Life's Finally Moving Forward For 3 Zodiac Signs Who Learned A Big Lesson This Retrograde Season

Let's face it, retrogrades are the worst. They bring unexpected setbacks and so much confusion. Needless to say, the last few weeks have been pretty challenging.

Thankfully, these tough experiences weren't for nothing. Three zodiac signs in particular learned a lot, and now they're ready to move forward, with some new wisdom in their back pocket. We're done with the drama. On to the next!

1. Aquarius

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Aquarius, you've been so focused on the idea of success that you haven't stopped to ask yourself if this is actually what you want. Sure, titles are great, and you wouldn't say no to a pay bump. But do you like the life you're creating? Because that's way more important.

"This retrograde season has been kind of disorienting," an astrologer named Amparo said. "It forced you to identify what you want your work to represent beyond your job title and beyond what other people think about you." You might have realized you outgrew your goals or definition of success without even noticing.

Once retrograde season ends, you can finally start moving forward, but it may be in a different direction than you originally planned. "The question now isn't just whether you can achieve your goals," the astrologer added. "It's whether you actually want the life those goals are building."

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Really think about what's more important to you now. How do you want to feel at the end of the day? Do you want more time with family? Or do you want to feel like you're helping the world at large? If you've been thinking about a career switch, this is your chance.

2. Leo

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This retrograde season taught you a lot, Leo. Now, according to Amparo, you finally understand "the difference between independence and pushing people away who wanna help." You pride yourself on being self-sufficient. But that doesn't mean you need to be an island of your own.

With Mercury and Venus going direct on November 13, you're getting a lot of clarity about where this tendency came from. It might stem from childhood trauma or unhealthy family dynamics. Either way, the first step forward is acknowledgement, and you're already there.

"You're ready to stop confusing self-sufficiency with needing to do every single little thing yourself," the astrologer added. "You can be a go-getter, ambitious, passionate, independent, but still allow yourself to be cared for."

You're also rethinking what security even means. It's not just about what you've accomplished or how big your salary is. "It's also about whether you feel supported, understood, and comfortable enough to let your guard down," Amparo said. It's time to start letting people in.

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3. Capricorn

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Capricorn, you learned a hard lesson this retrograde season. Shared history is so valuable, but it's not reason enough to cling to connections that don't align with the person you've become. The uncomfortable truth is that not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. That's why you've been reevaluating your social circle.

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You're now seeing which relationships are reciprocal and which are one-sided. And you're not making excuses just because you've known someone for years. But that doesn't mean there needs to be some huge blow-up or breakup either.

"This retrograde season made you understand that you can outgrow a connection without turning someone into a villain," Amparo remarked. "Sometimes people just want different things." That's completely OK. Though it's sad to grow apart, it's a natural part of life.

"You're ready to be more intentional about who gets your time, energy, and attention," the astrologer continued. "The end goal after this retrograde season is surrounding yourself with people who respect your boundaries, celebrate your growth, and want to experience the same kind of life with you."

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.