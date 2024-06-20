4 Zodiac Signs Experience Significant Change During The Full Moon In Capricorn On June 21

Pluto will re-enter the sign of Capricorn on September 1, 2024. But before that transit occurs, this Full Moon in Capricorn on June 21, 2024, will highlight Pluto's impact in the sign of Capricorn over the last several decades. It is a time for reflection so we can find the essential pieces to continue building the puzzle for the future, an energy that will affect and bring change to four zodiac signs more than others.

Cardinal placements will mostly be impacted by this transit, pushing them to build and continue to create. These signs will rekindle their inspiration and feel a lot more prepared for what Pluto's retrograde in Capricorn has to bring. For the next six months, these signs will be learning and stepping into their own power. The Full Moon shines a light on your angular houses, showing you the potential you have and how your doubt should not keep you from pursuing the summit.

4 zodiac signs most affected by the Full Moon in Capricorn on June 21, 2024:

See how the transit will impact your rising, sun and moon sign.

1. Capricorn

Having this energy in your relationship house can show you how to love. Themes of romance, passion and devotion during this time will allow you to express yourself freely in relationships. If you have any fears about committing, the energy now allows you to take things more seriously and be more willing to give your heart to someone who deserves it. With Saturn in Pisces transforming how you communicate with others, the Full Moon carries and magnifies some of these themes.

Be willing to show your vulnerable side during this Cancer season — show your protective energy to those you love and show yourself more compassion. We all know you are on your way to winning and astonishing people with your hard work and dedication, but the Full Moon is a reminder to let love transform your world and bring in more adventure, joy, optimism, peace and comfort to your surroundings.

2. Aries

You may be analyzing your path to success and the energy now will have you reflecting on the last six months. The Full Moon in Capricorn shows you the path you have taken and whether you want to continue or change it. You are also becoming more aware of the dynamic you have with family members. Reconciliation can be a theme of this transit as it is a time to move on from the hold of the past and officially close chapters.

The collective is experiencing many changes this year, especially with Pluto currently retrograde, ready to ingress Capricorn. Once more, the challenges here will be connecting with the vocation that inspires you, so be honest about your goals and how you are planning to manifest them. The transit will help you create a much-needed structure. As a sign that dreams big and then loses interest, you will have more commitment to your plans and goals because this Full Moon will awaken your passion for the work that you do.

3. Cancer

Your season will allow you to see people for who they are and teach you how to trust your instincts. The Full Moon in Capricorn brings to light any romantic issues or problems surfacing in your friendships. With Saturn in Pisces making an aspect to your sign, you will be a lot more solution-oriented and focused on being more diplomatic.

But there is also another aspect to this transit and it comes from your own personal evolution. Consider how you have changed your mindset in the last six months. Are you more optimistic? Are you more forgiving? And what do you expect to continue to change or learn moving forward? With Jupiter in Gemini, there is a lot of healing in the works and these transits may allow you to form a stronger relationship with yourself before you share your soul with a potential lover.

4. Libra

The energy of this transit is happening at the lowest part of your chart, but it is still impactful. You may be more curious about the people in your home, the people at work, and generally everyone around you. The Full Moon in Capricorn awakens your tactical skills, prompting you to analyze how you can continue expanding on your skills to claim the position you want. If you are in school, this transit can motivate you to learn something that can make you feel more confident in the path you choose.

Cancer season is teaching your sign about discipline and structure. Since all eyes are on you, it is essential to develop and continue fortifying your foundation. A shaky base can make your plans collapse and this transit wants you to pay attention and learn from lessons in the last six months and continue to develop your plans for the future.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.