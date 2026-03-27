The Monthly Tarot Horoscope For April 2026 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The monthly tarot horoscope for April 2026 is here with a reading for each zodiac sign. The collective tarot card for April is the Emperor, which is about strength and power. The Sun moves through Aries before entering Taurus on the 20th. The month begins with a Full Libra Moon on April 2 and ends with a New Moon in Aries on April 17.

With Saturn in Aries throughout the month, each planetary energy expresses itself with reservation. This can mean delayed outcomes when removing barriers after the Full Moon. It may also imply slow starts when the New Moon urges you to take action quickly. On a positive note, the Emperor symbolizes warrior-like energy, meaning the best way for each astrological sign to approach any setbacks or delays this month is with pure determination.

Your zodiac sign's monthly tarot horoscope reading for April 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

April 2026 monthly tarot card for Aries: King of Cups, reversed

The Full Moon in Libra on April 2nd opens the month with you ready to release old patterns and problems related to a relationship, likely romantic, but it could also involve a business partnership. The King of Cups, reversed, signals emotional overload, prompting you to stabilize your inner world before you take action this month. Steadiness helps you avoid impulsive decisions, especially when it comes to spending.

With Mars entering Aries on April 9th, you might feel emotionally noisy, Aries. Not only is this your birth month, but it's also the start of spring. If you've been holding on to the past for too long, chances are you'll break free from the past and start over this month after Mercury enters Aries on April 15th.

Give yourself space to understand what you're feeling beneath the surface and let it come up for healing around the New Moon in Aries on April 17th. Emotional clarity comes after Venus enters Gemini on April 24th. Use emotional honesty to evaluate your motives and learn about yourself.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

April 2026 monthly tarot card for Taurus: Two of Wands, reversed

Taurus, your tarot card for April is the Two of Wands, reversed, which is about being distracted and disorganized. It may be easier to lose sight of your goals this month, but the Full Moon in Libra on April 2nd reveals where in your life you are easily sidetracked at this time.

By the time Mars enters Aries on April 9th, you see what needs to change and how to reinvent yourself. With Mercury entering Aries the week of April 15th, establish what makes you feel beautiful inside and out. Instead of rushing into what you want to do, be intentional and think before you commit to joining a group or a long-term social engagement.

Once the Sun enters your sign on the 20th, you're ready to explore the duality of friendships (and love). Your goal isn't to earn friendships but to find people who connect with you organically for who you are, not what you're able to give.

Intentional living will make it much easier to handle the energy shift coming from Uranus leaving your sign and entering Gemini on the 26th. Find what you enjoy and stick to it without feeling frustrated or locked into something because you gave your word.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

April 2026 monthly tarot card for Gemini: Three of Swords, reversed

Your tarot card for April is the Three of Swords, reversed, which is a beautiful way to start spring. When reversed, the Three of Swords is about forgiveness and healing after emotional betrayal.

After the Libra Full Moon on the 2nd, you may realize that a friend or loved one hasn't been all that you thought they would be. It may take you some time to process the truth. However, once your ruling planet enters Aries on the 15th, detaching from what emotionally brings you pain allows you to regain your sense of power and self-control.

Pick friends wisely, but also realize not everyone can be like you. Your loyalty and high standards for relationships can make it hard for you to forgive or let go of a grudge. However, the New Moon on the 17th helps you surrender to fate, people and situations alike, so you can discover your destiny. Your healing speeds up once Venus enters your sign on the 24th.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

April 2026 monthly tarot card for Cancer: The Empress, reversed

Cancer, the month of April is about self-care and self-love via daily rituals for your health, both physically and mentally. The reversed Empress symbolizes self-care, and this month, you're motivated to do whatever you need to do to make your life better.

If you have negative relationships or situations that create stress, work on addressing them around the Full Libra Moon on April 2. Once those things are handled, you can start taking the necessary action steps to create the life you want. Pay attention to your inner voice, especially after Mercury enters your social sector on the 15th.

You may make some high-quality connections in new social circles through introductions by friends, a partner or a new person you are dating around April 20, when the Sun enters Taurus. This is an excellent time for you to stay active and engage in outdoor activities, rather than being confined to a screen at home. Do what's best for you, and you'll be off to a great start before summer kicks into high gear.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

April 2026 monthly tarot card for Leo: King of Cups

The King of Cups suggests you are learning to remain calm under pressure in April, Leo. You're more stable in how you handle people and stress, and Mars in Aries on the 9th encourages you to stay strong in the face of adversity. You take conversations seriously and don't let tension get to you. Instead, you approach conversations with the intention of arriving at an outcome.

By cultivating self-mastery and letting others follow their own paths, you stay grounded and at peace. When the communication and thinking planet, Mercury, enters Aries on the 17th, Self-awareness helps you act with compassion, and you become someone people can trust and confide in. You don't lose sight of the relationship or purpose when you're working toward solutions.

