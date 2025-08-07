What To Do (And Not Do) During The Powerful 'Lion's Gate Portal', According To A Spiritual Guide

The Lion's Gate Portal, also known as the 888 portal, is the most powerful manifestation portal of the year.

"When our sun is aligning with the star Sirius and Orion's belt," astrologer and spiritual guide Alexie Gigi Otto began in a video, it creates this "huge cosmic gateway" in which "high-vibration energy can be transmuted" to us.

Otto explained that if you're waiting for a miracle, now might be the best time to start manifesting, adding that she has "manifested some of my greatest things during this portal." So, if you truly want to reap the benefits of this period, here are the dos and don'ts to follow that will take you one step closer to your dreams.

1. Do: Listen to high vibrational frequencies

Antoni Shkraba from Pexels | Canva Pro

This is the time to avoid sad songs and low-vibrational music, according to Otto. As Otto explained, listening to music that brings us back to a sad memory or time in our life can attract more of the same, according to the Law of Attraction.

"Our bodies cannot differentiate, our subconscious mind cannot differentiate between what has happened in the past and what is happening now," Otto said. "You don't want to be attracting that same energy, especially during the Lion's Gate Portal."

So, "Listen to songs that hype you up," suggested Otto, who added that 432 Hz is the "miracle manifestation frequency."

2. Don't: Text your ex or fall back into old patterns

Along with the opening of the Lion's Gate Portal, "We are also experiencing five retrogrades right now," Otto explained. Because of this, we might feel tempted to explore the past and reconnect with our ex. But don't forget what this season is actually for.

"We are reevaluating to move forward, not to go backward," said Otto. She continued, "Your commitment to your future must be greater than your attachment to your past."

Right now, the universe is giving us two options: "evolve and receive our manifestations," as Otto said, or go backward. What we choose to do is up to us. And we can choose to either move forward into happiness or repeat the same toxic cycles.

So do yourself a favor and don't text your ex back. Move forward and stay aligned with your higher self.

3. Do: Daydream

Alexander Mass from Pexels | Canva Pro

Daydreaming is "literally the best form of manifestation," said Otto. And it's especially great to daydream now because Neptune is retrograde, making it "a lot easier to get into a Piscean energy and our spiritual dreamy energy," Otto explained. And daydreaming doesn't have to be complicated! When you find yourself with free time on your hands, go to a secluded spot and envision what you want most.

Maybe you're hoping for financial success or maybe there's a situation you want to put to rest. Allow yourself to feel those emotions as if you already received whatever it is you desire. Putting that happy energy out into the universe right now is the best way to align to your true self and to set those desires into action.

4. Do: Practice Gratitude

The best thing you can do right now is practice gratitude. In her video, Otto advised waking up in the morning and going onto your notes app to write down everything that you're grateful for. It can be something small like the cup of coffee you enjoyed yesterday morning. List everything down then put on high vibrational music.

With the mood set, you're going to want to write down your manifestations in between. For instance, write down, "I'm so grateful for my family," then write, "I'm so grateful for my new car."

"Embed your manifestations into this gratitude list and while you're doing that, you're going to want to imagine this manifestation happening," Otto said.

Afterward, feel that gratitude and allow yourself to daydream. Feel that gratefulness as if you already have those things, explained Otto.

5. Do: Check your transit chart

We don't want to go through these events without any astrological guidance. Ideally, you'd want to prepare for the best outcomes — and the worst. Understanding your transit chart, which will show exactly which areas of your life these transits are affecting, can better prepare you for any challenges ahead. Because life doesn't favor the lucky — no, it favors the prepared!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.