35 Female Friendship Quotes About Girlfriends To Celebrate World Friendship Day & National Girlfriends Day 2020

Your girlfriends deserve some extra love this week.

Everyone remembers their first best girl friend. The moment we realized that girl power is a real thing and women have a special language amongst ourselves.

Whether you're still best friends with the girl you met on the first day of kindergarten, or you found your squad in college, everyone has their girlfriends by their side, no matter what.

What better way to celebrate the best women in our lives than with some female friendship quotes about girlfriends to share on World Friendship Day on July 30th as well as National Girlfriends Day on August 1, 2020!

We do so much more than just help each other pick out outfits and suggest new shows to binge on Netflix, though that is important. Your girlfriends help make you who you are. Your girl squad is more powerful than you know.

There is no better feeling than talking to a friend for hours after not talking to them in a while. Or finally trying that new fitness class together. Maybe even attempting that super intricate recipe you found on Pinterest.

There's really an endless list of things to do with your girlfriends, and that's why they're so important. Who else is going to be honest with you when you dye your hair the wrong shade? Who would stop you from spending your whole paycheck on an impulse buy? No one does the job better than your girlfriends.

They're pretty much the only person you'll answer a FaceTime from at any time.

Having female friends is more important to you than you know. You mean just as much to them as they do to you, so let's celebrate the power of friendship! Maybe you can send a few of these friendship quotes to your squad to let them know they're appreciated.

1. Getting together with your girlfriends is important (for your sanity, really).

As hard as it is and as tired as I am, I force myself to get dinner at least once a week with my girlfriends, or have a sleepover. Otherwise my life is just work.

2. What's your best friend like?

True friends are like diamonds bright, beautiful, valuable and always in style.

3. Appreciate your ride-or-die friends.

Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.

4. Girlfriends are different than regular friends.

It's important to have girlfriends, because guys tend to come and go.

5. As your best friend I'll always pick you up when you fall, after I finish laughing.

Whether you're throwing up or breaking up, you want your girlfriend right there! I don't trust women who don't go to their girlfriends.

6. Friends come and go.

​

Every one has a gift for something, even if it is the gift of being a good friend.

7. If you have crazy friends you have everything you'll ever need.

​

The greatest healing therapy is friendship and love.

8. We are going to be best friends forever... besides you already know too much.

​

To have a friend and be a friend Is what makes life worthwhile.

9. Our phones fall, we panic. Our friends fall, we laugh.

​

My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me.

10. A friend is one who knows you and loves you just the same.

​

Truly great friends are hard to find, difficult to leave, and impossible to forget.

11. You want to know you can trust your friends.

​

Choose your friends wisely-they will make or break you.

12. My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me.

​

The shortest distance between new friends is a smile.

13. True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable.

​

You know when I feel inwardly beautiful? When I am with my girlfriends and we are having a 'goddess circle'.

14. True friends are those rare people who come to find you in dark places and lead you back to the light.

​

I don't know what I would have done so many times in my life if I hadn't had my girlfriends.

15. The most I can do for my friend is simply be his friend.

​

I don't know about you, but my girlfriends have been my girlfriends forever, and they're my sisters and my family.

16. Real friendship is when your friend comes over to your house and then you both just take a nap.

​

If you can find a group of women, any age, who are supportive and kind and love you, that's the best. I have a group of girlfriends that I would lay in front of a bus for. They've picked me up through really, really bad times and I can definitely say I've done the same for them.

17. No friendship is an accident.

​

I love my husband, but it is nothing like a conversation with a woman that understands you. I grow so much from those conversations.

18. Friendship is a wildly underrated medication.

​

A friend will always be there when you need them, but a best friend will always be there whether you need them or not.

19. Some people go to priests; others to poetry; I to my friends.

​

Best friend: somebody you can’t stay mad at for too long because you have too many things to tell them.

20. A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.

​

A best friend can easily turn the worst days upside down into the best day of your life.

21. Who's your best friend?

​

Best friends: it’s a promise, not a label.

22. Laughter is life's greatest medicine.

​

There’s nothing quite like the pain in your stomach from laughing too hard with your best friend.

23. There is nothing so well worth having as friends.

​

A best friend is someone who has the power to make you laugh hysterically, even when you think you will never smile again.

24. Things are never quite as scary when you’ve got a best friend.

​

A friendship isn’t made up of just one big thing; it’s made up of millions of little things built together perfectly.

25. The language of friendship is not words but meanings.

​

Your best friend is someone you can call at 4 A.M. and they won’t get mad.

26. A true friend is one who overlooks your failures and tolerates your success.

​

There’s nothing better than a best friend- unless that best friend has chocolate.

27. If you have one true friend you have more than your share.

​

A best friend is like a really great bra: rare, supportive, and close to the heart.

28. A friend is what the heart needs all the time.

​

As we grow older, we realize that having one true friend is far more important than having tons of fake ones.

29. When the world is so complicated, the simple gift of friendship is within all of our hands.

​

A best friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you for the way you are today.

30. There are no rules for friendship.

​

A good friend will keep you from losing your mind, but a best friend will join you in the craziness.

31. Friends show their love in times of trouble, not in happiness.

​

A best friend isn’t someone who tells you everything they know, but the one who keeps every secret you tell.

32. Your best girlfriends should stick by your side, no matter what.

​

Things are never quite as scary when you've got a best friend.

33. My best friend = my everything.

​

She's always there for me when I need her; She's my best friend; she's just my everything.

34. You know you've met your best girlfriend when she brings the best out of you.

​

My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me.

35. A true friend is someone who is there for you when she'd rather be anywhere else.

​

The only people you can really share certain things with in secret are your girlfriends.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Josie Fuller is a writer who studies Journalism and Women's Studies at The University of Florida.