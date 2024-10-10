6 Zodiac Signs That Are The Universe's Favorites From Now To The End Of October

Astrologically, October 2024 is sure to be a doozy, with several planets retrograde and the energetic remnants of eclipse season affecting all zodiac signs.

"Everything completely changes in October," licensed clinical therapist and astrologer Camila Regina said in a TikTok video. "Our destinies are shifting."

While the month certainly won't be easy for everyone, according to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, six zodiac signs benefit greatly from this month's energy.

Six zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites from now until the end of October.

“These zodiac signs will be highly successful in the month of October," Grim explained.

1. Libra

According to Grim, Libras are tasked with "redefining many of your alliances."

Libra has dealt with significant challenges since we began the Aries-Libra eclipse cycle back in April 2023. Due to their indecisive nature, they’ve been unsure of what direction they should be taking. Luckily, this foggy indecisiveness is expected to clear following the final Libra eclipse on October 2 "and you’ll be moving through life with a greater self-awareness," Grim said.

Now feeling self-assured in yourself and your needs, you’ll no longer hesitate to cut bad people out of your life. All of this combined will create a new space in which helpful people can now enter into your once tight-knit circle.

“Therefore you could find people who help you grow rather than holding you back,” ended Grim.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius is expected to make important connections this October, including "pivotal connections within your network of friends or professional colleagues,” Grim explained. So if there have been any hangouts or team get-togethers you’ve been brushing off, now is the time to get on it, Sagittarius.

Not only that, but the month of October promises great success for the lucky sign, as Grim predicted that "you could also create new types of content that extend your presence on social media.” This is great for those hoping to find another source of revenue or work independently.

All in all, the month of October is shaping up to be a great one, Sagittarius. As long as you stay focused and consistent, you’ll be sure to remain one of the universe’s favorites.

3. Pisces

Pisces may have been feeling drained as of late. However, in the month of October, “Some of you could ink a lucrative business deal,” said Grim. So, for those waiting for the right opportunities to present themselves, be sure to keep an eye out.

But you're not just primed for career success. According to Grim, you'll also be successful in your relationships throughout October.

“You could develop a more intimate connection with a partner,” explained Grim.

4. Aries

Aries, October might be filled with highs and lows. On one side, Aries can expect to “forge valuable partnerships that lead to promising contracts,” said Grim. This can be in the form of a new job opportunity or a business deal if you’re a freelance worker.

Although this is great news, there is some of that October turbulence heading your way, specifically in your relationships. According to astrologist Kate Rose, much of this is due to Mars in Cancer creating a tense aspect to the Libra Sun mid-month. However. Rose noted that this is nothing you can't handle and is ultimately meant to teach you how to best merge all areas of your life.

5. Aquarius

“You’re broadening your mindset and perspective,” Grim said of Aquarius in October 2024, helping you create pathways to financial and career success.

So if you’ve been struggling financially, don’t be too bummed out. Good luck is heading your way! On top of that, expect to be working on things that you enjoy and have a passion for. Whether that’s in your career or your personal life, both paths can lead to great opportunities if you play your cards right.

6. Scorpio

The magnetic zodiac sign Scorpio is experiencing an abundance of luck and favor from the universe.

“People could find you to be more desirable and charismatic,” Grim explained, which could attract a new romantic partner into your life or make you feel more flirtatious than usual.

But charm and good-natured flirting aren’t the only things on your bingo card, Scorpio. According to Grim, staying focused on your health is a top priority for you in October, “so hopefully you’ll feel more energized by the time the month is over,” Grim said.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.