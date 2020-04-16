Your Strengths & Weaknesses, By Life Path Number

Your personality is beautifully complex.

In life, we all face certain challenges. Experience reveals our strengths and weaknesses, and your life path number and personality react accordingly.

Numerology can apply to our love life, career, and even inner conflicts with ourselves to help show what our greatest strengths and weaknesses are, and how to use them wisely.

What are your strengths and weaknesses?

You may be great at speaking up for others, but not so good at listening. You may be tough around the edges, but when you need to be vulnerable, it's hard for you.

Some of the challenges we face are a result of choices we’ve made based on our numerology personalities.

Numerology helps you understand characteristics about yourself and challenges that you might face based on it.

In order to fully understand, you must first find your life path number.

When you find it, you can finally be able to understand yourself and the role you play in many situations in your life.

Unfortunately, everyone has a weakness along with every strength.

It’s important to understand there cannot be strong without weakness just like there cannot be good without.

Once you grasp this, you can use both aspects to steer your life in the direction you’ve always wanted.

According to numerology here's what your strengths and weaknesses are, by life path number.

Strengths and weaknesses of Life Path Number 1 — The Leader

Strength: This life path number is associated with being action-oriented and independent.

These traits help them gravitate toward leadership positions.

Weakness: This attitude can also cause them to be bossy or overbearing on others which can cause loneliness or isolation from others.

Strengths and weaknesses of Life Path Number 2 — The Harmonizer

Strength: This is a peace-oriented number. This causes them to gravitate towards being mediators during conflicts.

They are able to bring people together due to their kindness, fairness, and compassion.

Weakness: Because of the emotional labor this numerology personality gives others, they can sometimes feel unappreciated and can grow a narcissistic streak.

Strengths and weaknesses of Life Path Number 3 — The Creative

Strength: This life path number is known for being highly gifted and using those gifts to help and inspire others.

Weakness: Because of their creativity, they might have a hard time fitting in with others which can cause moodiness and frustration.

Strengths and weaknesses of Life Path Number 4 — The Manager

Strength: Number 4 is known for its strong work ethic and practicality.

This helps them become great problem-solvers

Weakness: Despite their work ethic, they have some problems thinking outside the box.

Their practicality can cause them to be stubborn when listening to others.

Strengths and weaknesses of Life Path Number 5

Strength: Number 5 is a fun-loving, carefree person who is addicted to adventure.

People love this life path number for their wild spirit that goes against the traditional norms.

Weakness: The attitude can cause this numerology personality tends to neglect their responsibilities.

This weakness can also lead them to be guided by their impulses (which can result in bad decision-making).

Strengths and weaknesses of Life Path Number 6

Strength: This life path number is known for being responsible and caring deeply for others.

This helps them form a strong bond with their loved ones.

Weakness: Their nurturing attitude at times can come off controlling to others and can cause a rift in their relationships.

Strengths and weaknesses of Life Path Number 7

Strength: This life path number’s analytical skills help them form a good sense of intuition.

This intuition gives them good decision-making habits.

Weakness: Their good intuition can evolve into becoming a perfectionist which can cause them to internalize mistakes.

Strengths and weaknesses of Life Path Number 8

Strength: Number 8’s ambition and leadership attitude cause them to become very successful which most of the time translates into physical wealth.

Weakness: The gift of abundance can cause this life path number to become too materialistic.

This can make them underestimate the importance of the little things.

Strengths and weaknesses of Life Path Number 9

Strength: This life path number is associated with having a high level of consciousness.

Their pensive attitude towards life helps them understand the deeper meanings of things others might not catch

Weakness: This sign might struggle with getting along with others because of this and will lose interest in things quickly.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.