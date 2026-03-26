The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From March 30 - April 5, 2026

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from March 30 to April 5, 2026, you feel at peace with yourself and your life.

Venus enters Taurus on Monday, March 30, bringing a calming energy that helps ground your dreams and nervous system. This transit helps you find greater peace in your life and understand what is of the greatest value to you. This is about embracing the present moment.

On Wednesday, April 1, the Libra Full Moon brings even more peace to your life. Both Taurus and Libra are ruled by Venus, so there is a loving and balanced energy to each of them. Receiving peace is often one of the most difficult lessons you can learn, yet it also proves to be the luckiest.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Saturday, April 4

Change is in the air, dear Aries. On Saturday, April 4, the Scorpio Moon trines Mercury in Pisces, changing your perspective. It often seems easier to ignore the truth in an effort to maintain your inner peace. However, the energy in the days ahead inspires you to honor the truth of yourself and any situation.

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This is the only way to truly achieve a lasting sense of peace. You must honor what is and bring acceptance to all areas of your life. By embracing a deeper sense of peace, you can finally move forward, no longer at war with yourself.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Monday, March 30

You attract all that you seek, Taurus. On Monday, March 30, Venus enters your zodiac sign, where it remains through April 24. Venus is the planet of luck and abundance. In Taurus, it helps draw everything that you want effortlessly into your life.

This helps you get noticed, but you can also use this energy to make progress in your career or romantic life. Just be certain that you’re grounding yourself as well, so that you can use the success that arrives to sustain your future dreams.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Saturday, April 4

You need to think about what is best for yourself, Gemini. The Scorpio Moon trines Mercury in Pisces on Saturday, April 4, helping you become aware of what you need from your professional life. This transit helps you make changes and seize new offers.

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The energy this week encourages you to leave hustle culture behind. You don’t need to do more to succeed. Rather, you must work in such a way that fosters the life you want to live. Honor your boundaries and reflect on what you need from your career to live a life that feels good.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Friday, April 3

This is your chance to spread your wings, sweet Cancer. On Friday, April 3, Mercury in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer, encouraging you to embrace a beautiful new beginning in your life. Mercury in Pisces brings luck and abundance, yet the real magic occurs with Jupiter in your own zodiac sign.

Jupiter in Cancer encourages you to leave behind your comfort zone and take new risks. Still, this energy arrives with greater peace as you realize you’re finally allowing yourself to be your most authentic self.

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Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Monday, March 30

Nothing has been truly lost, Leo. Have faith in your career and the success you dream of as Venus enters Taurus on Monday, March 30. While this transit is extremely lucky, it also helps heal what Uranus in Taurus disrupted.

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Uranus has been in Taurus since 2018, which means you’ve seen a change in your career path and likely not in the ways you desired. With Venus in this earth sign and Uranus set to finally enter Gemini on April 25, everything that was lost is returning to you tenfold. Your new career path is solidifying and preparing to deliver the wealth and meaning you’ve always desired.

Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Thursday, April 2

Embrace your inner power, Virgo. You are the luckiest zodiac sign this week, with Venus in Taurus bringing luck, and the Libra Full Moon delivering immense financial gains. However, it’s the energy on Thursday, April 2, that you need to pay attention to.

The Libra Moon squares Jupiter in Cancer, showing you how to make the most of the lucky and abundant energy. Yet, that doesn’t mean you are meant to embrace a solo path to your goals. Use this energy to focus on your collaborations and networking. You are set to have an incredible phase of growth and luck, but who you choose to partner up with makes all the difference.

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Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Saturday, April 4

Focus on the small moments, Libra. You have been in a phase of proving yourself recently. While you’ve been learning valuable lessons surrounding boundaries, you have felt the need to explain yourself. Yet, you actually don’t owe anyone an explanation for what you deserve or the boundaries you put in place.

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On Saturday, April 4, the Scorpio Moon trines Mercury in Pisces, encouraging you to focus on your own inner peace. This is the time to stop proving or over-explaining, and instead start making moves silently. You are in your era of keeping to yourself, knowing you have nothing to prove to anyone other than that past version of yourself.

Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Wednesday, April 1

Quiet your mind, dearest Scorpio. On Wednesday, April 1, the Full Moon rises in Libra. This lunar cycle began with the New Moon in Libra on October 21, 2025, so it may be pertinent to reflect on what was going on in your life during that time.

Libra rules your ability to listen to where you are guided and find peace within. This Full Moon helps you make peace with your past, as well as your own healing. You are learning how to pause so you can consciously choose how you react. Once you’re at peace with yourself, you can cultivate a life that reflects that.

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Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Monday, March 30

How you care for yourself determines the life you create, Sagittarius. While you are adventurous and carefree, you don’t always care for yourself in the ways that you need. Whether this is part of a wound from your upbringing or just a desire to be there for others, you need to make sure that you’re caring for yourself properly.

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On Monday, March 30, Venus enters Taurus, bringing your focus to self-care and the ways you design your life. This energy is about peace and understanding what it means to truly care for yourself. You're beginning a new chapter of stability that brings a ripple effect to every other area in your life.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Wednesday, April 1

Prepare to achieve the success you’ve been dreaming of, Capricorn. On Wednesday, April 1, the Libra Full Moon rises, bringing a destined moment of success. Libra is all about balance, meaning you don't need to give up everything to achieve professional success. Nor do you have to do it all by yourself. Work-life balance is vital.

Reflect on what arose during the New Moon in Libra on October 21, 2025, as you may have been beginning a new idea or path in your career during that time. This Full Moon finallys deliver the success you’ve been working towards and the rewards for never giving up on your dream.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Monday, March 30

Pamper yourself with love, Aquarius. On Monday, March 30, Venus enters Taurus, where it remains through April 24. This is an incredible time in your personal life. With Venus in this earth sign, you are urged to pamper yourself and your home. Any remodeling or redecorating projects are favored with this energy.

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Venus in Taurus doesn’t necessarily have to be about steep prices, but designing a living space and life that truly brings you comfort. You are called to spend more time at home rather than going out, but this is also well-deserved. You’ve finally created a space that fosters the best parts of yourself.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Wednesday, April 1

Trust in the divine signs, sweet Pisces. On Wednesday, April 1, the Full Moon in Libra rises. This lunar cycle began with the New Moon in Libra on October 21, so it’s important to reflect on what was going on in your life during that time.

As the Full Moon rises, your intuition is on point, and there is an increase in signs from the universe. Trust in where you are guided without needing to look for logical evidence. You are moving into an era of greater ease and peace, so be sure to embrace the signs as they arrive.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.