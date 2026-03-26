Relationships Get So Much Better For 5 Zodiac Signs All Week, From March 30 - April 5

Relationships are getting so much better for five zodiac signs during the week of March 30 to April 5, 2026. With Jupiter now direct in Cancer and Venus entering Taurus on March 30, your focus is on your home and romantic life this week.

Your home is a reflection of your emotional well-being. When you are at peace with yourself, your home becomes a refuge, much like your relationship. Having a healthy and happy home isn’t only essential if you’re sharing that space with the person you love, but also if you’re single. Home isn’t only the place where love resides, but it’s the place where love is built. In the days ahead, these astrological signs are making an important decision about the future of your relationship, or where they want to call home.

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1. Scorpio

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Let love be easy, Scorpio. As Venus enters Taurus on Monday, March 30, it's time to start enjoying your relationship. A relationship shouldn’t only be about reaching milestones or figuring out your way through challenges. It should bring joy to your life.

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Be consciously aware of creating time to be present in your relationship so that you can simply enjoy it. Don't let yourself get distracted or focus on what you want to change. Instead, just let everything be as it is, so that you can enjoy this love.

If you’re single, prepare for greater activity in your dating life. Venus in Taurus draws the focus onto you and helps bring in new potential lovers. This is an amazing time to reenter the dating world and say yes to new opportunities for love. This energy also helps you enjoy your own life more, especially if you’re consciously choosing to be single.

2. Capricorn

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Take care of who and what you love, Capricorn. Venus enters Taurus on Monday, March 30, where it remains through April 24. This is an excellent time to improve your existing relationship.

Venus in Taurus helps you focus on the ways you can show that special person your feelings. Whether it’s nurturing them or creating greater opportunities for quality time together, you become a devoted partner. This energy helps heal any recent challenges and brings confirmation that you are right where you are meant to be.

If you’ve been looking to attract new love into your life, this transit brings hope. While Cancer traditionally governs your dating life, Taurus represents significant commitment. So, if you start a new relationship, know that you’re doing more than just dating. This energy represents the start of a lasting connection in your life.

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3. Aries

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Embrace change together, dear Aries. On Thursday, April 2, the Libra Moon squares Jupiter in Cancer, representing a turning point in your relationship and home life. This transit helps you reflect on and understand your feelings.

At the same time, Jupiter in Cancer seeks to expand and bring change to your home life. Jupiter can represent a relocation or deciding to cohabitate with someone you’ve been dating. As the Libra Moon squares Jupiter in Cancer, your emotions bring about a change. Just make sure you’re doing it with the person you love.

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Don’t be afraid to protect your space if you’re single, Aries. While dating shouldn’t feel like a full-time job, that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t require a similar investment. Finding the person you’re meant to be with requires time and energy, which is why it is so important to protect your space. If you have a date planned, you must protect that. Don’t let others make you think that you must carry their challenges, as you deserve your own life too.

4. Sagittarius

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Be honest about your feelings, Sagittarius. On Thursday, April 2, Mercury in Pisces trines Jupiter in Cancer, bringing up conversations about home and family. With Mercury just stationing direct on March 20, you need to bring clarity and healing to this part of your life.

Be sure that you’re being honest with your partner and willing to do the deep emotional work that a long-term relationship requires. The home and family you’ve been dreaming of are possible, but you must make sure you’re expressing how you genuinely feel.

If you’re single and hoping to find your soulmate, it’s important to recognize why dating may look different for you. You must be honest about what you have the capacity for. This means that if you have work, school, or family responsibilities that limit your availability for dates or affect your future with someone, you have to be honest about that. Anything can be figured out together, but you don’t want to keep something important from the special person in your life.

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5. Taurus

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Be open to improving your relationship, Taurus. No matter how long you’ve been together, it’s always possible to improve your connection. On Saturday, April 4, the Scorpio Moon trines Mercury in Pisces, inviting you to open up to new experiences and get advice from trusted friends.

This is the time to accept an invitation for a night out or a dinner party. Talk with your friends about how you feel, especially if your relationship feels stagnant. This helps you become aware of new ideas and experiences that could reignite that spark.

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If you’re single, love may surprise you on April 4. The alignment of the Moon and Mercury brings about a declaration of love and romance from someone you considered just a friend. This energy is deeply romantic and transformative, but it is likely quite the surprise. Hold space for this new information, even if you need a few days to process it. While your initial reaction may be to keep the friendship as is, think about it and don't be so quick to shut it down.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.