How Mars & The Full Moon In Capricorn Create Incredible Luck For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting July 15 - 21, 2024

This week, Mars enters Gemini, followed by the second and last Full Moon in Capricorn for the year. With two action-oriented transits taking place within a day of each other, the week of July 15 urges you to make choices. Mars and the Moon also increase the power of each decision you make. Be careful not to overlook long-term benefits over short-term work with this transit to feel confident and secure in the life you are creating.

As the Full Moon in Capricorn rises on Sunday, July 21, it will feel like something has come full circle, and all those worries, delays or even obstacles suddenly melt away, leaving you hopeful and more optimistic that you are truly on the path to abundance.

Here's how the Full Moon and Mars create incredible luck for three zodiac signs the week of July 15 - 21, 2024.

1. Taurus

Allexxandar from Getty Images

You are guided to focus on your financial wealth, Taurus, and not delay action. This means you are all about the money. But of course, you aren’t just looking for a financial windfall, but something more akin to generational wealth. You want to be comfortable in your finances so that you can reach a space of no longer wondering or worrying about bills or even how to afford that life you love.

The universe is truly gifting you with a lucky endeavor as Mars returns to Gemini on Saturday, July 20, helping you to take the steps necessary to create the financial security you seek. However, with Gemini representing two different paths or options, you may have to weigh your choices carefully, especially if one seems more like a risk. Try to reflect on what option would yield better results in the future rather than a quick way to make cash at the moment.

You may also have to put in the work, especially if thinking about a side business or even your own company. Right now, you are also motivated enough to do just that. The more you can own your confidence and trust in your decisions, the luckier you will become, Taurus.

2. Libra

LightFieldStudios from Getty Images

The best advice you can receive right now, Libra, is to purchase that ticket already. Perhaps that idea of a ticket is more metaphorical if you’re dreaming of starting a new chapter in your life, but it may also be simply about travel. Don’t underestimate the importance or significance of traveling around this time, as Mars is joining Jupiter in Gemini on Saturday, July 20, and will help you start making the most of this era of luck in your life. You have to get comfortable in the uncomfortable Libra. In leaving behind the life you thought you’d live so you can finally meet the one that has always been meant for you.

Mars is all about ambition, while Jupiter brings luck and expansion. In Gemini, both planets are working to motivate you to take a chance on yourself and your dreams. Purchasing that ticket may involve that summer holiday you’ve been dreaming of, but it may also be signing up for that seminar you’ve been interested in or even talking about renting a space to start your own business.

In this case, the ticket is truly your ticket to luck, abundance, and a new beginning, but you can’t waste time talking yourself out of any of it. While it may bring some changes you wouldn’t necessarily prefer, this is where the importance of faith comes in because what you are heading toward is everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

3. Aries

Allexxandar from Getty Images

Learn to recognize the signs of when you’re meant to take a new opportunity, Aries, instead of always waiting for everything to look perfect. Your career is important to you for the financial benefits, recognition, and even purpose it brings to your life. It does matter what you do and whether you are genuinely seen and appreciated for your contributions.

Don’t underestimate this in your profession because it can often be the difference between whether or not you stay at your current company. There is a moment of epiphany in store for you with the Full Moon in Capricorn on Sunday, July 21, as you realize the purpose behind recent events, and suddenly, all you can see are opportunities.

Reflect back to the start of the year. What was going on in your career then? Or even what were you hoping to achieve this year professionally? Whatever began around the New Moon on this earth sign was too big and too abundant to come to fruition within just a simple lunar cycle, so you are being allowed a second one to make good use of the growth and seize new opportunities.

You should see significant developments in your career around this time, such as completing a specific project or even hearing back about a previous application for a new role. While Full Moons bring about points of fruition, they also help direct you toward what is also beginning, so take this time to appreciate all you’ve accomplished and still allow yourself to dream of what’s to come.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.