The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, March 29 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope reading is here for Sunday, March 29, 2026. Today, the Sun is at a karmic degree, and the Moon enters Virgo. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Ten of Wands, reversed.

Today's theme is healthy rest. The Moon in Virgo encourages a review of your daily routines. An Aries Sun invites you to address your history that keeps you bound to living life in a way that hurts your growth. When the Ten of Wands is reversed, it highlights the need to let go of burdens and not try to do everything at once. You don't have to abandon your responsibilities, but you can focus on what matters to you.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, March 29, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Aries: King of Pentacles

Aries, the King of Pentacles represents abundance and material security. Sometimes the pursuit of material gain can exhaust you mentally. You can quickly feel like all you do is work and spin your wheels, only to remain in the same spot.

On March 29, your tarot card encourages you to trust that all you need is available to you in full measure. You learn to step away from worry and center yourself on trust.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

You often hear that balance is key to all things in your life, and the Queen of Pentacles, reversed, highlights the importance of creating harmony in your daily activities. You need time for yourself, but also moments to spend with family and friends.

On March 29, keep a mental inventory of all the things you do throughout the day. It can be tempting to put off certain needs for tomorrow, but try not to.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: The Emperor, reversed

Your inner control freak likely manifests today, Gemini, especially because your tarot card is warning you to pay attention to how you treat others. The Emperor, when reversed, suggests tension manifesting around who does what and when.

You don't want to pioneer projects or tell a person what to do when others can make those decisions (and should). Instead, on March 29, give input when requested and gently nudge when it feels appropriate.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: King of Swords, reversed

Just because you can do something doesn't necessarily mean that you should. On March 29, the reversed King of Swords warns against manipulative behavior, particularly when used for selfish purposes.

You may want a certain outcome or reaction from someone important, and saying things or excluding them feels right to reach that goal. Today's message is to be careful not to try to frame a situation so that it suits you for the moment. Instead, be transparent and allow the truth to speak for itself.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Leo: The Star

Hope is in the air, Leo. The Star tarot card signifies a day filled with inner renewal and a sense that the world is as it should be.

On March 29, you start to believe in your future. You see promise in the little moments and in how they unfold and impact your life. The universe starts to show you that when you put your faith and trust in its hands, it won't let you down.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: The Lovers, reversed

The Lovers, reversed tarot card, reveals inner conflict coming up when you think about your relationship. On March 29, your attention is drawn to what appears to be a good thing, but it compromises your integrity.

Pick loyalty over following a passion that hurts someone else. Even if you think that you won't be caught, Virgo, choose honesty.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Libra: Four of Pentacles, reversed

The Four of Pentacles, reversed, is about hoarding and stocking up on items or holding on to what you don't need. Libra, you don't have to save every note, email, text, or card that you receive from someone.

Your desire to show appreciation can be modified and balanced. Sentimentality does not have to equate with hoarding. Your tarot card for March 29 advises against keeping things that you can let go of.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: The Hierophant

Scorpio, it's wonderful to have habits and traditions that you pass on from generation to generation. Your tarot card, the Hierophant, encourages you to stay true to your family's legacy and historic past.

On March 29, you take your family practices more seriously. Consistency in practice gives you more than a ritual. It provides a sense of connection and belonging.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: The Hanged Man

Little moments where you stop and think are necessary. On March 29, you're encouraged to pause. The Hanged Man tarot card advises you to sit still and see how doing nothing can be productive when done wisely.

A delay in your schedule, like not answering a phone or text right away, gives you the perspective that rushing never can.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: Nine of Cups, reversed

Focus on the activities you enjoy the most. On March 29, the Nine of Cups, reversed, emphasizes pleasure and the lifestyle you want to live.

You don't want to waste your precious time chasing comfort that makes people feel happy but leaves you tired or miserable. You want to align your relationships, activities and values so that they become a meaningful expression of your soul and overall life.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Temperance, reversed

Your daily tarot horoscope for March 29, Temperance, reversed, symbolizes long-term thinking, but without a carefully constructed game plan.

You're putting too much on your plate lately, and it can leave you feeling stressed when you need to be at ease. Don't try to take on more than you ought to right now. Instead, think in terms of moderation.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: Strength, reversed

On March 29, the Strength, reversed tarot card, encourages you to listen to your body when it tells you that it's time to rest. Strength doesn't always have to be demonstrated by how much you can do. It can be displayed in the moments where you choose to sit, rest, be quiet and do nothing.

Allow yourself to work through the vulnerability process, where you confront the guilt of not proving yourself, and discover that it's OK to let yourself be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.