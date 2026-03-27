3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Prosperity All Week, From March 30 - April 5

Three Chinese zodiac signs are experiencing luck and prosperity all week from March 30 - April 5, 2026. The week begins with an Establish Day and ends on an Initiate Day.

Prosperity is defined as a state of overall well-being, and well-being includes feeling that you know and are living out your life purpose. There are exactly two days this week perfectly designed for emulating this type of energy: Monday, March 30, and Sunday, April 5.

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On Monday, these animal signs are working toward creating luck. Throughout the week, they're establishing the routine or creating the circumstances that align with their vision. They're confidently stepping in the right direction, knowing where they ought to be headed. Sunday's energy is perfect for embracing the idea of prosperity by functioning as though your reality has manifested.

Believe in yourself and in the fact that your actions support your desires. Let luck do its work this week. Life, like the life you want, is already taking shape!

1. Dragon

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Dragon, your luck this week comes from building a routine, and your prosperity is a result of determined focus. This is the week when it all comes together for you in the way you want and thought it could. You gain a little bit of control over areas of your financial life that have undermined your progress in the past after Tuesday, a Balance Day, which arrives during the Libra Full Moon.

One way to create balance in your life is to act with certainty. In the past, you've been a little scattered with your energy. Distraction and lack of focus contributed to missed opportunities and lost money from choices you weren't sure about, but made anyway. You regain control once the Moon enters Scorpio on the 3rd by choosing one meaningful goal you're sure of and consistently acting on it.

Your best day for luck is March 30, the Establish Day. You sense prosperity arriving in your life on March 31 after you remove a mental block to your personal growth. To remind you how sometimes you have to put pressure on yourself to be strong, wear gold. Remember, precious metals go through a firing process to remove impurities. An ally in your life can be a Rabbit, for their emotionally stable nature. When you need a reminder of why you're doing things a certain way, they will help you to believe in yourself.

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2. Snake

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Start the week with an intentional act that symbolizes how luck works, like placing a small, valuable relic or sentimental object in a drawer that's private and only privy to you. You want to meditate on the idea of growth, like a seed planted in fertile soil. Wear white clothing, and if you own some, wear pearls. These colors and jewels symbolize purity and emotional clarity.

When it comes to prosperity and how you want to experience it this week, try not to fall into the habit of explaining or asking others for advice once you know what you want. You want to conserve your energy and regain your power on April 1, a Full Day. Staying busy on your luckiest day this week is perfect for generating money. During the Libra Full Moon, rest into your vision and trust the process. On April 2nd, you experience a sense of inner calm displayed in outward confidence. Over the two stable days happening on Friday and Saturday, you make wise choices and decide to set yourself up for stability that leads to rewards.

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The Ox animal sign is an ally in your pursuit of prosperity this week. Observe their habits to see how to trust your intuition. They are wonderful at turning gut instinct into tangible results.

3. Horse

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Your best day for experiencing luck and prosperity this week is April 1, which is also April Fool's Day. Enjoy the fun of this day, but also plan to stay productive. Reinforce the idea of progress by wearing blue or placing something blue in your workspace. You want to keep in touch with a Snake animal sign and use them as an accountability partner. They are good for seeking advice and simplifying problems.

You experience a general sense of confidence the entire week, but specifically once the Moon enters Scorpio on Friday. Your sense of calm helps you stay focused and do the work that translates into real results by Sunday. Don't let yourself fall into reactive patterns or think that you have to jump into projects when you aren't ready. The wealth you hope to create will follow consistency. Stay on course, Horse!

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.