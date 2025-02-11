5 Zodiac Signs Destined For Success During The Full Moon In Leo On February 12

On February 12, 2025, we experience a powerful Full Moon in Leo. Leo is a natural sign of leadership and is generally driven to make an impact in life, and five zodiac signs are destined for success during the magnanimous energy of the Full Moon in this sign.

Full Moons amp up our emotions, and this particular Full Moon on February 12 is all about change, newness, and leaving the old behind in preparation for the new. Now will be the time to celebrate accomplishments, pursue your creativity, and revel in those things you are passionate about.

We may all shine a little brighter and be a little more proactive in getting ourselves noticed in whatever way we are happiest. It's a great time for love and friendship, going out, and becoming more dramatic in dress and appearance — even for those who are normally shy.

Some zodiac signs, however, shine a little more brightly than others during this Full Moon.

Five zodiac signs destined for success during the Full Moon in Leo on February 12, 2025:

1. Aries

This Full Moon falls in your fifth house of friends, entertainment, love, and children. Leo is a fire sign just like you, and very compatible. If you are creative, this is your time to shine in public and people will notice you — especially if you write or use your creativity to communicate with others since Jupiter, the planet of expansion, is in your third house expanding your mind and the way you communicate.

There are many forms of success, and the fifth house also rules love. This signifies an important time in your relationship or you could meet someone new who goes on to become a significant person in your life.

2. Gemini

With Jupiter, the planet of gain, transiting your first house, you're destined for success during this Full Moon. You are lucky the entire first half of the year and have probably already experienced luck and expansion in your life so far this year, and things can only get better from here!

This Moon falls in your third house of communication, representing an important conversation or news. This could come through co-workers, immediate family, or those who you consider family.

You may also take a short trip that could prove to be important or beneficial, or attend some type of class or seminar that points you toward success. An important presentation or speech that works in your favor are likely to lead you toward further success.

3. Leo

Leo, this Full Moon is all about you. This is a time for you to be noticed and in some way the center of attention — just how you like it. The spotlight shines on you now.

This is especially the case with Jupiter, the planet of luck, transiting your 11th house. The 11th house rules your hopes and wishes, groups, friends, and networking. With Jupiter’s positive benefit, you can focus on and achieve things you have desired in your work or personal life.

Depending on what you want to channel this energy into, this is a very important Full Moon and the only one that falls in your sign in 2025. Set your focus on what you want and go for it!

4. Libra

This powerful Full Moon falls in your 11th house of groups, friends, hopes and wishes. When a Full Moon falls here, it suggests you are focused on a specific group, such as a company you work for or want to work for, social groups, or any other type of networking group, even your friend group.

With this Moon in your 11th house, those things you wish to be successful at and are hoping for the most are likely to happen. Your chance of success increases with Jupiter, the planet of luck, traveling through your ninth house and bringing you more success in education and travel.

5. Sagittarius

The Leo Full Moon falls in your ninth house of travel, education, world view, and publishing. You could attain success in terms of getting into a school you are interested in, reaching a pinnacle in education, teaching, broadcasting, or writing and publishing.

At this time, you may also be focused on taking an important trip. Whether for pleasure or business, it will be successful. With lucky Jupiter transiting your seventh house of partners, you will have your own cheerleaders spurring you on throughout it all.

