. Friends are generous with each other.

"You don't even need to ask, I got you."

21. Friendship can provide you with warmth.

"Stay close to people who feel like sunlight."

22. Friendship can transcend everything.

"You are braver than you believe... But, the most important thing is, even if we are apart, I'll always be with you."

23. Friends remind you of your strength.

"Chin up, we've got this."

24. I kind of want to be platinum, though.

"You are gold, baby. Solid gold."

25. This would be your "mean" friend.

"The one who doesn't tell you what you want to hear, but tells you what you need to hear. Keep that."

26. Where there is loyalty, there is friendship.

"The only people I owe my loyalty to are those who never made me question theirs."

27. People make small mistakes but friends always forgive them.

"The most memorable people in life will be the friends who loved you when you weren't very lovable."

28. Friends remind you of who you are.

"It's OK. You just forgot who you are. Welcome back."

29. A friendship on fire can't be put out by absence.

"You know someone's special to you when ... you don't talk for a while because things get busy but when you two eventually do it's like you didn't miss a beat. You talk like there was no gap in between and you laugh until both your stomachs hurt. It's a rare and special connection and personally I think it's pure magic. If you ever find someone like this in your life, never let them go."

30. In friendship, there is independence and growth.

"The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart."

31. True for those of us who are immigrants and those who travel often.

"That's the price you pay for the richness of loving and knowing people in more than one place."

32. The only friendship I need.

"Cheers to low maintenance friends, the ones who understand life gets busy but when we see each other, there's nothing but love."

33. I count all my good friends as my blessings.

"A true friend is the greatest of all blessings."

34. Friends show you times get better.

"True friends are those rare people who come to find you in dark places and lead you back into the light."

35. Friends are supportive during hard times and celebratory during your successes.

"Notice the people who are happy for your happiness and sad for your sadness. They're the ones who deserve special places in your heart."

36. Your friends are your golden.

"We will always be friends til we are old and senile. Then, we can be new friends."

37. Empowering others is a sign of inner strength.

"It's easy to spot the strong women. They're the ones lifting each other up, not tearing each other down."

38. Queens see queens.

"Real queens fix each other's crowns."

39. Always available, never free.

"Some talk to you in their free time and some free their time to talk to you. Learn the difference."

40. I like my humans.

"Friendship is so weird. You just pick a human you've met and you're like, 'Yep, I like this one,' and you just do stuff with them."

41. Friends are magical not maddening.

"Stick with the people who pull the magic out of you and not the madness."

42. Friends proudly look out for each other.

"Find friends who aren't too proud to pray for you. To cry for you. To hope for you. To ask God to be one with you. That's what's real."

43. Friends find the silver lining.

"Maybe I can't stop the downpour, but I will always join you for a walk in the rain."

44. Friends cheer you up with their horrible sense of humor.

"Don't worry, I got your back."

45. Taking painful nerf bullets is real friendship.

"I'd take a nerf bullet for you."

46. Sharing food is serious business.

Sometimes me think, "what is friend?", and then me say "friend is someone to share the last cookie with."

47. Friends build greatness with you.

"That moment when you, a queen, come across another queen, and discuss how to maximize your joint slay."

48. Friends pop out of nowhere and make your life great.

"Unexpected friendships are the best ones."

49. Honesty is key in friendships.

"Only a true friend will tell you to your face what others are saying behind your back."

50. Friendships shouldn't end on a superficial level.

"Surround yourself with people who talk about visions and ideas. Not people."

Camila Isopo Novi is a fiction writer/journalist who loves small humans, validation through the form of likes or comments on her writing, and biting remarks.

Aria Gmitter, MS, MFA, is a Senior Editor for YourTango.