At the start of Taurus season on the 20th, you're leading with maturity. Even though you experience a few tests along the way, you prove yourself to be emotionally intelligent.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

April 2026 monthly tarot card for Virgo: Five of Wands

April brings a little bit of friction into your life, Virgo, but not all conflict is negative. You grow from your experiences. The Five of Wands reflects competing priorities and mixed opinions.

You'll likely experience moments this month when collaboration feels harder than it should. If you find yourself pulled in a few different directions around the 9th, take a deep breath and be patient. Instead of trying to meet every engagement, notice where you are losing energy and start to pull back.

After the 15th, Mercury in your career sector reminds you that you have more control than you realize. Choose what to do with your time rather than have time dictate what you will do. You can restore balance rather than try to manage things on your own.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

April 2026 monthly tarot card for Libra: The Hermit

The month opens with the Full Moon in your sign, so it's time to shed old habits and routines that don't help you much in the long run. April is about looking within, Libra. The Hermit tarot card is about self-reflection, so it's time for you to step back and evaluate what truly matters in your life.

Schedule daily quiet time and use it to write or journal, especially once Mars is in your sector of relationships on the 9th. Learn to be comfortable in silence and foster internal guidance, placing it over external validation. Create a list of things and situations that you'd like to think about, such as your relationships, life purpose, and priorities.

Once Venus enters Gemini on April 24th, just a few days after the Taurus season starts, you're less attached to the outcome and more intrigued about the process itself.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

April 2026 monthly tarot card for Scorpio: The Magician, reversed

The Magician tarot card in reverse indicates blocked potential, Scorpio, and it's time to clear away the obstacles to your success. Pay attention to where your energy feels scattered, and where you're doing more than you need to.

Tap into Mercury's analytical edge around the 15th. Look at ways to barter and exchange services with someone you know for business purposes, and delegate tasks that you can pay someone to do for you.

During the start of this year's Taurus season on April 20th, align your goals and intentions with your dreams to improve yourself. With Pluto direct in Aquarius, long-term focus strengthens your relationships and helps you to be efficient.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

April 2026 monthly tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Cups

Sagittarius, romance and emotional connection improve in April. The Knight of Cups represents romance and charm exchanged in social situations.

You're prioritizing emotional honesty this month. Conversations allow you to express what you want and why it matters to you. Try not to compromise or justify your thoughts, especially during the Mars in Aries season after the 9th. You don't want to self-censor your ideas. This month's New Moon on the 17th deepens emotional intelligence and strengthens partnerships built on mutual respect and acceptance.

Late in the month, once Venus enters Gemini, followed by Uranus, things really start changing. You encounter a potential partner or see improvements in an existing relationship. There can be meaningful conversations and open discussions about the future.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

April 2026 monthly tarot card for Capricorn: Seven of Wands

This month, the Seven of Wands highlights determination and mental courage. After the Full Moon in Libra on the 2nd, a boundary is challenged. Mid-April, after Mars enters Aries on the 9th, you see how emotionally strong you are, and challenges reinforce your inner strength and fortitude.

Around April 20, at the start of Taurus season, respect follows your ability to remain consistent about your boundaries. The boundary you set when Mercury leaves Pisces on the 15th receives kickback, but Uranus in Gemini with Venus at the end of the month shows how tension starts to resolve, not necessarily because people agree, but because they adjust.

Grit is where you excel, Capricorn. However, since this year is about emotional intelligence and sensitivity, be careful not to become rigid or disagreeable when holding your ground this month. Your authority speaks for itself, and you reflect it through quiet confidence that's rooted in self-trust.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

April 2026 monthly tarot card for Aquarius: King of Wands, reversed

April tests your confidence, Aquarius, especially if you're the one who is always the one with a game plan. The reversed King of Wands is about ego-driven decisions and leadership.

If things feel uncertain during Mars in Aries starting the 9th, move with steadiness. Your actions speak for themselves, and this month, you withhold your thoughts and opinions until you have given a situation careful thought. Respecting yourself more particularly after the New Moon and Taurus season helps you to lead with consistency, and people appear to respond better to your inner strength.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

April 2026 monthly tarot card for Pisces: Wheel of Fortune

The Wheel of Fortune is about timing and learning to work with what changes rather than trying to control the outcome. A stellium of planets in Aries during the month of April brings something unexpected across your path or reveals what needs work to stabilize it.

You get a firm reality check this month, Pisces. If you remain open-minded and flexible, you'll see how life unfolds naturally in a way that benefits you after the New Moon takes place at the end of the month. This is when finances start to improve.

Adapting quickly to change puts you in a better position than where you were earlier in the year. You'll see some of these improvements in your home life when Venus and Uranus enter Gemini from the 24th to the 26th.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.