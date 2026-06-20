Life Gets Better For 3 Zodiac Signs The Further You Get Into The Week Of June 22 - 28

During the week of June 22 to 28, 2026, life is getting better for three zodiac signs. It's Cancer season now, and the Sun in this water sign carries a very nurturing energy.

Mars enters Gemini on June 28, and our communication improves greatly. We are more assertive, and our minds are on fire. Mars in Gemini loves a fast-paced environment, so we can expect to be quite busy. As Mars enters this air sign, it conjuncts Uranus. This transit perfects on July 3, but we are already feeling its impact at the end of this week. This transit brings unexpected events and a whole lot of twists and turns. We must embrace change and make room for our lives to improve.

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1. Libra

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As the week begins, Mercury is in sensitive Cancer and preparing to go retrograde. This creates emotional imbalances and mood swings. Confusion won’t help, so you must keep your mind straight. Try to focus on the matters at hand without getting scattered or distracted. Consider making a list of your priorities and going from there. At work, get anything important in writing so you can remain clear on where things stand.

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It's time to stop people pleasing, Libra, and instead work on staying grounded and protecting your own peace. This doesn't mean you must stray from your typical diplomatic attitude, but your focus needs to be on keeping your own emotions straight as opposed to those of other people. As much as you may want to, you can’t fix everyone else’s mood this week.

2. Cancer

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While your energy is high this week, Cancer, you may be in your head. With Mars’ conjunction to Uranus, it's easy to feel irritated or burned out, and Mercury’s near retrograde status doesn't help. Avoid beginning new significant tasks if possible because we are too close to the retrograde in your sign. If you start something anyway, don't expect to make too much progress.

The Mars-Uranus transit can also create unexpected anger that is directed both at yourself and others. Make a conscious effort to be kind, and don’t try to convince others of your personal viewpoints if they are not amenable. Mercury's position may cause you to overexplain, creating more irritation and anger. Prioritize alone time this week, or spend time with only those who are tried and true. Relax, knowing that this too shall pass, and life will get better.

3. Gemini

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Mars is beginning its transit through your sign, Gemini, bringing a fast-paced energy. Yet, this planet is also headed for a clash with Uranus, which is sure to be disruptive. Uranus is an unpredictable planet, and it’s hard to know exactly what will happen. You may feel agitated or struggle to find a balance between logic and your own feelings. While the planets are encouraging you to listen to your emotions, this clashes with your air sign logic, which leaves you more frustrated.

Double-check all details this week and make a list of your priorities. If you feel restless, get rid of the energy through physical means such as walking or another form of exercise. While you are a people person by nature, you might do well to work alone right now. Self-care is also in order. Spend time on activities that quiet your mind and allow you to slow down and focus on what is truly important.

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.