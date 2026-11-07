The Scorpio New Moon Has A Gift For Your Zodiac Sign This Week

The New Moon in Scorpio on November 9 is truly a gift because it forces each zodiac sign to release grudges and prioritize reconciliation, especially since Venus and Mercury both station direct on November 13.

The Sagittarius Moon on Tuesday gives us some much-needed positive energy as we continue navigating the depths of the ocean that is Scorpio season. On Thursday, the Capricorn Moon has an air of victory, but get ready to be tested on how solid your plans really are once retrograde season is over at the end of this week. Good luck!

Aries

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Moving forward is finally possible this week with two planets turning direct on Friday and Monday's New Moon in Scorpio keeping you on your toes. As Saturn in your sign continues to instill much-needed discipline, you are learning how to be more patient in love and with your material possessions.

This week's New Moon is gifting you with an upgrade to your value system so you’re able to see yourself in a more positive light. Get ready to tap into your creative essence and pursue your dreams with more confidence.

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Taurus

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This New Moon in Scorpio is destroying the habits and negative patterns that may have plagued you for some time. The gift of a fresh start is finally possible once Venus and Mercury station direct on Friday and your view about love continues to evolve.

Reconciliations are possible, Taurus. You see your relationship dynamics improve once Venus reenters your relationship sector at the beginning of December, but this energizing New Moon is a wonderful prelude to that next stage.

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Gemini

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The evolution of your artistic process becomes evident this week. Taking back your power is part of the gift the New Moon in Scorpio has for you with Mercury, your ruler, making it easier to feel inspired again once it turns direct on Friday.

Connecting with your imagination and concepts will be easier once the Moon is in Capricorn on Thursday. Be patient and take your time with editing because this is a week when your work is in the spotlight.

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Cancer

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Old relationships reach a concluding chapter with the New Moon in Scorpio serving as a recap of this Venus retrograde. Don’t let the past keep you closed off, Cancer. For those who are single, be open to welcoming love in your life.

This is the start of a time for you to fall in love with beauty and new opportunities as well as beginnings. The theme for this week is not to stay too stuck in the past and instead continue learning and growing from it.

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Leo

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You want to win, and this week's New Moon shows you how unstoppable you are. Mars is in your sign, too, a reminder to prioritize diplomacy when dealing with others. Be patient with colleagues or friends and show them grace.

Venus and Mercury retrograde brought some healing energy to your home sector making it possible to show up for friends and family. Once both planets turn direct on November 13, you become more aware of your emotions. Don’t ignore them, Leo. Find ways to work with them.

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Virgo

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Your ruler Mercury is finally turning direct this week. Yay! But first, the New Moon in Scorpio makes it a lot easier for you to take on leadership roles while also being more cognizant of your emotions.

You are seeing how things are changing and becoming more potent, pushing you to release old stories and welcome more positive things in your life. This is also setting the tone for when Mars enters your sign at the end of this month. Get prepared to channel your energy in a new way to prevent conflicts.

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Libra

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This New Moon in Scorpio uncovers your relationship with the material. Don't be surprised if you feel compelled to donate and clear out some stuff. With Venus and Mercury direct at the end of the week, you're more comfortable being independent.

Healing from previous relationships is a total gift from the New Moon as you begin to learn how to value yourself and put yourself first. For those in relationships, Venus direct will bring transformations like more honesty and deeper bonds to your connection.

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Scorpio

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The New Moon in your sign is illuminating, showing you the results of this Venus and Mercury retrograde. You get the gift of seeing relationships (including the one you have with yourself) in a more positive light.

This is a week when you're more comfortable being on your own, realizing that you have many talents. This is a great week to explore your advancement in the career sector. Once the Moon is in Sagittarius on Tuesday, you tap into your aristocratic side and take the initiative.

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Sagittarius

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Putting your plans on hold for the last month has been challenging to say the least but you’re finally given the green light to power through as Venus and Mercury turn direct. Monday's New Moon has you seeing just how well you've preserved your energy and protected your boundaries.

Make time for yourself, Sagittarius. Focus on what brings you happiness and don’t hold back when it comes to working towards what you want to achieve. You are here to allow your creative talents to shine, and Scorpio season has you building and growing them before the Sun enters your sign later this month.

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Capricorn

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Your vision for what you want to build and construct becomes a lot clearer after this week's New Moon in Scorpio. Your past held the keys needed to break free and realize your potential. Now that your confidence levels are up, once Venus is direct on Friday, you can pick up where you left off.

You're finally beginning a new learning path that will help you succeed. Expect to see your communication shift as Mercury direct allows you to clear up any misunderstandings at the end of the week.

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Aquarius

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Your career sector has been illuminated for quite some time, Aquarius, and the New Moon gifts you with some new resources that add more transformation. Taking on a new course or working under a mentor (anything that focuses on expanding your skills) comes with this energy.

Venus and Mercury direct are powerful transits catapulting your relationships and allowing you to receive a lot more support. The changes you desire are possible. But first you have to get through the post-retrograde fog.

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Pisces

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Get ready to start planning for your next adventure. The New Moon in Scorpio makes you see what is possible. Allow yourself to be optimistic and to welcome any positive changes.

Working towards these goals and dreams will feel more meaningful once Mercury and Venus are direct on Friday. While you may want to travel and explore new horizons, it is best to wait a bit and use this time to make the plans you desire to see.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.