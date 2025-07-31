5 Kinda Scary Things That Happen Right Before You Receive Everything You’ve Been Asking The Universe For

We’ve all been there before: You’ve been manifesting and begging for something better, but it’s just not coming. The waiting can be the hardest part of asking the Universe for something, especially when it feels like an immediate need.

There are some signs you can look for that will show you what you’ve been asking the universe for is on its way. The only downside? It will probably be extremely uncomfortable and maybe even a little bit scary.

Advertisement

A spiritualist named Hannah, who shares a mix of psychology and manifestation on TikTok, explained five things that will happen right before you get what you’ve been manifesting. But, as she said, they can be “dark” and “scary.” The key is not to sabotage yourself in the process of receiving these things because you get so concerned by what’s happening.

1. Everything starts to feel off

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If you just have the general feeling that nothing is quite right, it could be a sign that you’re about to receive everything you’ve been asking the Universe for. Of course, no one wants to feel this way, but you have to push through if you want the blessings that come on the other side. Hannah shared why this can occur. “This happens because your nervous system is entering unknown territory and you’re leaving behind the emotional baseline you’ve lived at for years, so your subconscious mind is panicking," she said.

Psychologist and spiritual guide Ashley Melillo described this as “a feeling that I can really only describe as this vague knowing. A feeling that your mind isn’t yet aware of something big and important.” Like Hannah and Melillo said, things might just feel wrong for a bit, but that’s a sign that everything is about to seem very right. If there’s a certain uncomfortable feeling you can’t move past and can’t really name, it probably means that you’re about to receive everything you’ve been asking for. Lean into it instead of pulling away.

2. You want to follow old habits

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

According to Hannah, this could be any “numbing behavior” that distracts you, like your ex. “This happens because right before you upgrade, your subconscious will offer you a comfortable escape hatch because unfamiliar feels unsafe, even if the familiarity is miserable,” she stated. Of course, the trick is not giving in to these old patterns. If you want to receive what the Universe has in store for you, you have to stay strong and keep moving forward, not looking backward.

According to Tony Robbins’ website, “Identifying your emotional habits is one of the most challenging parts of letting go of the past because it requires deep introspection … We all have patterns, and whether they are positive or negative doesn’t matter, because they are comfortable.”

Stepping into all the Universe has in store for you will require you to leave comfort behind. It’s new, and it can be scary. This is why you have to let go of those patterns that serve as a distraction. They’re holding you back.

3. You begin to doubt your dreams and desires

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Signs that you’re quite literally nitpicking and fighting your dreams for the future to the death include wondering if it’s right, thinking it’s too big for you, or thinking of going after something totally different, Hannah said. “This happens because of identity resistance,” she explained. “Your subconscious is trying to protect you from the ego death that comes with becoming someone new.” It’s easy to start to wonder if something is really right for you, especially if you’ve been waiting for it a long time. Unfortunately, being about to receive something may make you question if it’s right for you too.

Feeling this fear of your dreams and the future in general is also known as anticipatory fear, according to psychiatrist and psychotherapist Dr. Frank Anderson, MD. “Dreading the future, more commonly known as anticipatory fear, is quite common and can be debilitating in extreme cases,” he said. “People struggle with anticipatory fear when they worry about the outcome of a future event they have never experienced before.” Because of this, it’s normal to feel some fear when you think about that thing you’ve been asking the universe for. If it actually comes to fruition, then what? But you can’t let this hold you back from grabbing hold of it.

4. You feel a lack of motivation, numbness, or tiredness

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If you’ve been working hard at manifesting and now you suddenly feel like you don’t care anymore, that’s to be expected. Hannah explained, “This is happening because your subconscious is creating a pause, because if you keep going right now, you would have to receive the thing that you’re asking for, and that is freaking your subconscious mind out.” Just because you want something doesn’t mean that stepping into the new life it brings isn’t intimidating.

Psychotherapist Amy Morin, LCSW, offered some tips for when you feel unmotivated. Above all else, she said it’s important to show yourself compassion and engage in self-care activities. It can also help to act like you do feel motivated, even if you don’t, and “argue the opposite” of whatever your brain is telling you. So, if it says you’ll fail, point out reasons why you could succeed. This will help you feel more motivated, which will improve your confidence and better prepare you to receive whatever the universe has for you.

5. You’re more easily triggered

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

We all have things that upset us for one reason or another. If you find this happening more easily than usual, it’s likely a sign that you’re about to receive what you’ve been asking for. “This is happening because your subconscious is trying to force you back into the identity that it knows how to manage, and it will use your emotion as leverage,” Hannah explained. Once again, your subconscious is trying to hold you back from moving into a new phase that it doesn’t know how to handle.

Writing for BetterUp, Allaya Cooks-Campbell discussed what to do when you feel triggered to bring yourself back to a place of peace. “It’s never a good idea to respond immediately when you’re feeling triggered,” she said. “Take time away from the situation to process your emotional response. Once you practice recognizing when you’re triggered, you can start developing coping mechanisms to deal with them.” Those coping mechanisms can be lifesavers when you’re trying to overcome adversity so you can receive what you’ve been asking the universe for.

One thing that all of these scary signs have in common is your subconscious trying to force you back into what is safe and familiar instead of allowing you to step out of your comfort zone and receive the results of your manifestation. Don’t be afraid to step into the future and become a new person, even if it feels intimidating. You’ll feel so much better if you accept what the universe has to offer you.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.