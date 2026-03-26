3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week, From March 30 - April 5, 2026

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success all week, from March 30 to April 5, 2026. This is a financially abundant and successful time in your life, but it's important not to be careless with your money.

Venus enters Taurus on March 30, impacting how you earn money and what you are inclined to spend it on. This is a call to take a grounded and practical approach to your finances. Venus in Taurus favors long-term stability over instant gratification, which is similar to the balanced Libra Full Moon energy on April 1.

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These astrological signs find the perfect balance between spending money and reviewing their finances this week, and attracting financial success as they continue to honor their long-term goals.

1. Aries

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A new era of wealth is beginning when Venus enters Taurus on March 30. This is a good week to call in greater wealth and focus on your financial plans, Aries, because transit draws in new financial opportunities and helps you understand what holds the greatest value to you in your life. Embrace the financial lessons that you’ve been moving through since 2018, and make decisions that set you up for further success.

This Venus transit also coincides with Uranus’s last few weeks in this earth sign. Uranus has been in Taurus since 2018, bringing changes to how you make money and define financial success. With Venus in Taurus through April 24, and Uranus preparing to enter Gemini on April 25, these two planets are tied together. You may experience unexpected shifts or opportunities in the weeks ahead, but this energy is about you beginning a new era of financial stability and independence.

2. Virgo

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Don’t go overboard this week, Virgo. The Libra Full Moon on April 1 reflects how you feel about your finances and what you personally deserve. A Full Moon brings a certain theme to fruition and allows you to make any necessary adjustments, and in Libra, it represents a need for balance in your life. This energy asks that you be open to lucrative partnerships, as it is necessary to work with others during this time.

You are also inclined to pursue a more elevated aesthetic. This can relate to how you carry yourself or the work that you do. Your creativity is enhanced during this lunar period, allowing you to find that sweet sense of balance between embracing your talents and practicing sound judgment in your financial life.

3. Gemini

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Your work is finally paying off this week, Gemini. Mercury in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer on April 3, bringing in financial rewards for the work that you’ve done in your career. Mercury continues its journey through Pisces until April 14. During this time, expect to get accolades, raises, new job offers, and a chance to finally see your work pay off.

While Mercury is delivering the rewards for your efforts, it also helps to enhance your wealth as it trines Jupiter in Cancer. This transit represents one of the most financially successful and wealthy phases of your life. Your net worth increases, as does your standard of living. Use the financial rewards you receive during this time to invest in yourself and the life you’ve always wanted to live.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.