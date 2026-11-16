Sagittarius season is here, and it affects each zodiac sign differently this week. The Sun moves into Sagittarius on Sunday, catapulting us into a fun new chapter. This is a time to let go of old fears and embrace the changes unfolding around us.

At the start of the week, the Aquarius Moon helps us prioritize our most motivating connections. On November 17, the beautiful Pisces Moon brings hope and optimism. We are driven to succeed, even when the odds aren't in our favor. The Aries Moon on November 20 keeps our eyes on the prize, as Sagittarius season begins.

Advertisement

Aries

Design: YourTango

Lean on your support system this week, Aries. As you prepare for the Sun to move into Sagittarius, a long-term goal might be on your mind. With retrograde season over, and this fiery energy pushing you forward, it's a lot easier to take the initiative now.

Advertisement

Sagittarius season awakens your desire to be victorious. In the days ahead, you will feel much more confident making big moves. Don't waste time lamenting the past. Instead, start planning and tackling obstacles full force.

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As the Sun enters Sagittarius, you get the urge to connect with your roots. Old stories might resurface because of the Mercury shadow phase and Pisces lunation. But now that Venus and Mercury are direct, you have more control and stability.

This is also a good week to have meaningful conversations with loved ones or your romantic partner. This energy reminds you to get back to the valuable lessons from the retrograde season and to be patient with others.

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As the Sun enters Sagittarius this week, your relationships begin to change. In the days ahead, you can form new connections, but you might be more focused on your projects.

If you've been stuck in a slump, this week brings good news. The fire energy pulls you right out and helps you move ahead. This is a magical time, and it will be obvious how much easier it is to manifest what you want moving forward, as long as you have faith in yourself.

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With the Moon in Aquarius, you can close chapters having to do with old love stories. Sagittarius season is a time to move forward and take the initiative. The universe is pushing you to view love in a new light. This could also relate to hobbies you love.

As the Sagittarius Sun connects with the Aries Moon towards the end of the week, it's much easier to be disciplined. It's time to go after what you want.

Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

When the Moon is in Aquarius, a love story could bloom, or you may be brought back into the past. Tap into your personal power when the Moon is in Aries, since it will set the tone for the entire Sagittarius season.

Learn new things and explore your neighborhood. Connect with who you are. Surrounding yourself with people you love will recharge you. As a fire sign, the Sun’s entry in Sagittarius will bring calm and hope.

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Is your routine working for you, Virgo? This is your chance to upgrade your daily schedule so you can be more present for yourself. Consider meditating or journaling, particularly during the Aquarius Moon, as it can bring guidance.

If you've felt stuck in a rut, the Pisces Moon brings helpful support from friends. When the Sun moves into Sagittarius at the end of the week, your focus turns to your home and building deeper relationships with loved ones.

Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You learned a lot during retrograde season, Libra. With Venus, your ruling planet, now direct in your sign, you are becoming more honest about the qualities you want in a partner moving forward.

Once the Moon is in Aries, relationship dynamics are put to the test. Make sure to be diplomatic this week and listen to all sides.

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You won't be a lone wolf this week, Scorpio. This is a time to work with others and build deeper connections.

As the Sun moves into Sagittarius, you are ready to make practical changes to your finances. Be smart about this, and take the time to really analyze your next steps. Once you have your plan ready, the Aries Moon pushes you to take action.

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Welcome to your season, Sagittarius! As the Sun moves into your sign, things begin to feel more aligned. But before that, the Aquarius Moon helps you reconnect with your thoughts and desires.

With Mercury direct, there is a lot of creative and motivating energy in the air. And with Jupiter, your ruling planet, aspecting your sign, it's a lot easier to take action. This is not a period to doubt yourself, but to dream big.

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Venus is now direct, and that is a wonderful feeling for you, Capricorn. Expect to see some big changes in your romantic life. You see now that leaving those past experiences or romantic setbacks behind works wonders for your mental health.

With the Sun now in Sagittarius, your focus is on moving forward and climbing to the top. This energy motivates you to find your power and courage.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

The Moon is in your sign at the start of this week, giving you an edge in your relationships. Then, as the Sun moves into Sagittarius, you see the people in your life who always have your back and are willing to help you. You know who is in your corner and will be there for you when you need them the most.

Now that Mercury is direct, you also have a clear vision of where you want to go. It's time to take the first step.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

With the Sun entering Sagittarius this week, and retrograde season finally over, you feel a sense of clarity take over. New beginnings are finally starting to manifest. You might see an old passion project reawaken. It's time to make things happen.

Advertisement

When it comes to your career, big things are in the works. New opportunities will begin to appear in the days ahead, so get ready to seize them.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.