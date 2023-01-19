Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The 2023 Aquarius Season, January 20 - February 18, 2023

Nothing says, "I think I'll do it my way," more than the heavy and all-pervasive influence of an Aquarius Sun season. Aquarius season starts on January 20 and completes its transit on February 18, 2023.

In love and life, the notable feeling of rebellion rings true during the time, and while this may 'sound' selfish, it's far from it.

We are so used to pleasing the crowd's expectations of us that we rarely look at our own needs. During Aquarius season, we will happily tend to our own needs, and in doing so, we will establish a sense of reality within the structure that makes our romantic relationships.

Love may be in the air, but we're not looking at unconditional love; we are talking about the realistic conditions required for love to work. We put a lot into the idea of unconditional love, but what even is that? Loving a person 'no matter what?'

That's not love; that's carelessness. Unconditional love has no place in romance; we need our boundaries, our rules and our space. During Aquarius season, every sign here will see how this unruly but spectacular zodiac sign does its business.

So, during Aquarius season, many of us in established love relationships will set some rules. And while 'rules' are the antithesis of the Aquarius way, this zodiac sign pushes us to break the rules.

In other words, over the next month or so, we will be breaking the rules of expectation to lay down the rules of freedom within the relationship. Interesting!

2023 Aquarius season horoscopes for all zodiac signs, January 20 - February 18, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This season has you daring to do that one thing you've always wanted to do: tell your partner what they need to do if they want to stay with you. Yeeouch! That's what Aquarius energy brings you, you ask? Yes, but it's going to feel good.

On this side of the equation, it looks scary, and you feel that you don't want to change things too drastically, but on the other side of that equation, you DO get what you want, no matter what that is, Aries. You know you're a strong one; it will be during Aquarius season that you come out of your shell.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've wanted to do something but have yet to have the nerve or the resources to do so, and that is, of course, travel with your partner to some exotic location for a vacation and some well-deserved time off.

The two of you feel somewhat antsy during Aquarius season, and it only takes one look in each other's eyes to see the wanderlust in them. This season will have you either making plans to go to some destination like...Hawaii, or at least making solid travel arrangements to go at a later date.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The spirit of Aquarius season is with you, heavily, this month, Gemini, as you enjoy saying a firm NO to all the things that get in your way. Aquarius season is when people decide to do something for themselves, and in your love life, you may very well decide that you need time away from your person to think.

What's great is that you've chosen a person who understands things like this and is also inspired by the rebellious flow of the season. Your rebellion will be supported by the person you are trying to get some time away from. Didn't expect that one, eh?

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The weird thing about you and Aquarius season is that the love life affected here is one of your past. This may mean that you and a past partner have come to some reasonable agreement.

This could imply an amicable divorce or mutual parting of ways. You feel good about this as everything seems fair and upfront; no hidden snipers are waiting in the shadows. So, Aquarius season influences your love life by closing this door so you may open a new one when you are ready.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Sometimes you take things a little too far, and during Aquarius season, you will be tempted to blow it all for fun. The 'anti-establishment' vibe that comes along with Aquarius season will have you feeling like quite the rebel, except much like the movie of the same title, you will absolutely become a 'rebel without a cause.'

You have nothing to protest, but the mob entices you; you want to be down there with the dirty people, all rustling up some trouble for no good reason. At least you have someone to come home to.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You and your band of troublemakers will have more fun than you ever planned during Aquarius season. Recently, you've decided that life is not worth living if you can't occasionally break some rules, and that's what Aquarius season gives you: plenty of rules to break just because you can carelessly.

Are you doing the right thing by yourself? Possibly not, but it's not about doing the right thing for you; it's about doing the wrong thing to get a rise out of the people in your life, especially your romantic partner.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've been meaning to tell a few people off, and during Aquarius season, you won't be able to help yourself. What's fun for you is that you are not alone in your need to spout off; your partner is deeply enmeshed in your business, and they are on fire as well — they want to go out with you and show everyone who's boss.

What is dangerous here is that, while the two of you love each other while doing this, you also simultaneously feel extreme prejudice towards the people you are spouting off at. While it all feels 'rebellious and bratty' now, in the end, you'll feel like big babysitting around in a soiled diaper.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Aquarius season will light a fire beneath you, and you'll want to use that fire to burn your relationship. That's right; this is not your optimum month of romance. This is the season where you end things.

You feel like you are suffocating in this relationship, but it took Aquarius season to make you realize how much. What starts as daily battling rapidly morphs into a plain old disrespectful conversation, and once that happens, it's all over. Aquarius season inspires you to leave the one you are with.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Rebelling is something you've always done, but you've done so in private. You never want people to know what you're up to; you'd rather surprise them later with your successful rebellious moves.

During Aquarius season, you'll feel that rebels come to the surface again, except, during this time, you'll want everyone to join you. You could lead a rally this month or become the spokesperson for a great event. Where you go, your partner follows, and so all your efforts this season will be accompanied by the one you love.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Talk about making lemonade out of lemons, Capricorn! Holy smokes, are you going to change something around this season? You will receive some bad news. You will discuss this with your partner, and the two of you will devise an outrageously amazing plan to work with the bad news in such a way that you somehow turn it into great news.

During Aquarius season, you and your partner will find a way to overcome obstacles. Pain may be your impetus, but it will be that pain that leads you to great success.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You don't feel you have anything to lose, so your season in the Sun will involve risk. You feel that you've needed something outrageous to happen in your life, and while you don't want the outrage to be 'negative,' you do want to see something chaotic happen, especially where love is concerned.

You are bored with your love life and mean to change it. Aquarius season is when you shine brightest; your beacon will attract someone who loves the kind of chaos that you need in your life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You will do it your way during Aquarius season and thank yourself for having the guts to pull it off. You and your romantic partner have been needing a lift, so to speak, as you both feel this love affair is turning into a mediocrity festival, and what's the point of that?

Because you are highly motivated and extremely influenced by the Aquarius season, you will do that one 'big, scary' thing and change things up for the better. Sometimes, that's how it works for you, Pisces: you need to stir things up so that life doesn't become sedentary.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.