6 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Experience Abundance In January 2024

2024 will kick off with Jupiter direct in the sign of Taurus, meaning that fixed signs will experience a positive flow of energy that may help them expand and achieve their goals and dreams.

During January there will be a few notable transits such as Mercury direct on January 1st, and Mars entering Capricorn on January 4th. The Sun will enter the sign of Aquarius on the 23rd, giving fixed signs more momentum to stay ahead and fuel their ambitious side. Finally, Venus will enter the sign of Capricorn on the 23rd, allowing cardinal and earth signs to be more productive.

Overall, earth and fixed signs will feel the positive energy and flow of these transits.

6 zodiac signs experiencing abundance in January 2024

1. Taurus

With Jupiter still in your sign, this is your period to continue on the path of expansion and growth. Saturn in Aquarius was still influencing your sign at the beginning of 2023, and the knowledge you have acquired since then has allowed you to face challenges with a different mindset. Jupiter wants you to be more open to experiencing new things and to appreciate your courage in managing the lessons that life has thrown your way.

You are entering a new era and others are seeing your growth and change. Embracing your artistic side could also be beneficial during this time because, for the next six months, you will continue to fall in love with who you are.

2. Leo

Career success is on the horizon with Jupiter now direct and gracing the highest point in your chart. It is a period where you become more aware of your responsibilities and the direction you want to pursue to make your dreams a reality. With Mercury now direct, you can put those plans into action. You could also feel supported by the people around you, even those at school or work.

Jupiter now direct also allows you to see the growth and achievements you have accomplished in the last year. For the next several months, you will continue to see the evolution of your career.

3. Virgo

January will allow you to receive abundance and lots of time to reflect on self-care and love. Saturn is changing how you view relationships and you are learning how to love yourself a lot more.

The month begins with Venus in the sign of Sagittarius, helping you to bring calm and joy from home. You can become a mediator at work, being there for colleagues and friends. People will respect your work ethic during these transits, especially when Venus enters Capricorn on the 23rd.

Jupiter in fellow earth sign Taurus will help you to expand your knowledge on anything you are passionate about. It could be a fruitful period to pursue a degree or to focus on completing a current one.

4. Scorpio

Relationships will continue to make you feel enthusiastic and hopeful. A period of personal transformation and evolution because with Jupiter now direct, you can reflect on the past relationships and not feel as controlled by them. You are aware that you can craft and write your own story.

During these transits, you could also feel a lot of healing and connection with your dreams. It is a time when you are more engaged and in love with the world around you; where you could feel fortunate and appreciative of the ones you choose to give your love to.

5. Capricorn

Cardinal energy this month may allow you to continue with plans and goals for more success. It is still your season and you could be building momentum in the first several weeks as Mercury prepares to ingress your sign once again. There is a lot of passion and drive for you during this transit and with Venus entering your sign towards the end of the month, you can bring more love and joy into your world.

This is a time to elevate relationships and fall in love with your personal and creative projects. January is a period of transformation for you as well, helping you to achieve more success in your career sector.

6. Aquarius

January is a month of metamorphosis for all fixed signs that will help you continue on your path to self-discovery for the year. The Sun in your sign later this month reflects initiating a new cycle and kicking off your birthday season. It could be a month where you appreciate your success and yourself.

Achieving that work and home balance becomes easier until the month of May. Aquarius season will allow you to work at a pace that will feel manageable and less stressful compared to last year when Saturn was in Aquarius. You feel supported and appreciated by partners and friends in your life.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.