Daily Horoscopes For Sunday, March 29: Unexpected News Changes Everything

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for March 29, 2026. On Sunday, the Leo Moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus, bringing sudden mood shifts and unexpected news.

A routine that once felt grounding suddenly feels dull, and you have a desire to break free from situations that feel constricting. On a deeper level, this alignment asks a powerful introspective question: Are you expressing your authentic self, or performing a version of yourself that keeps your life stable and undisturbed?

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries, a new chapter is quietly unfolding in your romantic life on March 29, even if it brings a few tests along the way. Will you reach for familiar dynamics simply because they feel known? Or are you ready to experiment with a more evolved version of love?

The more conscious you become about what truly excites your heart, the easier it is to choose connections that reflect your growth rather than your old habits.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Taurus, there is something deeply satisfying about creating space in your physical world. Whether it’s an overflowing wardrobe or the forgotten boxes tucked under the bed, this moment invites you to look at your belongings with fresh eyes.

March 29 is the perfect time to declutter your home. Release items that no longer represent who you are, so you can create room for things that do.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini, you have kept aspects of your personality hidden. Your Sunday horoscope urges you to have your moment in the spotlight.

In relationships, especially, you tend to edit certain qualities of yours to make things smoother or more digestible for others. But this day encourages you to bring more of your authentic self forward.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Cancer, when it comes to money, it’s easy to think in terms of obligation or pressure. But what if you approached your financial goals as something inventive and strategic instead?

On March 29, rethink how you build resources and explore opportunities that feel tailored to your unique skills. Perhaps there’s a niche talent you’ve overlooked or a creative way to increase your income that makes the process more inspiring.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, on Sunday, you’re reminded that caring for yourself can be an act of confidence rather than vanity. Indulge in small rituals that make you feel vibrant and polished.

You don’t need grand gestures to feel radiant. Sometimes subtle efforts make the biggest difference. The goal isn’t perfection. This is your chance to experience the pleasure of feeling more aligned with your own sense of glamour and vitality.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Virgo, closure is often imagined as a neat-and-tidy ending. Yet, in reality, it arrives in more subtle forms. A past connection or memory resurfaces during your Sunday horoscope, offering you a chance to revisit it with greater wisdom than before.

Instead of seeing this as reopening old chapters, consider it an opportunity to understand the story more fully. Time has a way of softening assumptions and revealing nuances that were impossible to see in the moment.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra, harmony matters to you, but sometimes maintaining peace requires a little more directness than you might prefer. On March 29, communicate with grace and clarity, so you can protect both your relationships and your sense of self-respect.

What begins as a potentially uncomfortable conversation actually strengthens trust and restores balance in ways that indirect hints never could.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, you feel a renewed sense of purpose stirring within your professional life. This is less about external recognition and more about stepping fully into your own authority. If you suffer from imposter syndrome, on Sunday, you begin to overcome it.

The process requires you to release outdated expectations or roles that no longer reflect your true capabilities. That clearing makes space for something far more authentic.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sagittarius, on March 29, a shift in perspective opens doors you didn’t even realise were closed. By exploring new philosophies and cultural ideas, you begin to see possibilities that once seemed out of reach.

The world feels larger when you allow yourself to question old assumptions about what is possible.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Capricorn, during Sunday's horoscope, collaborative projects benefit from a thoughtful review. This doesn’t necessarily mean something is wrong. Conversations about growth and mutual expectations strengthen partnerships when handled with clarity and respect.

When you align your strategies early, you ensure that everyone moves forward with confidence. The result is a deeper sense of trust and a stronger foundation for future success.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius, relationships feel particularly illuminating on March 29. Step back and observe the dynamic from a wider perspective. This allows you to understand it with greater objectivity.

When you’re deeply immersed in the day-to-day flow of connection, it’s easy to miss the broader patterns at play. Now you recognise what truly nourishes the bond and what simply adds unnecessary complexity.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Pisces, your voice carries more influence than you realise. Even if the world around you feels noisy or chaotic, your perspective has the power to cut through the distraction when you speak with conviction.

On Sunday, challenges arise that test how firmly you stand behind your ideas. Yet, these moments also strengthen your inner confidence.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.