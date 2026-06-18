A Big Opportunity Arrives On The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Your Zodiac Sign From June 22 - 28

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from June 22 to 28, 2026, you are feeling energized and on top of the world. It's officially summer, and the perfect time to go after the big opportunities arriving this week.

A few very lucky days stand out this week. The First Quarter Moon in Libra rises on Monday, empowering you to choose what you want to manifest in your life. This is a time for action, so be decisive and don’t let anything get in the way of you creating what you most want. The Cancer Sun gives you energy so that when Mars enters Gemini on Sunday, you can take advantage of all the great things that arise.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Thursday, June 25

The Scorpio Moon squares Venus in Leo on Thursday, helping you to take action on something you may have previously set aside. You mustn’t second-guess your emotions or inner feelings. This also means not doubting where you’re guided, especially if you feel the urge to create something.

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Whatever new project you feel called to embark on, on June 25, you are destined to channel your desires into creating something that is a part of your divine purpose. Listen to that inner voice and channel the power of the divine.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Tuesday, June 23

The North Node in Pisces aligns with the Cancer Sun on Tuesday, bringing about a renewed sense of faith in the universe. This is your sign to move forward, Taurus. The North Node has been steadily guiding your dreams throughout the past year, but now you are meant to take action.

This energy brings about an offer or opportunity for a significant agreement on June 23. What comes about now is something you’ve been working on for some time, but it may also all come together more quickly than you thought possible. Be sure you’re letting yourself move forward and sign on the dotted line of your destiny.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Sunday, June 28

As Mars moves into Gemini on Sunday, you are encouraged to listen to yourself and take action on what you dream of. Whatever you want can be achieved, but you need to filter out the noise of the world.

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Only you know what it is you genuinely want and what you’re actually capable of. You need to make sure that you’re not letting the voices or desires of others intrude on the divine plan for your life. While there are times in your life when you need to compromise or work together with others, this isn’t one of them.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Sunday, June 28

Mercury stations retrograde in your sign next week, but you start feeling this energy on Sunday. While Mercury gets a bad rap when it comes to causing havoc, that isn’t always the case. This time around, Mercury retrograde is actually going to help you. June 28 is lucky for you because it invites you into a period of reflection and divine second chances.

Jupiter has been in your zodiac sign since last summer, Cancer. The planet of expansion and abundance has been presenting you with opportunities for the past year. Some you’ve taken and others you’ve let pass you by. Now, as Mercury stations retrograde, you’re being given an opportunity for a second chance. Mercury is retrograde until July 23, so take your time in this process and be open to whatever the universe has in store for you.

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Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Monday, June 22

The First Quarter Moon in Libra on June 22 makes Monday your lucky day. It's a green light to say yes to the universe and move forward with a major opportunity. It also often involves you seeking help or beginning to collaborate with someone to take action and make forward progress on your dreams.

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Take this lunation as a positive sign from the universe, as it favors both professional and personal partnerships. You are allowed to say yes to what you want, even without knowing how it will eventually all come together.

Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, June 28

Mars entering Gemini brings about positive developments in your career on Sunday. While this is positive, you also want to make sure that you’re pacing yourself and continuing to cultivate balance in your life.

Mars in Gemini is meant to widen your perspective so you can take advantage of opportunities or ideas that you normally wouldn’t. It brings success, but not through traditional means, which is why it's best to pace yourself. The success this energy brings isn’t just because of how hard you’re working but because of divine inspiration. Pacing yourself is what allows you to manifest the magic you desire.

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Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Sunday, June 28

You never need to force what is meant for you, Libra. On Sunday, June 28, Mercury is preparing to station retrograde in Cancer. This energy brings about a period of reflection on your career or educational path. Mercury retrograde will actually be of great benefit, as it’s going to help you see your progress and check in with yourself about your goals.

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Mercury retrograde begins just as Jupiter finally exits Cancer, so this period may also help to reveal what you’ve been working on since last year. Don’t get frustrated if you experience a detour or divine pause, as everything that happens is helping you get ahead. Once Mercury is direct on July 23, you’ll be grateful you didn’t force anything.

Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Monday, June 22

The First Quarter Moon in Libra rises on Monday, giving you an opportunity for growth. This is your chance to step away from an inner dialogue that isn’t truly of benefit and end the karmic cycles in your life. It's time to make a decision, Scorpio.

This choice, though, isn’t one that anyone can help you with. It speaks to a personal process that you’ve been in for the last few years. Only you can decide to break your patterns and approach a situation in a new way. Let yourself choose healing so you can create the better life you’ve always wanted.

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Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, June 28

On Sunday, Mercury is preparing to station retrograde in Cancer. This energy brings about a deep personal process of transformation and healing. You need this period of reflection, Sagittarius, especially since it's not something you usually afford yourself.

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You are someone who wants to feel good, and so you don’t often allow yourself to dwell in negative emotions. Yet, you can’t avoid dealing with things indefinitely. June 28 is a lucky day for you because it gives you a chance to go into your internal process and heal so that you are no longer bound by past mistakes. Heal yourself, and watch how the universe responds in your favor.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Monday, June 22

You are at a turning point in your career, Capricorn. The First Quarter Moon in Libra makes June 22 your lucky day. For you, Libra governs all matters related to work or studies. On Monday, this energy reminds you that you don’t need to do everything on your own, as with the right team, you can achieve greatness.

Libra also brings compassion and new opportunities. The First Quarter Moon requires decisive action toward creating greater partnership in your career. Whether you’re accepting a new job or finally walking away from a toxic situation, this is the turning point you need.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Wednesday, June 24

On Wednesday, the Cancer Sun trines the Scorpio Moon, creating a feeling of being divinely held by the universe. To be held means that you feel supported by the universe, knowing that you are in alignment with all that is around you. But most importantly, it means that you don’t have to trade success for rest or well-being for achievements.

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This also manifests as help or support in your physical life, too. What you experience on June 24 isn’t just about a momentary change or respite, but the power to shift things in your favor. You deserve a purpose that brings meaning to your life, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice what you most need in order to achieve it.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Sunday, June 28

On June 28, Mercury prepares to station retrograde in Cancer, helping you to once again live through your heart. You are just starting to feel like your old but at the same time majorly improved self. You’ve been through a lot, and it’s finally all beginning to feel worth it.

Mercury retrograde gives you the time and space to process the ideas you haven’t yet taken action on, but also to reflect on what it means to reconnect with your heart chakra. Everything you do comes from your heart, so you must be in connection with that part of yourself. Tend to your emotional self and embrace opportunities for creativity. Most importantly, create space for joy so that you can be reminded of what it feels like to live a heartfelt life.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.