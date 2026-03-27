3 Zodiac Signs Are Experiencing Really Good Luck All Week, From March 30 - April 5

Three zodiac signs are experiencing really good luck all week, from March 30 to April 5, 2026. Not because they understand the plans of the universe, but because this week, they're opening themselves up to its guidance.

The week begins with a lucky and grounded energy as Venus enters Taurus on March 30. Venus is the planet of love and is considered a lucky planet. In Taurus, this energy is both practical and luxurious. It allows you to receive rewards without giving up on the process. This sense of balance continues throughout the week as the Libra Full Moon rises on April 1, bringing to fruition a cycle that began with the New Moon in this astrological sign on October 21, 2025.

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Libra and Taurus are both ruled by Venus, and these astrological signs lean into this planet's peaceful energy to attract luck all week.

1. Aquarius

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The luck you’re seeking is found within, Aquarius. The Libra Full Moon on April 1 highlights the importance of connections and emotional fulfillment. This doesn’t mean you aren't attracting greater wealth or new opportunities. It's just that how you feel and who surrounds you is what brings you the greatest source of luck.

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Libra governs all matters related to luck, but it also helps you see that luck is truly all about your mindset. This is meant to be a week for connecting with others. Focus on the connections that surround you, whether that includes a romantic partner, coworkers, friends, or family. You may collaborate on a new project or plan a getaway with friends.

While you need freedom in your life and often chase professional success, your relationships and connections bring the greatest source of abundance and luck this week.

2. Virgo

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Trust yourself in all matters, Virgo. Beginning on March 30, Venus in Taurus is a positive and beneficial energy that helps bring in new opportunities and greater abundance. However, it also brings greater intensity, especially as Uranus is wrapping up its cycle in Taurus and preparing to shift into Gemini on April 25.

Uranus first entered Taurus in 2018, teaching you to become adaptable to change. This has been necessary, as seldom is your plan also the destiny that the universe has in store for you. With Uranus spending its last few weeks in this earth sign, a lot is happening. This may include a relocation, new career options, a change in relationship status, or finalizing major life decisions.

Venus in Taurus during this time helps strengthen and sweeten all you do. It is safe to trust yourself and your intuition as you step into one of the luckiest times you have in recent years.

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3. Scorpio

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Anything is possible this week, Scorpio. With Jupiter now direct in Cancer, you are the luckiest sign in the zodiac. Life is anything but boring or routine this week, especially when Mercury in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer on April 3, encouraging you to seize a creative opportunity.

While it is up to you to create the luck that you’re seeking, this positive energy definitely helps. Mercury in Pisces represents an unexpected offer arising or you tapping into a form of communication, such as social media or writing, that draws greater success into your life. As it meets with the energy of Jupiter, it opens new doors that are meant for you.

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You continue to draw in lucky opportunities and moments for the next few months, so allow yourself to dream big and say yes to all that the universe guides you towards.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.