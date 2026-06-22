The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For June 22 - 28 Is Here With Your Zodiac Sign's Reading

The weekly tarot horoscope for June 22 - 28, 2026 is here with a reading for your zodiac sign. The Moon jumped out as this week’s collective card, which is a hint for everyone to pay more attention to what they feel than what they think.

I’m happy about this card's advice during this first full week of Cancer season, which just so happens to be the last week we have before Mercury goes retrograde in this same sign. Mars moves into Gemini on Saturday, which means the week gets off to a slow start, but you can expect things to pick up as the week goes on.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for June 22 - 28, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Wands

Aries, I see someone challenging you this week. The Seven of Wands is a sign to stand your ground when that happens. The universe wants you to stand up for what you believe in, especially when it gets harder to do.

It’ll be worth holding out until your ruling planet, Mars, enters Gemini on Saturday. You’ll see. Until then, focus on being clear about where you stand so you're ready to act when the moment arrives.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: Four of Pentacles

The Four of Pentacles shows up when you're holding on to something that’s ready to be let go of. Since we’re in Cancer season, which has you thinking about what home means to you, this has either to do with your physical home or family.

But you actually have a good feeling about all of this change you’ve just gone through. You feel more ready than ever to start this new chapter the universe has planned for you.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: The Star

You needed this card this week. It comes at the perfect time for you, really. The Star represents peace after going through hard times. You were starting to lose hope, but something you almost gave up on finally feels possible again.

You've been in a sort of limbo for a while, Gemini, but things start clicking into place this week. Go ahead and breathe a sigh of relief. The sky won’t fall if you do!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: The High Priestess

Happy birthday season, Cancer! The High Priestess is here to remind you that your instincts are operating at full strength this week.

I see something important making itself obvious to you by the end of the week if you stay patient. Your intuition actually already knows it, and your brain confirms it after Mars enters Gemini on Saturday.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: Wheel of Fortune

A core memory is in the making this week. Jupiter is days away from entering your sign, meaning your luckiest year in over a decade is about to begin. That’s why you feel so good this week, Leo.

The Wheel of Fortune is a positive card of opportunity. The life you’ve been manifesting is closer to becoming your reality than ever.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Six of Swords

According to the Six of Swords, you’ve just gone through a particularly hard time, but you’ve finally reached the other side. Things get so much better this week, Virgo.

I know it probably feels like it’s too good to be true, but it’s not! Trust the universe on this one. You’re on the right track.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Two of Cups

The Two of Cups is just so you, Libra. It’s saying that this week, you feel like you’re being loved just as hard as you love, which is one of your main goals in life.

This doesn't have to be romantic, though it can be. A friendship or a working partnership might surprise you this week. Reach out to someone you've been meaning to reconnect with. The timing is good.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: The Hermit

The Hermit is an invitation to step back and be with your own thoughts this week. Once you can actually get regulated, your next step becomes much clearer. Take the time you need, Scorpio.

The good news is you have more answers than you realize. A few days of reflection will bring them to the surface.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Wands

Life picks up for you this week, Sagittarius! According to the Eight of Wands, something big is happening in your life. You’re happy about it, it’s just happening a lot quicker than you expected.

You’re ready for this. Do what you need to do to get focused this week, and look forward to a conversation once Mars enters Gemini on Saturday, when things start really taking off.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Pentacles

This is the perfect card for you this week, Capricorn. The fact that it shows up for you the week leading up to a Full Moon in your zodiac sign is a good sign that your hard work is about to pay off in abundance.

I see this being about something you’ve been working on for a long time, specifically something that didn’t come all that easily for you. But you kept at it, trusting it would be worth it. You were right.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: The Fool

This week, you get a rare chance to start over. This timing is important because this opportunity arrives right before Mercury goes retrograde at the end of the month.

Don't overthink it, Aquarius. Remember, The Fool is naive. You don’t need a perfect plan for whatever you are about to do. It’s actually better if you just go for it and then go from there.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Cups

After a whole year of having Jupiter, the planet of luck, being a great hype man for you, the Ace of Cups tells me you feel very content this week. That’s a big achievement, Pisces.

That’s a feeling you haven't had in a while. Take this feeling into your next chapter, and don’t forget to enjoy the week!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.