Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For March 30 - April 5 — A Powerful Full Moon Demands Your Undivided Attention

Weekly horoscopes are here for March 30 - April 5, 2026, a week when each zodiac sign is encouraged to take it easy and be more present with their emotions during this Aries season. The week begins with Venus entering the sign of Taurus on March 30, increasing our desire for tangible pleasure. The Full Moon in Libra adds to this romantic energy on April 1.

This is a good week for reconciliation and repairing any broken friendships, since it's easier to reach an understanding with the potent diplomatic energy at full force. On April 3, the Scorpio Moon brings guidance and helps us see things in a more practical light, especially if you've been rushing through anything.

Weekly horoscopes for March 30 - April 5, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Working well with others motivates you this week, Aries, as well as understanding your worth now that Venus is in Taurus. The Virgo Moon helps you to be more methodical at the beginning of the week, making you more of a team player.

Your compassion is through the roof this week. Once the Full Moon in Libra illuminates your partnership sector midweek, reflect on your growth over the last six months. With Saturn in your sign, you're learning how to achieve balance within your relationship dynamics and what you can do to improve them.

Over the weekend, the Scorpio Moon encourages you to revisit the past with new lenses so you can view it with more objectivity.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Taurus, you're moving forward in life this week. The healing energy of Pisces and now Aries season has made the relationship you have with yourself so much better.

The Full Moon in Libra on April 1 sheds some light on how you are protecting your energy, with a focus on making time for yourself and not getting too caught up on things that really don’t matter. This is a week to be a lot more mindful of what is draining your energy and what isn’t.

When the Moon is in the sign of Scorpio over the weekend, connecting with the people you care about most feels like a re-awakening and a time when you will be more willing to reach compromises with others.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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The analytical Virgo Moon sets the tone for the week. Priotize being there for others this week, Gemini, especially since this energy is happening in your home sector. Your ruling planet Mercury is now direct, enriching your connections at home and in the professional space since you’re more willing to empathize with others.

The April 1 Full Moon in Libra adds a lot of beautiful energy to the week for air signs. This is an excellent time for you to be more connected with your creativity and self-expression. If it's felt like you've been in hermit mode, this week, you're being pushed to take on center stage.

When the Moon is in Scorpio over the weekend, learning how to balance your time and energy is essential. Utilize a planner to be more efficient moving forward.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Prepare for many changes this week, Cancer, as Cardinal signs are encouraged to evolve during the Full Moon on April 1.

You receive support from the Virgo Moon early in the week giving you wonderful new ideas while making it easy to connect with others. Some may feel the urge to reach out to siblings or cousins, while others may feel more connected with the community.

When the Full Moon rises on Wednesday, focus on work dynamics. It's a great time to strengthen your career foundation, especially with Saturn, the planet of discipline, in your career sector right now.

The Scorpio Moon brings an exciting and playful energy to your weekend. Visit a museum, check out an art show, or try that restaurant you’ve been curious about with friends.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, your privacy is a dominant theme early in the week, but during the Full Moon in your sign midweek, all eyes are on you.

Take on the role of the mediator this week. Try not to get caught up in drama, especially at work, and watch how easily others come to respect and trust you.

Venus in Taurus brings some tests from the universe this week. As the pressure builds, you're reminded to reach out to trusted people for support. When the Moon is in Scorpio over the weekend, the grounding energy proves favorable as it brings clarity and intense focus. What you may have missed during the Full Moon makes much more sense by the time the week is over.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Virgo, the Moon in your sign at the beginning of the week starts things off, putting the focus on your romantic life and the changes you may want to see within it. You are entering a new cycle when you're more curious and willing to explore the world around you.

Honor your academic goals and achievements during the Full Moon in Libra midweek, a fruitful and expansive energy for those looking to advance in their endeavors.

Once the Moon is in Scorpio over the weekend, the power of friendships becomes evident as you feel more appreciative of the people who love and support you.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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A whirlwind consumes you this week as the Full Moon glows in your sign, Libra. Beforehand, though, the Virgo Moon serves as a reset. Take it easy, meditate, and go at your own pace.

When the Full Moon rises on April 1, it reflects how you treat yourself and whether you truly believe in your potential. This Aries season is having you focus on growth, with Saturn's disciplined energy already changing the terrain for you. The Moon in your sign shows you how to get past whatever is blocking you so you can radiate even brighter.

When the Moon is in Scorpio over the weekend, you become more aware of your spending habits. You're more focused on saving and budgeting at this time.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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You feel captivated by the romantic energy the Virgo Moon promotes at the beginning of the week. A blast from the past encourages you to be vulnerable and fall in love, whether with someone else or yourself.

The Full Moon in Libra on April 1 brings a little reminder of how important it is to be a better friend or romantic partner. It may also require releasing old habits as you're encouraged to focus on the future. This is a great week for letting go of grudges.

The Moon in your sign gets you back on track over the weekend, Scorpio, fueling you with ideas and energizing your ambitious side during this Aries season.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Trust yourself this week, Sagittarius. The hard work that you’ve been doing over the last six months is finally receiving recognition. This week's energy puts you in a mentor position. Prepare to have friends go to you for advice. Be patient and listen to them.

Also, be mindful of how you speak to others, because the Full Moon on April 1 puts you on the spot. This is the time for you to be more diplomatic within your friendships and career circles.

When the Moon is in the sign of Scorpio over the weekend, rest, relax, take it easy, and recharge, especially if you’ve been trying to do everything at once. Pace yourself and craft a sustainable plan.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Capricorn, you're experiencing very meaningful energy this week with the Full Moon in Libra bringing energy to your professional sector. But before that, the Virgo Moon prepares you and makes you feel more aligned with the work that you’re doing.

This is a good week to refine your plans and update your goals. The universe is giving you the green light to do what you’ve been itching to do over the last three weeks that Mercury retrograde made it harder to achieve. If you’ve procrastinated, you finally see how you can shift your plans. If you feel motivated to start something fresh, you get some insight this week.

The Moon in the sign of Scorpio closes the week, an adventurous and delightful energy that makes you feel more social over the weekend.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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You are feeling a lot more proactive this week, Aquarius. With the Moon in Virgo, you're in detective mode at the beginning of the week, trying to figure out any clues that can help you close out any cycles.

When the Full Moon rises in Libra over the weekend, you feel prepared for what you want to achieve and motivated to water the seeds you have planted. Take pride in your garden.

When the Moon is in Scorpio over the weekend, the work that you have been putting in over the last six months starts to get more recognition, assuming that you are still diligent and focused on perfecting your craft.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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The Virgo Moon at the start of the week brings back a lot of lessons connected to the Mercury retrograde in your sign, Pisces. This is a week for revisiting old stories as you come to terms with the impact some old friendships or relationships may have had on you.

We have a Full Moon in Libra this week, which could feel turbulent for you because it makes you go deep into your psyche and relive some past experiences. Nevertheless, this transit brings you a lot of power and helps you discover your courage. It brings more fortitude and strength. After Saturn’s transit in your sign, you’re feeling a lot more prepared and ready to take on anything that comes your way.

Over the weekend, the potent influence of the Moon in Scorpio helps you consider the path that you want to take moving forward in order to make your career ambitions flourish.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.