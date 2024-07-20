It can feel like déjà vu with the second Full Moon in Capricorn this month making a grand entrance on July 21, 2024. Once again, cardinal signs will be tested and shown how much they have progressed in such a short period of time.

With this transit, the Lunar Nodes are also in cardinal signs making this feel like another déjà vu experience from the eclipses earlier this year. Cardinal placements will have to dig deep to find the confidence in themselves and this will be a time where healing is essential. The messages linked to the past remain strong — we need those experiences to move forward and get stronger. You are shown the path to evolve, and now is the time to make those changes to make things happen.

An awakening will happen with cardinal signs now and it is all tied with rekindling the sense of hope and confidence to allow you all to continue to shine.

4 zodiac signs experience significant change during the full moon in Capricorn on July 21, 2024.

1. Capricorn

Another Full Moon in your sign can feel like you persist in weaving your story for the second time this year. Unlocking your magic and potential will be an effect of this transit. You can expect professional and creative breakthroughs when you begin having confidence in the work you produce.

Stepping out of your comfort zone may come easy now because your passion will fuel you to seek understanding and support from others if needed. With your ruler, Saturn, in the sign of Pisces, it is a moment where you will benefit from patiently researching and learning.

Although things can feel challenging, you are entering a cycle of metamorphosis and growth. There is a lot of value in mastery and this can be your focus now as you resume to fight for your way to the top.

2. Aries

While the melody continues changing and new notes are added to the musical piece, the Full Moon will repeat the same theme from the last transit back in June. However, it is now going to bring the focus on your fears and failures from long ago. You are allowed to abandon these thoughts and learn how to value these experiences since they have given you the armor you wear today.

Developing your skills and learning how to manage your time can be an effect of this transit. As a cardinal sign, you appreciate the benefits of starting a new story and taking the leap into new adventures, but you are brought back to look at yourself in a new light and go back and take notes from the past so you can resume thriving in the present.

3. Cancer

Once more, you may be tested during this period. You will see how the Full Moon brings back topics connected to your relationships and your career path. You are asked to let go and embrace this new stage in your life where you are welcoming love and peace. But Saturn may bring more responsibilities and you will understand what you want for the future. After all, these transits are a learning process that contributes to your evolution.

The Full Moon unlocks your story and allows you to see your worth. Making peace with your previous relationships will be a theme of the transit as you are prompted to focus on reconciliation and curing. You can expect to find how you will be able to thrive now as you continue to acquire more wisdom and trust in both yourself and power.

4. Libra

Changing the way you approach challenges will be a theme of this transit. You are learning how to be more flexible in adjusting your schedule and making the changes needed to succeed. It is a cycle that allows you to become more responsible and you will see that as long as you stay ahead of your responsibilities, you can achieve plenty of success.

Nothing gets by you now and you are also learning to rely on yourself more. You can feel a lot more social but may prefer to have moments to yourself when you can focus on planting and growing new projects from the comfort of your home.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.